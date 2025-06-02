My Blairgowrie: Actress Susan Coyle reveals where she goes to learn her lines in her Perthshire hometown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

My Blairgowrie: Actress Susan Coyle reveals where she goes to learn her lines in her Perthshire hometown

As Susan Coyle gears up to take the stage at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, she pulls back the curtain on her life in Perthshire.

Susan Coyle in rehearsals for Nan Shepherd: Naked and Unashamed at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Chris Keatch.
By Rebecca Baird

Susan Coyle is everywhere.

From Outlander and Taggart to national pantos and nursing college training videos, she’s a familiar face to many.

But none more so than residents of Blairgowrie.

The Perthshire town is where Susan grew up, and she’s now back living there after a couple of decades away.

Here she shares with us the special spots that make up her Blairgowrie.

What first springs to mind when you think of Blairgowrie?

I think of home. It’s where I was born and grew up so I think of family, school friends, the house I lived in most of my childhood and…berries!

When I was younger Blair had loads more berry fields than it does now. Berry picking was a big part of every summer holiday for me.

The Knockie hill walk, Blairgowrie, favoured by Susan Coyle. Image: Supplied by Susan Coyle.

Unlike some, I loved it.

Jumping on the back of an open van, shoogling about on the journey there, the camaraderie, getting a suntan, getting soaked, berry fights over the dreels, eating your pieces on your black bucket, filling your luggie earning your own money.

I have 3 siblings so we’d all go together – as did my mum who was also on holiday, being a teacher.

How long have you lived there?

I lived in Blairgowrie until I was 17 when I went off to study primary teaching in Glasgow.

After a couple of years, I decided it wasn’t for me so went travelling and working abroad for a bit before returning to Blair and eventually pursuing one of my earliest passions – acting.

Firstly at Dundee College then moving to Edinburgh to study BA Acting at Queen Margaret, where I lived for the next 16 years.

My family and I returned to Blairgowrie just over four years ago – only a few streets away from my childhood home in which my mum and dad still live.

Tell me about the person in Blairgowrie who’s had the biggest impact on your life.

One of the people who has had the biggest impact on my life is my mum.

She has had a huge part to play in enthusing my love of acting and being on stage.

When I was younger my mum would often perform in amateur dramatics and I’d help her with her lines.

Susan Coyle has fond memories of playing in pantos at Blairgowrie Town Hall as a child. Image: Google.

She also played piano for Blairgowrie Players pantos and I’d go with her to the Hill Church and watch them rehearse for hours!

It was with Blairgowrie Players that I got my first opportunity to perform on stage in Blairgowrie Town Hall at the age of 11. I was cast as a munchkin in the Wizard of Oz.

I perform in the pantos every year for the following six years.

It felt a bit like being a local celebrity being up on that stage – I’m pretty sure nobody else regarded me in that way but it was fun to dream!

Most memorable night out you’ve had in Blairgowrie?

Hmm, I don’t often go out in Blair anymore but when I was younger, on a Thursday night my friend Anne and I would go to an aerobics class at “the reccy” then head out to the hotspots of Blair and end up in the Carty (Cartwheel Inn) for some karaoke.

Susan Coyle frequented the Cartwheel Inn on Blairgowrie nights out in days gone by. Image: DC Thomson.

Our songs of choice – every week – were I’m So Excited and Tulips From Amsterdam. Don’t ask!

Do people in town ever recognise you off the telly?

Ha, ha! It has happened but not regularly. Although, it’s funny where people remember me from.

As an actor, you find yourself doing an eclectic and interesting mix of jobs. A few years ago, I was working in my brother’s coffee shop serving lunch to a customer when she said: “Oh, I recognise you. You’ve been on telly.”

Susan Coyle in rehearsals for Nan Shepherd: Naked and Unashamed. Image: Chris Keatch.

I thought: Ah yes she’ll have watched my episode of Outlander.

“That’s it,” she said. “I’m a student nurse and it’s you in that training video!”

Favourite restaurant in Blairgowrie?

It’s not actually in Blairgowrie but a few miles outside in Murthly there’s a lovely place called Uisge. I like the chilled out atmosphere, the log burning stove on a cold day.

Uisge, Bar and Restaurant, Murthly, Perthshire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

My family and I have been known to nip in there for a coffee and snack after walking round Kinclaven Woods. I’d recommend.

Best place for coffee?

The Wee Coffee Shop is small but very friendly, reasonably priced and you get a very tasty lunch.

The Wee Coffee Shop in Blairgowrie is a favourite spot for Susan Coyle. Image: DC Thomson.

I also like The Dome as I worked there when I was younger – as did my gran before me and the old, ornate seats and layout at the front of the shop have stayed the same for years.

Which spots do you visit for inspiration?

To get away from it all – within walking distance – is my favourite walk in Blairgowrie along Cargills Leap and up The Knockie hill where you can see beautiful views across Blair and Rattray.

Susan Coyle has been learning lines while walking up the Knockie hill, Blairgowrie. Image: Supplied.

It feels very peaceful too. I walked up there often whilst learning my lines for Nan Shepherd.

It felt very apt as she loved to be surrounded by nature. Although I noticed fellow walkers may have been avoiding me as the eccentric one who chats to always herself!

What are you up to with work right now?

I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be back working in Pitlochry Festival Theatre again.

The last time I performed here was in 2007 when I was part of the ensemble. To this date it is one of my favourite jobs. Pitlochry holds so many happy memories for me. It’s also where I met my husband.

To perform in Richard Baron and Ellie Zeegan’s “Nan Shepherd: Naked and Uashamed” is an honour and huge challenge for me as it’s been quite a while since I was last on stage.

Nan Shepherd. Image: Supplied.

As an actor there’s nowhere to hide in this play and in the performance space, the Studio Theatre at PFT because the audience is in such close proximity to the performers. You can see the white’s of their eyes!

So it will be an interesting feeling seeing the faces of people I know in the audience.

Nan Shepherd was such an inspirational woman. The more I learn about her, the more I want to find out. I hope I can do her character justice.

Susan Coyle will be appearing in Nan Shepherd: Naked and Unashamed at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from May 30 to June 14 2025. 

