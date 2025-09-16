Stuart Cosgrove: Perth radio legend hails Off The Ball fans who kept his spirits up during health turmoil

Stuart Cosgrove tells me his heart gave out like he’s telling me the rain’s come on.

“Basically what I had was heart failure,” says the Off The Ball presenter, opening up about the 2024 hospital stay that kept him off the airwaves for the start of last year’s football season.

“My heart stopped functioning as well as it could’ve done,” the 72-year-old explains. “It took three spells in hospital to correct it.”

Addressing his significant weight loss since his illness (“three stone you know, only a few pounds off what I was when I first left Perth for university”) he wants to assure fans that he’s fighting fit, if lacking in jeans that fit.

“Most of my money has been spent on clothes for the last few months,” he complains. “I’ve had to chuck out 2XL shirts that are like tents on me now!”

But he’s quick to dispel any rumours of a scared-straight health kick (or Ozempic).

“I was never going to start playing golf or anything,” he chuckles. “That’s not my scene.

“The weight loss is mainly because of the pills I’m on, as part of a clinical trial.”

Entertaining fans between blood tests

Stuart may be Scottish media royalty, but you wouldn’t know it from his gentle manner and self-deprecating humour.

Starting off his career writing about his first love – African American soul music – he became media editor for music magazine NME in the 80s.

He went on to join Channel 4 in 1994 as Controller of Arts and Entertainment and then Head of Programmes, where he brought cult shows like Friends to UK audiences.

But he’s best known for Off The Ball, the BBC Scotland football radio show he co-hosts with fellow journalist Tam Cowan

And even at his medical appointments, Stuart can’t escape the outpouring of love from fans of the show.

“Only yesterday, curiously enough, I went down to the trial centre and a guy came up to me and goes: ‘I hope you don’t mind me crashing into your appointment, but I’m a big fan’,” says Stuart on a call from his home in Glasgow.

“And I sat for about 20 minutes talking to this guy when I should have been talking about the pills, and what they were going to do or not do to me.”

He also recalls being in hospital with “about 20 different Off the Ball fans”, which made for an unusual recovery.

“Sometimes doing things like getting up and getting my blood taken, I’d be chatting away about the show.”

Bringing football fans to Pitlochry theatre

When Stuart says this, he’s all warmth; there’s no hint of impatience in his voice.

It’s clear that the wave of concern and well-wishes from fans when he first took unwell was truly “very moving and reassuring” to him.

“It felt very loving, to realised that people beyond my own family really cared about if I was OK,” he says softly.

Now Stuart is “fit as a fiddle” and looking forward to seeing some of OTB’s dedicated fans in person when he returns to his homeland this month for a special event at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

An Evening with Off The Ball’s Tam Cowan and Stuart Cosgrove will be hosted by the venue’s director, Hollywood star Alan Cumming.

“Alan had been a guest on Off The Ball, and before that I don’t think he actually realised how big the show was,” Stuart explains.

“Then later he bumped into Tam in Edinburgh. He asked if we’d do this event as a fundraiser for the theatre.

“I’m from Perthshire so it resonated with me, because Alan’s someone who is going to bring a lot of life and vitality to the theatre.

“He knows he can’t just duplicate his playgoing audience if he’s going to bring money in, he needs another audience. In this case, it’s football fans.”

Theatre is close to Stuart’s heart

For Stuart, there’s no reason why sports and the arts can’t work together.

“Gone are the days where people are only interested in one thing,” he says. “OTB is a football show. But when we do stuff, it doesn’t matter if it’s movies or music or pop culture, our audience will respond to things that we are asking them.”

And while Cumming isn’t known for his footie fandom, theatre geek Stuart will be in his element at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Growing up in the Letham area of Perth, he spent his teenage years scribbling down plays at Perth Theatre in the 1960s.

“I wrote some plays when I was 15 or 16. And I was given access to the studio at Perth Theatre to help dramatise them,” he recalls.

“Writing plays was quite embarrassing for a boy to do back then, it was seen as something posh; girly, even.

“But it opened my eyes to the idea that there was a world out there that was not just simply becoming an accountant or becoming a mathematician.

“I could see that the creative industries had a life, and you could have a career in them.”

Stuart Cosgrove: ‘Scotland gets a raw deal’

When Stuart talks of growing up in Perthshire, the memories come thick and fast.

Getting off the train in Dunkeld to go to dances near Pitlochry; holing up in the Sandeman Library to “impress” his modern studies teacher Miss Campbell; getting so sunburnt in an outdoor pool in Comrie that the scar on his back itches to this day.

And of course, watching his beloved St Johnstone playing, both home and away – which he still does faithfully, as well as regularly contributing to The Courier’s podcast The Spoony Chop.

“Perth’s home,” he says, his love for the region glowing down the phoneline. “I don’t get back as much as I’d like, but it’s where my heart belongs.”

But Stuart’s fondness for Perth and its surrounds isn’t purely driven by nostalgia.

He’s excited to have witnessed the “rise of Highland Perthshire” in the last 10 years.

“I think it’s getting promoted much better, and many more people have heard of it,” he observes.

“When I was a kid growing up, Pitlochry was kind of like a little rural backwater. Now it’s really come alive.”

And he admits that it “really bothers” him that a career in media and broadcasting has meant life “tends to drag me southwards”.

“If I’m being really honest and I putting all my cards on the table, I think that Scotland gets a relatively raw deal proportionate to other parts of the UK. Certainly proportionate to London,” he says.

“And so having somebody like Alan in Pitlochry, flying the flag for Scotland, is a great thing to have. Because he’s visible in America, which of course is the dominant TV market.

“It helps give Scotland a kind of ‘coolness’, an identity of being happening now – not something that’s only about hills and streams and whisky.”

‘I drink vodka, actually’

Indeed, Stuart’s not for leaning into the “shortbread tin” image of Scottish identity that appeals “more to expatriates who have nothing to do with Scotland than to actual Scottish people”.

“I’m not into that world, and I’ve always kind of tended to kind of laugh at it a little bit. It’s so clearly out of touch with the contemporary modern Scotland,” says Stuart, who is a self-confessed “big independence supporter”.

“A modern Scotland to me is a diverse community. I’ve got a wee boy, Jack, who’s mixed race, and who has got an autism diagnosis. And he’s as Scottish as they come!

“But it’s very odd, my wife’s Sri Lankan, so I go over to Sri Lanka a lot. And there’s a weirdness that you’re not attached to that kind of old world of Scotland,” he continues.

“On these Friday nights, they have these whisky nights, where they all bring their bottle to the Hilton Hotel.

“And they’re all looking at me saying: ‘Oh, what’s your favourite malt?’

“And I’m thinking: I drink vodka, actually.”

An Evening with Off The Ball’s Tam Cowan and Stuart Cosgrove is at Pitlochry Festival Theatre on September 28 2025.