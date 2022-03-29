Dundee’s Adam Handling misses out again on Great British Menu spot after fierce fish dish fight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee-born chef Adam Handling was pipped to the post on Tuesday night’s Great British Menu, coming second to a “flawless” fish dish from rival Spencer Metzger.

The Scot, who is representing his country in the BBC2 show after winning the regional heat earlier this month, came second out of the eight chefs battling for the right to serve a fish course for the GBM banquet later this year.

Adam scored a very high 38 points from the judges for his barbecued lobster, which was inspired by BBC children’s TV show Balamory.

However, London-based Spencer had the judges purring with delight for his Sherlock-themed roast brill, which scored a perfect 40 points.

Adam, who lost out on Monday night on the chance to serve the starter course at the banquet after coming sixth, said he was happy with his improved performance.

He joined the judges in heaping praise on Spencer, 28, saying his brill was “fantastic”.

“I feel good,” Adam, 33, said. “I always say I want to do my dishes proud and I did that. Spencer’s dish was flawless.”

Adam will continue his Great British Menu journey on Wednesday and Thursday night when he competes to serve the main and dessert courses.

A signature fish dish for Adam

Adam’s lobster resembled the signature dish at the Dundonian’s three UK restaurants, one of which won Adam his first Michelin star earlier this year. The chef braised the lobster in cow fat, before cooking it on a barbecue and serving it up with barbecued bok choi on top of a puree.

Chef and judge Tom Kerridge called it “incredible” while guest judge Floella Benjamin said she was “in heaven” after tasting it.

“Everything about this dish is gorgeous,” the former children’s TV presenter said.

But the praise wasn’t enough to beat Spencer, who goes on the serve his dish at the GBM banquet.

The Great British Menu judges will decide two more courses this week, with tomorrow’s programme focusing on the main.

The menu this year celebrates 100 years of British broadcasting. Alexandria Palace, the location of the BBC’s first regular broadcasts, will host the final dinner.

Each Great British Menu contestant is a professional chef trying to impress the judges, which along with Tom include comedian and food podcaster Ed Gamble and restauranteur Nisha Katona.

A long road to the top

It has been an arduous road to the finals for Adam, who took the Scottish regional crown after knocking out compatriots Calum Montgomery, Stuart Ralston and Fraser Smith.

The Dundonian, who is already on a high this year after gaining his first Michelin star, navigated some tricky moments including a canape that one judge described as “easily forgotten”.

But he also scored a perfect 10 from the same judge for his lobster dish.

On Monday night, Welshman Nathan Davies, who is the co-owner of Aberystwyth’s Michelen-starred SY23, took first place in the starter course after scoring perfect tens from all four judges for his barbecued and slow-cooked lamb neck.

Losing will have been hard for Adam because the lobster dish, called What’s the Story, Josie Jump, has a personal connection to him.

During the heats, he revealed it reminded him of bedtimes with his child, as well as the many times he was unable to be there for his family because of work.

