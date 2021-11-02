Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee-born Hollywood star Brian Cox says freedom of the city would be ‘icing on an incredible cake’

By Michael Alexander
November 2 2021, 5.00pm Updated: November 2 2021, 6.33pm
Brian Cox reads a copy of The Courier
Brian Cox reads a copy of The Courier

Dundee-born actor Brian Cox has said that if he was ever to be offered the freedom of his home city, it would be the “icing on an incredible cake”.

In an interview with The Courier to mark the launch of his new autobiography, the 75-year-old Hollywood A-lister added: “It would be the cherry on the cake to be made freedom of my home town. It would be a wonderful thing. An absolutely wonderful thing.”

Mr Cox made the comment after Bob Servant creator Neil Forsyth suggested in The Courier this week that “now, surely, is the time that Dundee City Council should give Brian the freedom of the city”.

In an opinion column, Mr Forsyth said: “I believe that this rare honour would be a fitting, and timely, recognition of a Dundonian life well lived.”

Speaking to The Courier about his new memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, Mr Cox said he had a “complicated relationship” with Dundee.

However, at the end of the day, he said: “It’s the folk and the city and I love it.”

Shaped by Dundee

“Dundee is called the City of Discovery but I think it should be called the City of Survival,” he added.

“It’s been through so much. Certainly in the 75 years I’ve been alive it’s gone through so much.”

From Hannibal Lecter in Manhunter to media magnate Logan Roy in HBO’s Succession, Brian Cox is regarded as an actor of unparalleled distinction and versatility.

However, few know his extraordinary life story. Growing up poverty-stricken in Dundee, Cox lost his father when he was just eight and was brought up by his elder sisters in the aftermath of his mother’s nervous breakdowns and hospitalisation.

Brian Cox in 1989

After joining the Dundee Repertory Theatre as a teenager, you could say the rest is history – but that would overlook the enormous graft that has gone into making the legend.

Mr Cox said doing Neil Forsyth’s Bob Servant was for him “one of the great things to do”.

TV shows in Scotland have often tended to be Glasgow-based.

However, Brian reckons Dundonians are much “crazier and more surreal” with their humour.

Actor Brian Cox, pictured during filming of Bob Servant at Broughty Ferry Green

“That’s what I think Neil captures brilliantly,” he added.

“In fact friend’s of Neil thought Bob was based on my brother Charlie, who had a shop in Monifieth. He was quite an eccentric my brother – sadly no longer with us.

“Everybody said ‘oh that’s Charlie Cox’. He said ‘no I never met Charlie Cox’.

“That’s actually what I did, I channelled my brother, because my brother used to do these extraordinary things.”

For a fuller interview with Brian Cox, see The Courier’s Weekend magazine of Saturday November 13.

Opinion: Time to give Hollywood hero Brian Cox freedom of Dundee

