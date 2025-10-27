TV host Graham Norton reveals why Pitlochry ‘holds a special place in my heart’ ahead of theatre show

TV host Graham Norton has revealed why Pitlochry “holds a special place in my heart” ahead of a new show at the town’s theatre.

The Irish presenter and comedian is one of several big names to be appearing at Out in the Hills, a new LGBTQIA+ festival launching at Pitlochry Festival Theatre next year.

The three-day event will also feature actor Sir Ian McKellen, Fife author Val McDermid, American writer Armistead Maupin, Scottish percussionist Evelyn Glennie and award-winning Scottish poet and playwright Jackie Kay.

Norton, who is best known for interviewing A-list celebrities on The Graham Norton Show, will be joining actor Alan Cumming – the theatre’s artistic director – on stage for an “in conversation” event.

Graham Norton reveals job knock-back at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Ahead of the show, Norton, 62, has revealed his links to the Highland Perthshire town.

He said: “When I left drama school almost forty years ago, the very first job that I didn’t get was at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

“I went on to not get jobs at many other theatres, but Pitlochry holds a special place in my heart.

“I am delighted to finally be making my debut and in such stellar company.”

Scottish actor James McAvoy previously defended Pitlochry Festival Theatre during an appearance on Norton’s show.

Out in the Hills will feature theatre, music, film, dancing, and photography exhibitions.

Lord of the Rings actor McKellen will star in Equinox, a rehearsed reading of a new one-man play.

Cumming will also lead in a stage adaptation of Me and the Girls.

A host of other events will take place, including workshops, stand-up, a queer ceilidh and a DJ set from Junglehussi.

New Pitlochry Festival Theatre event will celebrate LGBTQIA+ community

Cumming said “Out in the Hills is my first piece of new programming in 2026 as artistic director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre, and I think it perfectly demonstrates the ethos I want to infuse all my work with here.

“We have a combination of big names as well as new faces and ideas, and I’m inviting the public to take a chance on new experiences as well as revel in those they already love.”

Out in the Hills will run from January 16 to 18.