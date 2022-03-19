Paul Whitelaw: Don’t miss Then Barbara Met Alan and Witchfinder.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Paul Whitelaw: Don’t miss Then Barbara Met Alan and Witchfinder.

By Paul Whitelaw
March 19 2022, 10.10am
Post Thumbnail

Don’t miss new drama Then Barbara Met Alan this week, while The Witchfinder starts to find its feet and Joanna Lumley continue to delight our TV critic with her city tours.

Then Barbara Met Alan – Monday, BBC Two, 9pm

This excellent standalone drama tells the true story of two alternative cabaret performers who became the driving force behind a direct‐action campaign that led to the passing of the 1995 Disability Discrimination Act. It’s a love story. But above all else it’s an angry, humane and irreverent assault on terribly patronising attitudes towards people with disabilities. We’ve moved on since then, but it’s worth bearing in mind that this all took place just 30 years ago. In the supposedly groovy and enlightened 1990s. Society changes for the better incrementally, in large part thanks to bold, eloquent civil rights activists such as Barbara and Alan. Writers Genevieve Barr and Jack Thorne make their point with commendable wit and sensitivity.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer – Tuesday, Channel 4, 8pm

Paul, Prue, Noel and Matt line up for a celebrity Bake-Off to raise funds and awareness for Stand Up to Cancer.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas begin their annual charity diversion alongside TV presenter Emma Willis, Radio One DJ Clara Amfo, Blake ‘Inbetweeners’ Harrison and comedian Alex Horne. As always, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith snoop about in the background while awareness of a good cause is raised. In episode one, the contestants are tasked with making intricately decorated biscuits, some madeleines (that’s apparently a sort of cross between a cookie and a cupcake), and a decorative pastry sculpture that somehow reflects their character. I will never understand the appeal of cakes or programmes about cakes, but to each our own. I’m only recommending this because I know some of you will want to watch it. Enjoy!

Rock Till We Drop – Tuesday, BBC Two, 9pm

 Martin Abrahams, Steve Salvari, Bette Wernick, Arty Davies, Brian Witts, Fleur East have their moments in the sun at the Isle of Wight Festival  – (C) RDF Television.

In the final episode of this uplifting series, our seasoned rock bands perform at the Isle of Wight Festival. I defy anyone to resist the cockle‐warming joy of their moment in the sun. As guitarist Leburn says with a knowing smile: “I was born to do this. I have lived my life to do this. I could die after this show and that would be perfectly fine with me.” What a lovely endeavour this has been, a tribute to creative people who never wanted to work Nine to Five. Not that there’s anything wrong with a workaday existence, we’re all slaves to fortune, but some folk belong on a stage. Even if it is just for one day.

British Grandma on Death Row with Susanna Reid – Tuesday, STV, 9pm

Susanna Reid (right) with Death Row inmate and grandmother Linda Carty.<br />(C) MultiStory Media.

We’re all sophisticated adults here, so let’s gloss over the fact that the clumsily worded title of this programme implies that Susanna Reid is doing some serious stir with an elderly lady. Linda Carty is the only British woman on death row anywhere in the western world. She’s been awaiting her fatal sentence for almost 20 years. Carty has always maintained that she’s not guilty of her alleged crime, the details of which are so horrific I daren’t share them with you here. Far too upsetting. Needless to say, this is a sobering programme, but Reid handles the central issue in a fairly nuanced way. It’s a halfway acceptable article of gloomy tabloid television. You have been warned.

The Simpler Life – Tuesday and Wednesday, Channel 4, 9:15pm and 9pm

Fran Hogan tries out The Simple Life, Amish style.

Modern life is rubbish. We all know that. But would we be any better off by returning to the olden days? When life was simpler and more rural? Well, no. You’ve seen versions of this programme a thousand times before, ‘a ground‐breaking experiment’ in which a bunch of volunteers reject the trappings of contemporary society to see what we can learn from living off the land. This lot ‐ 24 total strangers ‐ are pretending to be Amish in the vicinity of actual Amish people. The whole thing is remotely overseen by psychologists, who chip in now and again to provide some analysis of how they’re getting on. Its heart is located in the right place.

The Witchfinder – Tuesday, BBC Two, 10pm

The Witchfinder with Tim Key as Gideon Bannister Daisy May Cooper as Thomasine Gooch. (C) Baby Cow Productions – Photographer: Steve Peskett.

This sitcom from the Gibbons brothers of Alan Partridge renown got off to a slightly shaky start, but it really is worth sticking with. At heart it’s a traditional odd couple screwball comedy road trip in which a foolish man (Tim Key) is repeatedly rescued and undermined by a sharp‐witted woman (Daisy May Cooper). Their chemistry is rather delightful. This week the witchfinder tries to steal some bees while proving his worth as a woodland hunter. His ‘prisoner’ isn’t impressed. The Witchfinder is funny. Most of the jokes land. The characters and narrative are engaging. My only complaint is that the brilliant Jessica Hynes is underused. She deserves a more substantial role. Otherwise, two withered thumbs up.

Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World – Thursday, STV, 9pm

Joanna Lumley standing in front of Rome’s ancient Forum.

This week’s stunningly beautiful destination is Rome. The ever‐ready Lumley arrives in town on the back of a Vespa. Moments later she’s throwing coins into a fountain for luck while delivering various pocket history lessons. She also meets a delightful old photographer who chronicled all the great stars during their visits to Rome. Jagger, Ali, Audrey Hepburn, you name ‘em, this chap snapped ‘em. Other highlights include a private tour of the Sistine Chapel and an interview with 94‐year‐old Italian film sensation Gina Lollobrigida, who offers a few glimpses into her fascinating life. Nessuna sorpresa (yes, I did just Google Translate that), Lumley can speak Italian. She is, after all, a cultured citizen of the world.

