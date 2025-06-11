TikTok’s ‘Perth accent man’ confesses he ‘owes Alan Cumming an apology’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Theatre

TikTok’s ‘Perth accent man’ confesses he ‘owes Alan Cumming an apology’

Pitlochry-bound actor Tyler Collins went viral for his uncanny mimicry of Scottish regional accents, including that of his new A-lister boss.

Tyler Collins hails from Alaska but has a talent for Scottish accents. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
Tyler Collins hails from Alaska but has a talent for Scottish accents. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
By Rebecca Baird

Actor and well-known TikTok creator Tyler Collins does a killer Alan Cumming impression.

The talented mimic, whose uncanny impressions of regional Scottish accents have won him online fame and more than 30K followers on TikTok, hasn’t met the Traitors star yet.

But that could all change as Tyler is set to spend the summer on stage at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, where A-lister Alan is artistic director.

“I actually think I owe him an apology,” Tyler, 36, says sheepishly. “I said in one of my videos (demonstrating a Perth accent) that Alan was from Perth, but he’s actually from Aberfeldy.

“A lot of people corrected me on that one!” he laughs, before becoming serious.

“People do get pernickety over this stuff, but one of the things I want to do with my videos is make people from each region feel seen.

“Scotland has more than just this West Coast, Glasgow mish-mash we see a lot on TV.”

Born in Alaska, Tyler’s party trick as a child was his spot-on impressions of Peter Griffin (Family Guy) and ability to mimic voices of friends and family members.

When he moved to Scotland at age 18 to attend the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow, he developed an ear for Scotland’s different regional accents.

And his demonstrations, from “chewy” Glasgow Uni to more “back of the throat” Dundonian, saw him go viral on social media, with approval even from the harshest critics – Scottish people themselves.

But how does someone whose natural accent is American differentiate between the likes of Dundee, Perth and Fife?

Accent wars: Dundee vs Perth vs Fife

“I think of Perth, Dundee and Fife as all having interconnecting rubber bands of varying strengths, indicating how much they don’t want to sound like each other,” laughs Tyler, who has worked for stints at the Dundee Rep and Dunfermline’s Alhambra, but still lives in Glasgow with his partner and their senior cat, Freddy.

“So Perth has a very strong rubber band stretching in the opposite direction to Dundee. Over there, they want to try as hard as they can to not sound Dundonian.

Alan Cumming is artistic director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Marieke McBean.

“I suppose Perth is in the kind of touristy belt too, which means the accent becomes clearer and more homogenised over time.”

He draws parallels between the Perth accent and Edinburgh accent, highlighting they’re both “softer” and closer to received pronunciation, albeit with a slightly harder “R” sound in Perth.

To hear him slide in and out of different cities across one sentence is mind-boggling; never mind when he eases back into his natural Alaskan tone.

“Meanwhile Dundee and Fife don’t want to sound like each other either,” he observes. “But they both have that East Coast pride.

“This is our sound, eh?” he demonstrates, heavy on the Dundee “eh”.

Tyler Collins, right, as Kenickie in Grease. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.

Up in Pitlochry, where he’s been staying with other repertory cast members in a their hillside “oasis”, Tyler hasn’t had much of a chance to actually study the town’s accent.

“You don’t meet people from Pitlochry in Pitlochry,” he says. “But one of the cast members, Eden (Barrie) is from there. She was told at uni that her Scottish accent ‘didn’t sound Scottish enough’, which is not fair.

“I think that’s part of the identity crisis of Scotland,” he muses, sliding into a nasal Glaswegian: “I don’t want tae hear masel on the telly!”

Can Tyler sing in a Scottish accent?

During his stint at Pitlochry Festival Theatre this summer, Tyler is taking on the roles of Ally in Sunshine on Leith, Kenickie in Grease, and Tom in The Great Gatsby.

For the latter two, Tyler is thrilled to get to speak “in my own accent” but admits his ear for voices is helpful when bringing to life characters from different eras.

“In Gatsby, one of the hardest things is that the language is so specific. There’s no contractions – you wouldn’t say ‘we’re’, you’d say ‘we are’. There was a clarity of the time.

Grease is one of the productions at Pitlochry Festival Theatre this summer. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

“The danger is slowing down, because although the words were very clear, people actually spoke incredibly quickly.”

And when it comes to singing, Tyler’s talents transfer over, meaning he can sing in a perfect Proclaimers impression for Sunshine On Leith, or a convincing Chicago-based Danny Zuko.

“I only got to audition with an American accent for the first time two years ago,” he reveals.

“There aren’t a lot of American plays put on here, eh?” he jokes in Fife-ish.

“Literally the only reason I’ve been able to live and work here is my ability to do a good Scottish accent.”

Grease is at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from June 18 to September 27 2025. 

The Great Gatsby is at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from June 27 to September 25 2025 . 

Sunshine on Leith is at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from July 25 to September 27 2025. 

More from Theatre

Tyler Collins hails from Alaska but has a talent for Scottish accents. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
Overgate busker swaps street for stage as he lands Dundee Rep role
Tyler Collins hails from Alaska but has a talent for Scottish accents. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
My Blairgowrie: Actress Susan Coyle reveals where she goes to learn her lines in…
Paul Creegan wearing sunglasses in Thomson-Leng Musical Society Rent rehearsal
The Dundee folk who go from everyday jobs to stage stardom by night
Tyler Collins hails from Alaska but has a talent for Scottish accents. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
Star of brassy new play 'knocks it out the park' as Keli heads for…
Tyler Collins hails from Alaska but has a talent for Scottish accents. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
Don't miss young playwright's 'real deal' original script as Water Colour heads to St…
Image shows: Liberty Black and Karen Fishwick in Keli.
Bold as Brass: Touring show Keli sparks Fifer's mining memories
Tyler Collins hails from Alaska but has a talent for Scottish accents. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
Review: Restless Natives at Perth Theatre keeps good times rolling with leads who steal…
3
Finlay McKillop on 99 To Beat.
Dundee actor 'controversially' leaves ITV show 99 To Beat after breaking the rules
Tyler Collins hails from Alaska but has a talent for Scottish accents. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
Why Doubt: A Parable at Dundee Rep will keep you on the edge of…
Tyler Collins hails from Alaska but has a talent for Scottish accents. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
5 questions on 'Doubt' as Dundee Rep director Joanna returns to the city of…

Conversation