Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Inside Man – Hannibal Lecter without the cannibalism.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Inside Man – Hannibal Lecter without the cannibalism.

By Paul Whitelaw
September 24 2022, 9.53am
David Tennant in Inside Man.
David Tennant in Inside Man.

Inside Man – Monday, BBC One, 9pm

Written by Steven Moffat of Doctor Who and Sherlock renown, this arresting new thriller is typically dark and audacious. Your charismatic co-stars are Stanley Tucci and David Tennant. Tucci plays an erudite American death row inmate whose criminology background is frequently called upon by guilty establishment figures and curious journalists. Imagine Hannibal Lecter without the cannibalism. Meanwhile, way over yonder in a picture postcard English village, Tennant turns on the charm as an apparently groovy vicar. Moffat – an often dazzlingly bright and witty writer who revels in devising puzzles – has a whole lot of fun playing around with tropes he’s fully aware of. The set-up is irresistible, it’s queasy, odd and unpredictable. Hopefully it all pays off.

Bad Chefs – Monday, ITV2, 9pm

Preview copies weren’t available for this new series, but it sounds like a passable way to while away some time. Apologies in advance if that’s not the case. It’s a reality show in which – so it says here – some ‘takeaway addicts’ are forced to ditch their apps and do some cooking from scratch. Now, I know what you’re (probably) thinking. That sounds potentially patronising. This is an ITV2 show after all. But let’s give it the benefit of the doubt. Maybe it will somehow turn out to be an uplifting show in which people, during this horrific cost of living crisis, discover how to cook decent, healthy meals on a reduced budget. Onward and upwards, eh?

Celebrity I Literally Just Told You – Monday, Channel 4, 10pm

Celebrity I Literally Just Told You kicks off its new season with a football special.

A throwaway nugget of mildly diverting escapism, this Jimmy Carr-fronted gameshow revolves around a simple yet effective premise: the answers to every question are seeded by Carr’s links and whatever occurs during the various rounds (an industrious panel of backroom researchers type up questions as the show unfolds). Which means, in that time-honoured TV quiz tradition, you can play along at home. Just pay close attention to everything that’s said. The latest series kicks off with a charity fundraising sport-themed episode starring footballers John Barnes and Sue Smith, broadcaster and gymnast Gabby Logan, and football manager Harry Redknapp. Carr is in his element here, it’s the slick, vaguely Monkhouse-esque vehicle he’s always coveted.

Make Me Prime Minister – Tuesday, Channel 4, 9:15pm

Alastair Campbell and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi preside over proceedings in Make Me Prime Minister.

Good grief. This Apprentice-style reality series is so woefully misjudged, it may trigger an actual revolution. The premise: twelve contestants, under the watchful gaze of celebrity politicos Alastair Campbell and Sayeeda Warsi, attempt to prove how much better they’d be than the Prime Ministers we’ve endured during the last 40–odd years. Two of those PMs – Blair and Cameron – occasionally crop up to issue advice. Now, I concede that perhaps I’m a laughably old-fashioned bore with deeply held convictions, but politics isn’t supposed to be entertaining. It’s not a game, the decisions these people make have a devastating impact on millions of lives. I urge you to watch it, though. You’ll be astonished and angered. It’s jaw-dropping.

Nine Perfect Strangers – Wednesday, Channel 4, 10pm

Regine Hall as Masha in Nine Perfect Strangers.

An adaptation of the New York Times best seller by Australian author Liane Moriarty, this eight-part drama follows various guests as they don’t quite get what they bargained for while spending ten days at a rural health and wellness resort. Nothing is what it appears to be. Sinister motives are at work. I couldn’t track down any preview copies, folks, but this does sound rather intriguing. A peculiar mystery with offbeat shades of The Twilight Zone. Right up my street in theory. Yours too, should your tastes align with mine. Originally released via Hulu, that occasionally worthwhile American subscription streaming service, it’s their most popular show to date.

Taskmaster – Thursday, Channel 4, 9pm

Greg Davies returns as Taskmaster host.

Glory be! Greg Davies and Alex Lowe have returned for another series of this absolutely charming load of old nonsense. You presumably know the score by now: a bunch of comedians have to complete a series of maddening, pointless tasks, most of which require a bit of ingenuity, cheating and chutzpah. Our contestants this time around are Dara Ó Briain, Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican. The opening round involves a fiendish display of hip-touching, hand-finding and milk-lifting. Taskmaster works for one fundamental reason: it seeks only to entertain. It has no truck with cruelty or cynicism. Davies is an ostensibly acerbic MC, but his insults are always delivered with a twinkle.

Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared – Friday, Channel 4, 11:05pm

Yellow Guy, Red Guy And Duck in Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared.

The brainchild of graphic designers Becky Sloan and Joseph Pelling, Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared originated as a web series produced between 2011 and 2016. This is the belated TV adaptation. It exploits one of my least favourite comedy conceits: children’s television programmes of the 1970s and 1980s repurposed as supposedly unsettling oddities for adults. Imagine a twisted version of those shows you loved as a kid! It’s such a lazy, one-note gag. Sloan and Pelling’s wacky/deadpan fantasia is mired in the heavy-handed whimsy of The Mighty Boosh. The people behind Button Moon et al didn’t create those strange little worlds by mistake. What’s the point of satirising something that was deliberately eccentric in the first place?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Former England international Alex Scott (Mike Egerton/PA)
Alex Scott says trolling and racist abuse left her ‘scared for her life’
Strictly Come Dancing launch show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing pairings unveiled during stunning 2022 series launch
Kingston Crown Court (Nick Ansell/PA)
Man admits plotting to steal Declan Donnelly’s Range Rover
James Corden (Beresford Hodge/PA)
James Corden reflects on ‘risky’ decision to quit Late Late Show
Kelly Given, 25, will appear on the new show. Image: Channel 4.Make Me Prime Minister
Make Me Prime Minister: Meet the Fife woman making pitch for Number 10 in…
3
Skye after being rescued by the Arbroath lifeboat crew
Arbroath cliffs dog rescue to feature in BBC TV series
1
Cherry Valentine on Ladies Day during the Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 at Epsom Racecourse, Surrey (Steven Paston/PA)
Stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK pay tribute following death of Cherry Valentine
George Ward, known as Cherry Valentine (George Ward/PA)
Drag performer George Ward, known as Cherry Valentine, dies aged 28
Tony Adams (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Tony Adams says suffering ‘mental breakdown’ six years ago led to Strictly stint
Fleur East said Strictly Come Dancing had been one of her late father’s favourite shows (BBC/PA)
Fleur East reveals motivation for doing Strictly Come Dancing 2022

More from The Courier

McNicoll joined United this summer
From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after…
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on 'fairytale' at Dundee and what's next after hanging…
0
Allan Mara with the piles of rubble on Girvan Gardens, Whitfield
Fly-tippers 'back with a vengeance' as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
Mr Nicholls was killed by overhead power lines.
Dundee gardener killed after decision to cut hedge under overhead power line

Editor's Picks