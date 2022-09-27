Documentary features musical pilgrimage by Gaelic singer Mary Ann from Iona to St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Documentary features musical pilgrimage by Gaelic singer Mary Ann from Iona to St Andrews

By Michael Alexander
September 27 2022, 6.00pm
Mary Ann Kennedy arriving at the St Andrews Voices festival by boat
Mary Ann Kennedy arriving at the St Andrews Voices festival by boat

A musical pilgrimage by celebrated Scottish Gael Mary Ann Kennedy from Iona to St Andrews features in a new one-hour documentary.

Triall, which airs on BBC Alba at 9pm on Thursday September 29, then again at the same time on Sunday October 2, sees Mary Ann go coast-to-coast travelling by boots, boats and bike to her first gig post-lockdown.

Mary Ann’s journey follows in the footsteps of St Columba, embarking on an epic journey of musical discovery as part of a landmark collaboration with Scotland’s singing festival, St Andrews Voices.

In the 1500th anniversary year of the Celtic Saint’s death, Mary Ann journeyed along the historic 200-mile pilgrimage from Iona to St Andrews, honouring the route inspired by the legendary missionary and marking a welcome return to singing for communities across the breadth of Scotland.

Reconnecting

The first leg took Mary Ann from Iona to Tyndrum and over the course of five days the acclaimed Scottish singer visited and reconnected with fellow singers, composers and musicians.

Mary Ann said: “As well as the concert itself – which was glorious! – the journey featured many Perth and Dundee names, including fiddler Patsy Reid, singers Sheena Wellington and Alice Marra, and the Craigie Choir, led by songwriter extraordinaire Debra Salem, as well as some spectacular footage of the Tay, our journey into St Andrews Harbour and of course from the festival itself.”

Mary Ann Kennedy arriving at the St Andrews Voices festival by boat

Sacred sites

During her pilgrimage, which took place in 2021, Mary Ann visited the island of Iona, recording a special version of her song Eadar-Thìr (Between-Lands) on voice and harp at the sacred Iona Abbey – the first Celtic church built by St Columba (Colum Cille in Gaelic).

The song is inspired by the island, described by the founder of the Iona Community, the Rev. George MacLeod as a ‘thin place’.

She then travelled back to Mull by boat, courtesy of local musician Sorren Maclean, to undertake a vocal workshop with Mull Gaelic Choir.

From there she passed through Oban to Taynuilt, visiting long-time collaborator and friend, the leading choral director and composer Sileas Sinclair of the Oban Gaelic Choir to record the song Taynuilt (Taigh an Uillt).

Next, Mary Ann headed to the banks of Loch Awe to meet broadcaster and musician Andreas Wolff of Taynuilt Gaelic Choir to reflect on the magical lochside section of St Columba’s Way.

Andreas wrote a lockdown travelogue on the St Conan’s pilgrimage route which forms the first part of this journey.

Mary Ann then continued by bike to Glen Orchy before finishing the final section to Tyndrum by walking along the West Highland Way.

The singer and writer undertook two further legs of her journey, travelling exclusively by boat, rail, bicycle and on foot between Tyndrum and Perth in September before finally sailing up the River Tay to the Fife seaside town of St Andrews.

A scene from Triall featuring Mary Ann Kennedy

Mary Ann’s pilgrimage was captured by Nick Turner and Reece Mackay from Watercolour Music and culminated in a concert as part of last year’s St Andrews Voices.

Themes of pilgrimage and journey were at the heart of the festival, celebrating the process and voyage singers undertake to come together, explore and share music.

Viewing the programme

‘Talamh Beò’ – by Mary Ann Kennedy, Finlay Wells, Nick Turner and Donald Maclean is released on Watercolour Music in October 2022.

‘Triall’ will be broadcast on BBC ALBA on Thursday September 29 and Sunday October 2 at 9pm and on BBC iPlayer.

