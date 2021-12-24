TELLYBOX: From The Weakest Link to tasting Christmas with Andi

An error occurred. Please try again.

A recent round of Game Show Musical Chairs has led to some fish-out-of-water presenter casting decisions across the Freeview landscape.

First of all, back in June, Anne Robinson replaced Nick Hewer on Channel 4’s daytime mainstay Countdown.

It’s a show which is more familiar to recent viewers for the adult Friday evening version hosted by Jimmy Carr.

After Anne Robinson…

But few things on that iteration of the show are as unsettling as watching Robinson – following her wildly internationally successful stint as the frankly merciless host of The Weakest Link until 2012 – replacing her ‘brutal Edwardian headteacher’ shtick with the pleasant outlook demanded of Countdown.

Now, a new shift in expectation for long-time viewers. Last week, The Weakest Link (BBC One) itself returned after nearly a decade, this time with Romesh Ranganathan reshuffled into Robinson’s old post.

The comedian is someone you’d be more likely to find alongside Carr on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

So how will his dry, bantering onscreen persona transfer to the Big Beeb after years of Channel 4, BBC Two and Sky Arts ubiquity?

Frankly, it’s not up to the ever-capable and confident Ranganathan to prove himself.

The Weakest Link itself is a potentially out of time format, a throwback to the reality TV boom of the 2000s, when merciless mockery of any member of the public who dared show their face in front of a camera was a given.

An ideal host

At the time, Robinson’s ‘nasty’ edge was celebrated, and it worked perfectly on a show where contestants essentially ganged up to vote out their weakest – or possibly most threatening – member after every round.

In this context, Ranganathan’s an ideal host.

He’s relaxed, easy-going and quick with the banter, but when he laughs at a contestant’s foolish answer, there’s the sense they’re onside.

Although last Saturday’s opening episode was an easy ride all round.

A Strictly special to coincide with the final, the contestants were dancers and celebrities who know what they’re doing in front of a camera.

So how did they all go?

Clara Amfo was a sharp early contender. Dr Ranj Singh was self-consciously not great at general knowledge, which he took in good spirit.

Anton Du Beke was gloriously not bothered about any of it, darling. We’re holding up a number SEVEN for the whole thing.

In case anyone’s forgotten it’s Christmas (checks watch) tomorrow.

A Taste of Christmas with Andi Oliver (BBC Two) saw the enthusiastically knowledgeable cookery host travelled to Glasgow to meet three Scottish families from different backgrounds and create a lovely new spin on the Christmas cookery format.

She speaks to the Italian Capaldi family, the Pakistani Choudhury family and the Youngs, whose roots in Glasgow stretch across the generations.

From the Southside to the West End, it’s enjoyable watching everyone get into the spirit of Christmas in their own way.

As Muslims the Choudhurys don’t celebrate it religiously, but the spirit of the season’s hard to resist.

Family traditions are discussed as the food is bought and prepared, and the whole thing feels perfectly warm and seasonal.

A reminder that few things bring people together like enjoyment of food.