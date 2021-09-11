Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
TELLYBOX: David Pollock’s verdict on The Cleaner and The Scotts

By David Pollock
September 11 2021, 10.10am
TV critic David Pollock delves into the dark humour of crime scene cleaning with Greg Davies and gives us his verdict on new home-grown sitcom The Scotts.

Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead is a crime scene cleaner, and no spectacle of blood-spraying murder will be allowed to defeat his array of scrubbing brushes and deep-cleaning products. Forensics have finished, the police have gone back to the station and he’s got three hours to do the job before he misses a hot date with curry night at his local pub. Or until the naans go stale, anyway.

Crime scene cleaner, Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead is played by Greg Davies.

This is the tentatively intriguing set-up of new six-part comedy series The Cleaner (BBC One), which its star Greg Davies has adapted from the German serial Der Tatortreiniger (Crime Scene Cleaner). Davies does a good job – as he always does – as amiably hangdog chatterbox Wicky, but we say “tentatively”, because The Cleaner will really have to pull some magic out of the hat to make a comedy out of the pitch-black subject matter.

Not quite there yet…

On the evidence of the first episode, it hasn’t quite made it, unfortunately. The format will apparently cover a new case with a new guest each week, and star points are high for the opening episode’s Helena Bonham Carter, who’s classy as middle-class wife Sheila. She’s snapped, slaughtered her husband with a knife, and returned home – on the run and wielding a gun – while Wicky’s literally cleaning up her dirty work.

There are some good, blackly humorous lines in here, for example Wicky’s annoyance that she couldn’t have committed murder more neatly. The tone is very strange, however, blending a fusion of Midsomer Murders and blandly prime-time comedy with some odd scenarios; chief among them a weird, dream-like fantasia where the pair sing a duet of It Had to Be You among the clouds, while Wicky attempts to escape and Sheila tries to cure her constipation.

The scene has to be witnessed to be believed. Or maybe it should never have been seen at all. Either way, The Cleaner is a comedy which is trying to sell really quite weird and abstract humour to a mainstream audience. Let’s see how it scrubs up.

The Scotts

Another sitcom finding its feet during its debut episode is The Scotts (BBC Scotland), by writer duo Robert Florence and Iain Connell. The pair star as brothers Vincent and Henry Scott, who – along with sister Colette (Louise McCarthy), mum Moira (Barbara Rafferty) and the respective Scott brother- and sisters-in-law – appear to be taking part in a West of Scotland-set fly on the wall documentary about a family who communicate only in “slaggings”.

Leading ladies: Vonny Scott, Laura Scott, Colette Scott. 

Like Rab C. Nesbitt meets The Only Way is Essex, the stagey soap operatics are balanced by the sharpness of the one-liners as the characters find their way amid bonding get-togethers to deal with the fallout from the previously-seen pilot. “Your hair looks like you won a raffle fae a Turkish barber,” spits Colette at polite Laura (Sharon Young). Shauna MacDonald is excellent as usual as the wily Vonny, and Lee Greig holds his own as tiger-trunk wearing Darren. We’ll be back next week.

