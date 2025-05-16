Bold as Brass: Touring show Keli sparks Fifer’s mining memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bold as Brass: Touring show Keli sparks Fifer’s mining memories

Keli tells the story of a sharp-witted teen growing up in a mining town. The mining may have gone, but the music of brass bands in Fife and central Scotland is still in the blood.

Image shows: Liberty Black and Karen Fishwick in Keli.
Liberty Black and Karen Fishwick in Keli. Image: National Theatre of Scotland/Mihaela Bodlovic.
By David Pollock

Keli is the National Theatre of Scotland’s new touring production.

The play brings back memories of the Fife pits for Kingdom Brass member Bill Webster.

“There’s a bit in the play where the lassie’s sitting on the step and she says, ‘in my house you didnae know if you were going to get a cuddle or a slap’,” says Bill Webster. “That’s what resonated with me. A lot of my pals certainly had that upbringing.”

The play he’s talking about is the National Theatre of Scotland’s new touring production Keli, in which the title role of a young brass band player in an ex-mining community in Central Scotland is played by actor Liberty Black.

Image shows: promotional photo for the play Keli. Liberty Black poses as Keli with her tenor horn. She is wearing her red band uniform.
Liberty Black stars as Keli in the new National Theatre of Scotland production of the same name. Image: Supplied by National Theatre of Scotland.

Webster hasn’t seen the whole play right through, but as a member of Fife band Kingdom Brass, one of two brass bands playing within the performance, he’s seen enough to bring his own time in the Fife pits flooding back.

“It’s these kinds of things that have triggered memories,” he says. “Even from before I was in the pit and still at school, mining communities were like that.”

Memories of Fife mining life – and Jim Leishman

Raised in Lochgelly’s Happylands miners’ houses, Webster went down the pits virtually straight from school in the mid-‘70s.

 

As well as the tutor at college in Cowdenbeath who suggested he try and get into pit work (his dad, who wanted him to become an electrician, was livid), his career had an unusual inspiration.

“Big Leish used to stay across the road from me, he’s ages with my older brother,” he says, referring to former Dunfermline Athletic manager Jim Leishman.

“Believe it or not he was a guidance guy at the local job centre. When I was still at school you had to go to the careers office and get an interview and they would put you forward for jobs and stuff.

“I knew Jim really well, we played football down the park. I goes in and he says, oh, it’s yerself Bill, what can I do for you? I kid you not, he’s headering this ball against the wall. I says, I’m here for this interview. He says, ah, I’ll just put you down for the pit. I was only in about ten seconds!”

Image show Kingdom Brass band on stage. They are wearing their purple band uniforms.
Kingdom Brass on stage at Perth Concert Hall. Bill Webster is sixth from the left. Image: Supplied by National Theatre of Scotland.

Back in the day, says Webster, boys in the brass band community took lessons after school, right from primary. He was taught cornet at Lochgelly South by a man named Andrew Lindsay, who worked at the Barry, Ostlere and Shepherd factory in Kirkcaldy.

Back then every village had its own brass instructor, and each class fed into the bigger bands. Webster joined Dunfermline, the band his father had been in.

Keli’s author won’t write off today’s teens

“I moved to an ex-mining area of Midlothian some years ago, and I’ve got teenage kids going to school there,” says Martin Green, the writer and composer of Keli, who’s also in the folk group Lau.

“So I’ve been thinking a lot about, what’s it like being a teenager in an ex-mining town right now? I find that generation inspiring, I don’t think they’re all behooded nihilists that only stare at their phones. Sometimes I find the portrayal of teenagers unfair.”

From first hearing brass bands in Newtongrange, near where he lives, Green was so inspired that he created a BBC radio documentary on the scene named Love, Spit and Valve Oil.

Image shows: Playwright Martin Green at the National Mining Museum in Scotland.
Keli’s author Martin Green at the National Mining Museum. Image: National Theatre of Scotland.

This in turn gave him such rich stories that he decided to create a play, with Keli starring Black as the eponymous character from a fictional town somewhere along the M8.

“Liberty’s a young actor from Glasgow who’s still at college,” says Green.

“Keli’s very funny, Liberty is also very funny. There’s been no coal mining in Keli’s lifetime, but the brass band is still going strong and she’s prodigiously good at tenor horn, which is an instrument that only exists in brass bands.

Live brass bands on stage in Keli

“Music is her outlet, really, it’s what stops her boiling over. Part of it’s about how music can be helpful to people in these towns, 40 years after the miners’ strike and that industry stopped.

“It’s a fast play, it keeps going, and there’s a live brass band onstage. There’s a lot of music throughout, but it’s a play with music, rather than a musical.”

Image shows: Kingdom Brass Band marching on a street in Fife.
Bands such as Kingdom Brass Band were the heart and soul of many mining communities. Image: National Theatre of Scotland.

It was around the time he started playing, says Webster, that music education in Fife pivoted towards orchestras.

“Which I still feel a wee bit miffed about, because if you got taught the violin, when you left school there was nowhere for you to go,” he says.

“That stuck in my throat a wee bit. It decimated brass bands in Fife, to be honest.”

Then, of course, the pits closed, and Webster went to university to retrain. He’s worked with young people and in drug and alcohol rehabilitation, but he still misses the pits.

Nothing quite like working in the mines for Bill Webster

“I’ve met some really nice people, helped some people, there’s nothing better than getting somebody off drugs that’s been on them for 20 years,” he says.

“But I still miss going to my work with a right crowd of boys, where it was just a million laughs all the time. I could go on forever. I could tell you a million-and-one stories.”

“I used to get annoyed at work when folk would say, ‘I feel a bit stressed today’. I was like, try being up to your waist in water and mud, and standing there with a firing cable and about 80 pounds of explosives, and you’re wondering whether it’s going to go off or not! I really miss it.”

Keli is at Dundee Rep Theatre from May 22 to 24 then Perth Theatre from June 4 to 7.

Conversation