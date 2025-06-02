My Blairgowrie: Actress Susan Coyle reveals where she goes to learn her lines in her Perthshire hometown

Susan Coyle is everywhere.

From Outlander and Taggart to national pantos and nursing college training videos, she’s a familiar face to many.

But none more so than residents of Blairgowrie.

The Perthshire town is where Susan grew up, and she’s now back living there after a couple of decades away.

Here she shares with us the special spots that make up her Blairgowrie.

What first springs to mind when you think of Blairgowrie?

I think of home. It’s where I was born and grew up so I think of family, school friends, the house I lived in most of my childhood and…berries!

When I was younger Blair had loads more berry fields than it does now. Berry picking was a big part of every summer holiday for me.

Unlike some, I loved it.

Jumping on the back of an open van, shoogling about on the journey there, the camaraderie, getting a suntan, getting soaked, berry fights over the dreels, eating your pieces on your black bucket, filling your luggie earning your own money.

I have 3 siblings so we’d all go together – as did my mum who was also on holiday, being a teacher.

How long have you lived there?

I lived in Blairgowrie until I was 17 when I went off to study primary teaching in Glasgow.

After a couple of years, I decided it wasn’t for me so went travelling and working abroad for a bit before returning to Blair and eventually pursuing one of my earliest passions – acting.

Firstly at Dundee College then moving to Edinburgh to study BA Acting at Queen Margaret, where I lived for the next 16 years.

My family and I returned to Blairgowrie just over four years ago – only a few streets away from my childhood home in which my mum and dad still live.

Tell me about the person in Blairgowrie who’s had the biggest impact on your life.

One of the people who has had the biggest impact on my life is my mum.

She has had a huge part to play in enthusing my love of acting and being on stage.

When I was younger my mum would often perform in amateur dramatics and I’d help her with her lines.

She also played piano for Blairgowrie Players pantos and I’d go with her to the Hill Church and watch them rehearse for hours!

It was with Blairgowrie Players that I got my first opportunity to perform on stage in Blairgowrie Town Hall at the age of 11. I was cast as a munchkin in the Wizard of Oz.

I perform in the pantos every year for the following six years.

It felt a bit like being a local celebrity being up on that stage – I’m pretty sure nobody else regarded me in that way but it was fun to dream!

Most memorable night out you’ve had in Blairgowrie?

Hmm, I don’t often go out in Blair anymore but when I was younger, on a Thursday night my friend Anne and I would go to an aerobics class at “the reccy” then head out to the hotspots of Blair and end up in the Carty (Cartwheel Inn) for some karaoke.

Our songs of choice – every week – were I’m So Excited and Tulips From Amsterdam. Don’t ask!

Do people in town ever recognise you off the telly?

Ha, ha! It has happened but not regularly. Although, it’s funny where people remember me from.

As an actor, you find yourself doing an eclectic and interesting mix of jobs. A few years ago, I was working in my brother’s coffee shop serving lunch to a customer when she said: “Oh, I recognise you. You’ve been on telly.”

I thought: Ah yes she’ll have watched my episode of Outlander.

“That’s it,” she said. “I’m a student nurse and it’s you in that training video!”

Favourite restaurant in Blairgowrie?

It’s not actually in Blairgowrie but a few miles outside in Murthly there’s a lovely place called Uisge. I like the chilled out atmosphere, the log burning stove on a cold day.

My family and I have been known to nip in there for a coffee and snack after walking round Kinclaven Woods. I’d recommend.

Best place for coffee?

The Wee Coffee Shop is small but very friendly, reasonably priced and you get a very tasty lunch.

I also like The Dome as I worked there when I was younger – as did my gran before me and the old, ornate seats and layout at the front of the shop have stayed the same for years.

Which spots do you visit for inspiration?

To get away from it all – within walking distance – is my favourite walk in Blairgowrie along Cargills Leap and up The Knockie hill where you can see beautiful views across Blair and Rattray.

It feels very peaceful too. I walked up there often whilst learning my lines for Nan Shepherd.

It felt very apt as she loved to be surrounded by nature. Although I noticed fellow walkers may have been avoiding me as the eccentric one who chats to always herself!

What are you up to with work right now?

I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be back working in Pitlochry Festival Theatre again.

The last time I performed here was in 2007 when I was part of the ensemble. To this date it is one of my favourite jobs. Pitlochry holds so many happy memories for me. It’s also where I met my husband.

To perform in Richard Baron and Ellie Zeegan’s “Nan Shepherd: Naked and Uashamed” is an honour and huge challenge for me as it’s been quite a while since I was last on stage.

As an actor there’s nowhere to hide in this play and in the performance space, the Studio Theatre at PFT because the audience is in such close proximity to the performers. You can see the white’s of their eyes!

So it will be an interesting feeling seeing the faces of people I know in the audience.

Nan Shepherd was such an inspirational woman. The more I learn about her, the more I want to find out. I hope I can do her character justice.

Susan Coyle will be appearing in Nan Shepherd: Naked and Unashamed at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from May 30 to June 14 2025.