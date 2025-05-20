Star of brassy new play ‘knocks it out the park’ as Keli heads for Dundee and Perth theatres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Star of brassy new play ‘knocks it out the park’ as Keli heads for Dundee and Perth theatres

In Liberty Black's professional debut, she met a packed-out production with a standout performance.

Phil McKee, Liberty Black and Whitburn Brass Band. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
Phil McKee, Liberty Black and Whitburn Brass Band. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
By David Pollock

Both the play and the star bite off slightly more than they can chew, and that’s part of the fun of Keli.

What is it?

The National Theatre of Scotland’s brand new touring play, which began in Edinburgh last week and will next be seen in Dundee and Perth.

Set in a fictional Scottish ex-mining town halfway along the M8, a lot of people from similar towns and villages in Fife and across the Central Belt will recognise the setting.

The place’s glories are behind it, and teenage Keli’s (Liberty Black) days are filled with working in the local supermarket and struggling to look after her mentally unwell mum (Karen Fishwick) alone.

Phil McKee on stage in Keli. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

Yet Keli lives for playing tenor horn in the local brass band, a remnant of the town’s colliery days, and she’s really good at it.

When a chance comes for the band to play the Royal Albert Hall in London, it’s make or break – but with the pressure she’s under, Keli seems likely to break.

Come for:

Seeing what Martin Green, one-third of celebrated folk trio Lau, does with this self-penned play which stems from a fascination with the brass bands around his local area in Midlothian.

The results are a mixed bag, with the inclusion of a dragged-up rave sequence in the heart of London and a ghostly visitation by long-dead local brass band legend Willie Knox (Billy Mack) amid designer Alisa Kalyanova’s stark coalmine set suggesting the play’s trying to do too many things at once.

Billy Mack, Liberty Black and Karen Fishwick in Keli. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

Yet there are real moments of beauty, especially in the way four players (including MD Louis Abbott, of indie group Admiral Fallow) provide a haunting soundtrack throughout, with director Bryony Shanahan cleverly placing tenor horn player Andrew McMillan alongside Keli when she ‘plays’.

Stay for:

Incredibly, this is young actor Liberty Black’s professional stage debut, and she knocks it out of the park, bristling with tension, dark humour and anxious energy.

Similarly, young Olivia Hemmati also steals her scenes as blunt, vaping shopworker Amy and posh London raver Saskia.

Olivia Hemmati and Liberty Black in Keli. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

The finale, a hymn to the uplifting social power of music soundtracked by a real brass band (Whitburn or Kingdom, depending on when the play’s seen), is also incredibly uplifting. It’s almost worth the admission alone.

Avoid if:

You’re looking for a heartwarming, Brassed Off-style tale of working class grit and determination.

Liberty Black. in Keli. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

Keli is uplifting in its own way, but its darker, more dreamlike style and the sweary Scots dialogue give it an edge all of its own.

Verdict

3/5

Keli is at Dundee Rep Theatre from Thursday 22nd to Saturday 24th May, then at Perth Theatre from Wednesday 4th until Saturday 7th June.

It was seen for review at the Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh.

