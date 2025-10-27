TV host Graham Norton reveals why Pitlochry ‘holds a special place in my heart’ ahead of theatre show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

TV host Graham Norton reveals why Pitlochry ‘holds a special place in my heart’ ahead of theatre show

The Irish comedian will appear with Alan Cumming at a new LGBTQIA+ Pitlochry Festival Theatre event.

By Isla Glen
Graham Norton on his popular TV chat show. Image: Matt Crossick/PA Wire
Graham Norton on his popular TV chat show. Image: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

TV host Graham Norton has revealed why Pitlochry “holds a special place in my heart” ahead of a new show at the town’s theatre.

The Irish presenter and comedian is one of several big names to be appearing at Out in the Hills, a new LGBTQIA+ festival launching at Pitlochry Festival Theatre next year.

The three-day event will also feature actor Sir Ian McKellen, Fife author Val McDermid, American writer Armistead Maupin, Scottish percussionist Evelyn Glennie and award-winning Scottish poet and playwright Jackie Kay.

Norton, who is best known for interviewing A-list celebrities on The Graham Norton Show, will be joining actor Alan Cumming – the theatre’s artistic director – on stage for an “in conversation” event.

Graham Norton reveals job knock-back at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Ahead of the show, Norton, 62, has revealed his links to the Highland Perthshire town.

He said: “When I left drama school almost forty years ago, the very first job that I didn’t get was at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

“I went on to not get jobs at many other theatres, but Pitlochry holds a special place in my heart.

“I am delighted to finally be making my debut and in such stellar company.”

Scottish actor James McAvoy previously defended Pitlochry Festival Theatre during an appearance on Norton’s show.

Sir Ian McKellen. Image: Matt Crossick/PA Wire
Alan Cumming. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Out in the Hills will feature theatre, music, film, dancing, and photography exhibitions.

Lord of the Rings actor McKellen will star in Equinox, a rehearsed reading of a new one-man play.

Cumming will also lead in a stage adaptation of Me and the Girls.

A host of other events will take place, including workshops, stand-up, a queer ceilidh and a DJ set from Junglehussi.

New Pitlochry Festival Theatre event will celebrate LGBTQIA+ community

Cumming said “Out in the Hills is my first piece of new programming in 2026 as artistic director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre, and I think it perfectly demonstrates the ethos I want to infuse all my work with here.

“We have a combination of big names as well as new faces and ideas, and I’m inviting the public to take a chance on new experiences as well as revel in those they already love.”

Out in the Hills will run from January 16 to 18.

Conversation