Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Why Doubt: A Parable at Dundee Rep will keep you on the edge of your seat till the very end

What did our theatre reviewer David Pollock make of the latest production at the Dundee Rep?

Cast of Doubt: A Parable. Image: Dundee Rep
Cast of Doubt: A Parable. Image: Dundee Rep
By David Pollock

John Patrick Shanley’s 2004 stage play Doubt: A Parable opened off-Broadway and ended up winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Tony Award for Best Play.

What is it?

It’s a play with a big reputation and legacy, from Shanley’s own 2008 film adaptation starring Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Viola Davis, to last year’s Broadway revival with Live Schreiber and Amy Ryan.

Here Joanna Bowman directs Dundee Rep Theatre’s version, which keeps the American backdrop of the original – a Bronx religious school in 1964, where the relationship between a young male priest and a boy in his care is called into question.

Come for:

The chance to see a modern classic on a Scottish stage; although if you’d like a recommendation from outside theatre, Shanley also won an Academy Award for writing the 1987 Cher and Nicolas Cage film Moonstruck.

You know you’re in for a high standard all round at Dundee Rep, and the performances are predictably powerful.

Cast from Doubt: A Parable. Image: Dundee Rep.

Ann Louise Ross is especially commanding in the central role of Sister Aloysius, a character who flips the role of strict and widely-feared religious disciplinarian – all of which she is – to reveal an innate morality which causes her to not let go when she smells wrongdoing.

Stay for:

The way the play manages to be a contemplative, ecclesiastical piece about the meaning of faith and a tense and utterly involving thriller all at once.

All the time we’re given mixed signals about who to root for – Sister Aloysius seems stuffy and inflexible, while the accused priest Father Flynn is played with easy-going, youthful warmth by Michael Dylan.

Cast of Doubt: A Parable. Image: Dundee Rep.

Emma Tracey’s apprentice Sister James, meanwhile, represents a more open, less disciplinarian form of teaching, but does seeing the good make her blind and naïve

Jessica Worrall’s impressive set is also a character in itself, a vaulted, concrete-effect sepulchre with a panel which reveals the changing seasons outside.

Avoid if:

You don’t like hearing fake American accents in the theatre.

Although the reason for maintaining time and setting becomes clear when we discover the boy in question, Donald Muller, is the only black child at the school.

Cast of Doubt: A Parable . Image: Dundee Rep.

Mercy Ojelade cameos as his complex mother, who’s prepared to turn a blind eye because she believes education is his only escape to a better life, and in an already powerful play her single scene is a tour de force.

Verdict?

Four stars

At Dundee Rep Theatre until Saturday 10th May.

More from Theatre

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Doubt interview Joanna Bowman Picture shows; Joanna Bowman, director of Doubt: A Parable. . Dundee Rep. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; 26/03/2025
5 questions on 'Doubt' as Dundee Rep director Joanna returns to the city of…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Restless Natives musical Picture shows; Restless Natives is coming to Perth Theatre. Perth theatre. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; 20/03/2025
Bruce Watson recalls when 'stars aligned' for Big Country as cult film soundtrack makes…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Animal Farm Perth review Picture shows; Animal Farm cast members . Perth theatre. Supplied by Image: Pamela Raith Photography Date; 23/01/2025
Pigs on stilts: All you need to know before you see Animal Farm at…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Letham Nights Cracked Tiles Picture shows; Letham Nights: Robbie Ward (onstage); Lorenzo (B&W). Letham, Fife. Supplied by Image: Sam Ingram-Sills @Whitedog Date; 25/04/2022
Letham Nights: New chapter for Fifers who transformed humble village hall into live music…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Tam Dean Burn Rab McVie Picture shows; Tam Dean Burn, various. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; Unknown
Why Dundee workers nicknamed Outlander actor Tam Dean Burn 'Spiderman' during infamous Timex strike
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Confessions of a Shinagawa Monkey review Picture shows; Confessions of a Shinagawa Monkey. na. Supplied by Image: Mihaela Bodlovic Date; 24/02/2025
I loved Confessions of a Shinagawa Monkey at Dundee Rep - but is this…
A mock up of John Barrowman taking a selfie with the Desperate Dan statue in Dundee city centre. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
John Barrowman will be Laid Bare in Dundee - but first, a selfie with Desperate…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alastair Muir/Shutterstock (10594443a) Lesley Mackie 'Judy' Play performed at the Strand Theatre, London, UK 1986 - 26 Mar 2020; 84521825-6228-4cd0-a878-765363d1a30c
Wicker Man actress Lesley Mackie, 73, adds second Perth Theatre show due to audience…
The Lady Boys of Bangkok on a visit to Dundee in 2019. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lady Boys of Bangkok show returning to Dundee as dates announced
Image shows: The stage adaptation of James Robertson's novel The Testament of Gideon Mack.
Four stars for stage adaptation of James Robertson's The Testament of Gideon Mack

Conversation