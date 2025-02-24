Four stars for stage adaptation of James Robertson’s The Testament of Gideon Mack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Theatre

Four stars for stage adaptation of James Robertson’s The Testament of Gideon Mack

For reviewer David Pollock, the final production was 'well worth' a 20-year wait.

Matthew Zajac and Kevin Lennon star in The Testament of Gideon Mack. Image: Paul Campbell.

By David Pollock

The Testament of Gideon Mack is finally on stage, nearly 20 years after the novel by Stirling author James Robertson made waves.

I saw it in Stirling’s MacRobert Arts Centre this weekend past. Here’s how it earned four stars in my book:

What’s it about?

The Reverend Gideon Mack is being treated in Ninewells Hospital after three amnesiac days missing in the woods near the fictional north-east Scottish village of Monimaskit.

His leg has apparently been freshly broken and then fused back together with extreme heat.

The story of his life and fall (both literal and religious) plays out in flashback.

Katya Searle in The Testament of Gideon Mack. Image: Paul Campbell.

From a strict religious upbringing from his minister father, to a series of university friendships which blossom over the decades into love, tragedy and sexual temptation,  we come to learn about Gideon’s fateful confrontation with the Devil, with whom he has more in common than he expects.

What else should I know?

Produced by Matthew Zajac’s Dogstar Theatre (the company behind the hit The Tailor of Inverness), this is the stage adaptation of the modern classic Scottish novel by James Robertson, which was longlisted for the Booker Prize in 2006.

The 20-year wait has been worth it.

Who’s in the cast?

Kevin Lennon (Outlander‘s Lionel Menzies) shines as the doubting Gideon, whose encounter might just be the delusion of a traumatised and sick man.

Yet Zajac’s Devil feels very real and strangely amiable, while the same actor plays Gideon’s war veteran father James with a sense of palpably repressed torment.

Katya Searle, Kevin Lennon and Blythe Jandoo in The Testament of Gideon Mack. Image: Paul Campbell.

Elsewhere the ensemble is a roll-call of great Scottish actors, including Pitlochry Festival Theatre regular Blythe Jandoo (Sunshine on Leith, The Maggie Wall) as Gideon’s wife Jenny, Molly Innes as both his mother Jenny and the local agnostic with whom he debates faith.

Katya Searle provides a powerfully creepy opening monologue on the religious folklore of Monimaskit.

Meanwhile Fraser Sivewright and Rebecca Wilkie are Gideon and Jenny’s old friends John and Elsie Moffat. Antony Strachan appears as members of the congregation.

How does it look?

Kenneth MacLeod’s design features a cleverly detachable two-part pulpit and stairs.

Meanwhile Kate Bonney’s lighting of the mysterious monolith in the woods adds to the supernatural effect.

The simple but effective set of The Testament of Gideon Mack. Image: Paul Campbell.

The sound design is by Lau’s Aidan O’Rourke.

Does it work?

It’s a long play, which is often the case with a novel adaptation. But director Meghan de Chastelain and adapting writer Zajac bring Robertson’s themes together perfectly.

The production mulls over the purpose and relevance of religion to Scotland in the last half-century with heart and humour, while introducing a nicely atmospheric sense of Celtic folk horror.

Where can I see The Testament of Gideon Mack?

