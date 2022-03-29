Dundee’s Adam Handling misses out again on Great British Menu spot after fierce fish dish fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee’s Adam Handling misses out again on Great British Menu spot after fierce fish dish fight

By Andy Morton
March 29 2022, 9.42pm Updated: March 29 2022, 10.19pm
Adam, right, battles it out with Spencer, second left, on Great British Menu.
Dundee-born chef Adam Handling was pipped to the post on Tuesday night’s Great British Menu, coming second to a “flawless” fish dish from rival Spencer Metzger.

The Scot, who is representing his country in the BBC2 show after winning the regional heat earlier this month, came second out of the eight chefs battling for the right to serve a fish course for the GBM banquet later this year.

Adam scored a very high 38 points from the judges for his barbecued lobster, which was inspired by BBC children’s TV show Balamory.

Adam Handling fish dish
Adam owns three UK restaurants.

However, London-based Spencer had the judges purring with delight for his Sherlock-themed roast brill, which scored a perfect 40 points.

Adam, who lost out on Monday night on the chance to serve the starter course at the banquet after coming sixth, said he was happy with his improved performance.

He joined the judges in heaping praise on Spencer, 28, saying his brill was “fantastic”.

“I feel good,” Adam, 33, said. “I always say I want to do my dishes proud and I did that. Spencer’s dish was flawless.”

Adam will continue his Great British Menu journey on Wednesday and Thursday night when he competes to serve the main and dessert courses.

A signature fish dish for Adam

Adam’s lobster resembled the signature dish at the Dundonian’s three UK restaurants, one of which won Adam his first Michelin star earlier this year. The chef braised the lobster in cow fat, before cooking it on a barbecue and serving it up with barbecued bok choi on top of a puree.

Chef and judge Tom Kerridge called it “incredible” while guest judge Floella Benjamin said she was “in heaven” after tasting it.

“Everything about this dish is gorgeous,” the former children’s TV presenter said.

But the praise wasn’t enough to beat Spencer, who goes on the serve his dish at the GBM banquet.

The Great British Menu judges will decide two more courses this week, with tomorrow’s programme focusing on the main.

The menu this year celebrates 100 years of British broadcasting. Alexandria Palace, the location of the BBC’s first regular broadcasts, will host the final dinner.

The Great British Menu judges, from left to right, Ed Gamble, Nisha Katona and Tom Kerridge.

Each Great British Menu contestant is a professional chef trying to impress the judges, which along with Tom include comedian and food podcaster Ed Gamble and restauranteur Nisha Katona.

A long road to the top

It has been an arduous road to the finals for Adam, who took the Scottish regional crown after knocking out compatriots Calum Montgomery, Stuart Ralston and Fraser Smith.

The Dundonian, who is already on a high this year after gaining his first Michelin star, navigated some tricky moments including a canape that one judge described as “easily forgotten”.

But he also scored a perfect 10 from the same judge for his lobster dish.

Adam won his first Michelin star earlier this year.

On Monday night, Welshman Nathan Davies, who is the co-owner of Aberystwyth’s Michelen-starred SY23, took first place in the starter course after scoring perfect tens from all four judges for his barbecued and slow-cooked lamb neck.

Losing will have been hard for Adam because the lobster dish, called What’s the Story, Josie Jump, has a personal connection to him.

During the heats, he revealed it reminded him of bedtimes with his child, as well as the many times he was unable to be there for his family because of work.

For more on Adam Handling…

Adam Handling: 12 interesting facts about Dundee chef setting Great British Menu aflame

Dundee’s Adam Handling makes faltering start to Great British Menu final

