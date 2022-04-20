‘It’s no’ the Dundee derby!’: But will Fife newbie Calum Clunie prevail in the Beechgrove ‘Bulb-Off’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘It’s no’ the Dundee derby!’: But will Fife newbie Calum Clunie prevail in the Beechgrove ‘Bulb-Off’?

By Michael Alexander
April 20 2022, 6.00pm
George Anderson and Calum Clunie
George Anderson and Calum Clunie

A new TV challenge – with a Fife contender – is being unearthed in this week’s Beechgrove.

The BBC Scotland gardening series is this week pitching veteran gardener and presenter George Anderson against presenting newbie Calum Clunie.

The two will be seen going head-to-head – or flower head to flower head – in the prestigious Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society (affectionately known as ‘the Caley’ ) spring show.

It is one of the biggest competitive flower shows in Scotland, held this year in Saughton Park in Edinburgh.

Fun challenge

The Beechgrove duo this year submitted spring bulbs, including tulips, daffodils and hyacinths to see who would come out top in a fun challenge.

As Fifer Calum says: “It’s no the rumble in the jungle, it’s no the Dundee derby, This is the Battle of the Bulbs.”

Calum Clunie

Calum, 23, from Leven, is the youngest ever regular presenter on Beechgrove.

The Dundee United season ticket holder joined the team last year after impressing with his own videos sent in 2020, during the first year of the pandemic.

He is a veteran of horticultural shows, when it comes to showcasing vegetables but this is his first time with spring flowering bulbs.

Playing for the ‘home team’ as it were, septuagenarian George has competed in the Caley show for decades.

George Anderson

George – who has been seen doing reports for Beechgrove from his own garden in ‘sunny Joppa’ in Edinburgh – says: “I have been here a few times so I’ve got a few tricks up my sleeve.”

As the programme reveals, both do well but who will come up ‘smelling of roses’ with the most awards?

Where and when to watch

Viewers will have to tune into see. This Beechgrove episode goes out at 8pm on the  BBC Scotland channel on Thursday April 21 before being shown again across the UK on Friday night April 22 on BBC Two just ahead of Gardeners’ World.

New BBC Beechgrove star Calum Clunie from Fife thanks his grandparents for his gardening bug roots

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]