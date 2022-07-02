TELLYBOX: The gripping but faintly ridiculous Undeclared War

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

TELLYBOX: The gripping but faintly ridiculous Undeclared War

By David Pollock
July 2 2022, 10.35am
Danny is played by Simon Pegg.
Danny is played by Simon Pegg.

The first episode of this week’s new prime-time prestige drama The Undeclared War (Channel 4) was equal parts gripping, essential and faintly ridiculous.

The most complimentary of those elements came from writer/creator Peter Kosminsky’s choice of subject matter, which helps cement his place as one of the British screen dramatists who is telling truly urgent and contemporary stories for our times.

The year is 2024, and young British-Asian computer prodigy Saara Parvin has turned up at GCHQ for work experience on the day a mysterious cyber attack has downed much of BT’s systems, knocking out banking, email and a large chunk of the internet. It could have been worse, though. The train lines, air traffic control, everything on which lives depend – all could have been turned off.

Unlikely hero

Inevitably it’s Saara, patronised by some of the more experienced heads and floating around the office making coffee, who notices it is about to get worse – there’s a second piece of malware hidden inside the first, intended to knock out the entire internet at 9am the following morning, just as the working week is starting.

The premise of the programme somehow feels utterly current, and in danger of slipping out of date. The immediate source of the threat is suspected to be Russia, whose automated bugs are already at work on social media, prodding populist buttons about an incompetent and corrupt government to sow dissent through the country – yet who’s the mysterious hacker who’s apparently switching the lights in Vladimir Putin’s office on and off in retaliation?

Well-paced thriller

As a spy thriller, Kosminsky has nailed the pace, tone and research on the series exactly, much as he did in The State, his 2017 drama about young Britons travelling to join ISIS.

This is the work of a modern-day Le Carre, revealing the very real fragility of the internet as a pawn in wartime, and the work which goes on by states behind the scenes to keep it intact.

Prime Minister Andrew Makinde played by Adrian Lester.

The cast of characters orbiting Saara also come complete with their own pinch of intrigue; Simon Pegg’s hardworking section leader Danny, Adrian Lester’s embattled Prime Minister Andrew Makinde (apparently he took power in a coup from Boris Johnson, which doesn’t seem far-fetched), and Maisie Richardson-Sellars’ inquisitive operative on secondment from America’s NSA.

There’s also an odd plot device, where the undeniably not-exciting experience of watching characters look at a piece of scrolling code on a screen and get progressively more worried is framed by taking Saara into a kind of online world of adventure, where she scales walls and hunts about in dusty libraries for the numbers she needs.

At first it’s a little corny, but dramatic needs must in explaining a tricky subject to the audience. After all, this feels like a story they really need to know about.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]