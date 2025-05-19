Don’t miss young playwright’s ‘real deal’ original script as Water Colour heads to St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don’t miss young playwright’s ‘real deal’ original script as Water Colour heads to St Andrews

Milly Sweeney impressed our reviewer David Pollock with her energetic, funny tale of youthful unravelling.

Ryan J Mackay (Harris) and Molly Geddes (Esme) in Water Colour. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
Ryan J Mackay (Harris) and Molly Geddes (Esme) in Water Colour. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
By David Pollock

There will be few plays seen on a Scottish stage this year that hit as powerfully as Water Colour, let alone any written by a 21-year-old.

What is it?

The winner of the St Andrews Playwriting Award 2024, by young Glaswegian writer Milly Sweeney, is about two young people whose chance late-night meeting on a bridge over the River Clyde as one of them contemplates suicide changes both their lives in different ways.

Molly Geddes is Esme, a student at Glasgow College of Art, whose dream studies are disrupted by a crippling anxiety that her classmates are mocking her and her tutor looks down on her.

Playwright Milly Sweeney. Image: Chris Keatch.

Friendless and paralysed by her fear, she dreads the thought of her high school reunion.

Meanwhile Ryan J Mackay (whose past work includes Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End and the National Theatre of Scotland’s Kidnapped) is Harris.

He is over-the-moon to get his dream job in a top Glasgow kitchen, but becomes eventually beaten down by overwork and visions of Esme in the brief moment he met her at her worst.

Come for:

The fact it’s a brand new co-production between Pitlochry Festival Theatre and the Byre Theatre in St Andrews, two of the best theatres in the area.

It’s also technically the first play of Pitlochry’s always-exciting summer season, although this year’s was programmed before new artistic director Alan Cumming took over.

Molly Geddes (Esme) and Ryan J Mackay (Harris) in Water Colour at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wa.

Director Sally Reid (a hit as an actor in Pitlochry’s Shirley Valentine and in Scot Squad on the BBC) will rightly draw people in too.

She did a great job of Dundee Rep’s hit Jim McLean bioplay Smile.

And here she’s on to another winner, directing her two immensely talented young leads with lots of heart and energy, not to mention really landing the funny lines.

Stay for:

Quite simply, Sweeney’s script is the real deal.

A perfect insight into the trials of youth and young adulthood, it’s truthful, funny and beautifully observed.

Plus the perfect structure ebbs and flows as each character’s fate plays out like a reverse image of the other.

Avoid if:

There’s really no reason to avoid this wonderful play and every reason to see it if you can.

Water Colour deals with mental illness with truth and humour. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.

But for those who appreciate trigger warnings, it does very realistically depict two characters in the throes of mental breakdown.

Verdict

4/5

Water Colour was seen at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. It is at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on Wednesday May 28 and Thursday May 29 2025. 

Conversation