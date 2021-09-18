Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
TELLYBOX: Help is a defining drama of the pandemic

By David Pollock
September 18 2021, 2.00pm
The Channel 4 series, Help.
Late one night last April, a young care assistant in a private nursing home in Liverpool calls her boss and asks for help to get through the night.

But he’s off with symptoms of Covid-19. No agency assistants are available. Her usual colleague can’t be contacted. She’s on her own.

The assistant, Sarah (Jodie Comer), helps one of her many dementia-afflicted residents take some pills and gently serenades her with the words to Lily Allen’s The Fear.

Tony (Stephen Graham) and Sarah (Jodie Comer) in Help.

The lyrics are oddly apposite in the circumstances, for a young woman in a repetitive, minimum wage job who may be dreaming of being anywhere else.

The title of the song, however, soon becomes grimly appropriate.

Beautifully-observed, unforgettably intense

By the time the 45 minute of writer Jack Thorne and director Marc Munden’s Help (Channel 4) arrived, this one-off, feature-length television drama set in a care home at the height of the pandemic’s first wave had already established itself as a gripping, beautifully-observed character piece.

It was about to go somewhere unforgettably intense, however.

What followed was a masterful 23-minute sequence which appeared to have been shot in one single take, a piece of dramatic filmmaking to rival the most tense crime thriller.

Sarah hears sharp gasps of breath from her patient Kenny’s room, and notes his rocketing temperature and plummeting blood oxygen.

She calls and calls – NHS 111, for an ambulance, her boss – and no-one will come. Few even pick up.

The only help she can get

Her only possible source of help is resident Tony (Stephen Graham), who suffers from Young Onset Alzheimer’s, but who remains relentlessly helpful despite his confusion.

“Some days I feel like I know who I should be,” he tells Sarah as she tries to hide her sobs from him, the work of making Kenny comfortable done.

“Some days I don’t know who the f*** I am. But if I helped, that’s nice.”

A defining piece of work

Help was about so much more than the Covid crisis, although if it ends up being viewed as one of the defining pieces of work about that grim era, then that’s no less than it deserves.

As Sarah took Tony’s future into her own hands and away from a life of convenient medication, it became a piece about social care in crisis, about the warehousing of people out of sight and mind for society’s convenience.

At its heart, Help was a masterful, challenging film about society’s responsibility to show genuine love and care to those who need it most.

With excellent backing from a great cast, including Ian Hart as Sarah’s conflicted boss, Angela Griffin as one of her colleagues and David Hayman as another resident, Comer and Graham were two of the biggest screen stars of the moment delivering two of the best performances of the year.

Just unmissable.

Jamie Oliver.

If anyone needed to take a deep breath and relax after that, Jamie Oliver: Together (Channel 4) has been designed as a food-based pick-me-up for everyone enjoying post-lockdown family reunions.

Amid a cosiness which was as relentless as Help in its own way, the matey telly chef cooked up roast lamb and assorted veg and treats for family and friends.

It was telly cookery 101, but the quiet, mouth-watering reassurance of it all is hard to turn down a plateful of these days.

 

