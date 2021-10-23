Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

TELLYBOX: New Succession is must-watch TV

By David Pollock
October 23 2021, 8.10am
Brian Cox as Logan Ray in Succession.
Brian Cox as Logan Ray in Succession.

With apologies to all the other television being made this year, none of it is promised to be more exciting than the long-awaited third series of the razor-sharp drama-comedy Succession (Sky Atlantic).

The first episode finally landed this week and lived up to all the expectation.

Readers might be familiar with the show’s name.

Shot in Dundee

Not least, because the 2019 episode ’Dundee’ featured the return to his childhood home city of US media magnate Logan Roy (local hero Brian Cox) and a much-publicised segment filmed at the V&A, during which Logan’s dismal, spoiled-brat son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) performed a rap in his father’s honour.

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Succession Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position.

A catch-up for those uninitiated: Logan is the most powerful and ruthless media baron on the planet, head of Waystar Royco, but he’s getting old and wants to pass his dynasty on to one of his children.

Will it be desperate mediabro Kendall? Bad taste playboy Roman (Kieran Culkin)? Socially conscious politico Shiv (Sarah Snook)? Or wannabe President of the United States Connor (Alan Ruck)?

Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war in Succession.

At the end of the second series Kendall looked out of the running, as he stood up in front of a press conference and told the world that Logan knew about the cover-up of historic sex crimes on the company’s cruise ships.

Like a Shakespearean tragedy with more sarcastic dialogue, war had been declared between father and son.

In ‘Secession’, the action picks up in the minutes after Kendall’s revelation.

Buoyantly dim-witted cousin and newly-designated ‘media monitoring’ department Greg (Nicholas Braun) tells a shell-shocked Kendall, “The Pope followed you!”, not realising fake Twitter accounts are a thing.

High on power

Kendall is high on the power of just possibly getting more attention than his father for once in his life, though.

“This is like O.J.,” chirps Greg as they motor through the city evading journalists. “If O.J. never killed anyone…”

“Who said I never killed anyone?” barks Kendall. “The Juice is loose, baby!”

Dark secrets and escape plans

It’s a secret known only to Kendall, Logan and the viewers, of course, that Kendall did kill someone in a cocaine-fuelled car crash, which his father was able to make ‘go away’.

Logan, meanwhile, is searching for a suitable country (one without an extradition treaty to the US) to hole up in, and the cracks are starting to show.

“Play it smart today, you won’t look a **** tomorrow,” is his hard-bitten mantra.

A perfect hour of telly

This was a low-key first episode, part aftermath, part set-up for what’s to follow, but it was still a perfect hour of telly, once again displaying the precise balance of political intrigue and sublimely excruciating character comedy which creator Jesse Armstrong is known for.

There are eight more episodes to go, and if you aren’t watching Succession yet, then you really need to.

A scene from Shetland.

On the other hand, you don’t necessarily need to watch Shetland (BBC One), which came back for its sixth series this week, with Douglas Henshall’s dour and recently maternally-bereaved D.I.

Jimmy Perez investigating the doorstep shooting of a controversial local lawyer.

Amid the standard-issue prime-time whodunit dynamics, however, the photography of Shetland itself is beautiful.

As ever, the roll-call of A-list guest Scottish acting talent (this time including Cora Bissett, Stephen McCole and Benny Young) is a big draw.

 

.

