TELLYBOX: Sherwood is a gritty crime drama with a strong political thrust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

TELLYBOX: Sherwood is a gritty crime drama with a strong political thrust

By David Pollock
June 18 2022, 7.48am Updated: June 18 2022, 9.36am
PC Arjun Patel (Harpal Hayer), Julie Jackson (Lesley Manville) in a scene from Sherwood.
PC Arjun Patel (Harpal Hayer), Julie Jackson (Lesley Manville) in a scene from Sherwood.

Anyone who doesn’t follow new British theatre might be unaware of the brilliance of James Graham, whose plays include 2012’s award-winning This House, about the backroom tumult of Westminster elections in the 1970s.

His television work so far has followed the same political bent, including the dramas Coalition and Brexit: The Uncivil War, both about the upheaval of the 2010s.

ITV’s Michael Sheen-starring 2019 adaptation of Graham’s own play, Quiz, managed to dramatise the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? coughing scandal of 2001.

Strong political undertow

The six-part Sherwood (BBC One) is his longest work for the screen yet, and although on the surface it’s a gritty crime drama set in Nottingham, the political undertow of his other work isn’t far from the surface.

Ian St Clair (David Morrissey), Julie Jackson (Lesley Manville) and Kevin Salisbury (Robert Glenister) in Sherwood.

As the opening montage of archive news clips from the 1980s shows, the scars of the miner’s strike still run deep among the former mining community of Ashfield, where Graham himself was brought up.

Here, people still spit “scab” at each other in the pub, and close relationships have been broken for decades.

Killed by an arrow

In an uncannily appropriate scenario for the location, a man named Gary Jackson (Alun Armstrong) is killed in the street late one night with a single arrow from a bow.

On his sleepy residential red-brick estate, it’s clear he’s made enemies – old ones from the 1980s, and the young man who glowers at him from a slowly-passing car in the street.

Diligent Detective Chief Superintendent Ian St Clair (David Morrissey) is brought in to investigate, returning to where he was brought up, much like Graham.

The miner’s strike

He explains to Sergeant Cleaver (Terence Maynard) that this was predominantly a UDM village, a union which didn’t strike with the NUM.

“All that was a while ago, wan’it?” asks Cleaver. “I know,” sighs St Clair in dismay, knowing none of this is really over.

Yet something more appears to be going on here. When washed-up DI Salisbury (Robert Glenister) is called to Nottingham from London by St Clair to assist, his reaction tells us he might know more than he’s letting on.

Based on real life

Loosely based on a real-life Nottinghamshire double murder from 2004, Graham’s contemporary script is a classy piece of work, based on the first two episodes.

It’s a powerful, character-driven drama which bakes in plenty of rich social and political elements, while presenting a first-rate murder mystery.

Ian St.Clair (David Morrissey and, Kevin Salisbury (Robert Glenister.

The production is realistic and uncliched, and full of great performances, especially the lead duo of Morrissey and Glenister.

The ever-exceptional Lesley Manville is Gary’s wife Julie, his death sending her from boisterous enthusiasm to desperation.

Great performances all round

Elsewhere, steely, Red Wall-busting Tory politician Sarah (Joanne Froggatt), her suspiciously mild-mannered father-in-law and train driver Andy (Adeel Akhtar), and shifty local lad and possible criminal Rory Sparrow (Perry Fitzpatrick) all bring powerfully good performances and distracting motives to proceedings.

As ever, it’s too early to cast final judgement on a series which is only a third of the way through.

Yet in the strength of its writer, cast and everything we’ve seen so far, Sherwood might well be remembered as one of the year’s best.

 

 

 

.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]