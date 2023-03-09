Dundee movie star Barry Keoghan slams British Airways after losing luggage en route to Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dundee movie star Barry Keoghan slams British Airways after losing luggage en route to Oscars

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles correspondent
March 9 2023, 10.07am Updated: March 9 2023, 12.16pm
Barry Keoghan pictured last month after winning Bafta for best supporting actor.
Barry Keoghan pictured last month after winning Bafta for best supporting actor.

Barry Keoghan has criticised British Airways for its “bad customer service” after losing his suitcase on the way to Los Angeles for the Oscars.

The Irish actor – who lives in Broughty Ferry with his partner Alyson and son Brando – said he was taking “tons of sentimental stuff” for the show on Sunday and that the airline could not “seem to be helpful in one bit”.

Keoghan, 30, is nominated for best supporting actor at the 95th Academy awards for his role in dark Irish comedy The Banshees of Inisherin.

‘Such bad customer service’

In a now-deleted tweet posted on Wednesday, he wrote: “Lost my suitcase with @British-Airways and they can’t seem to be any way helpful in one bit.

“Here in LA for Oscars and had tons of sentimental stuff I wanted to wear and bring with me.

“Such bad customer service. Sent me to LAX to tell me they can’t help me. Tut tut.”

Keoghan’s best supporting actor nod is his first Oscars nomination, and he will go head to head with Banshees co-star Brendan Gleeson in the category.

Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin.

He previously won the Bafta award for best supporting actor for his performance in the film, in which he plays the dim-witted Dominic Kearney.

The Banshees’ other stars, Colin Farrell and Kerry Condon, are also nominated at this year’s Oscars, in the best actor and best supporting actress categories respectively.

The film picked up a total of nine nominations at the ceremony, including a coveted best picture nod.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Barry Keoghan: How Bafta-winning movie star made Dundee his home

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from TV & Film

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker leaves his home in London (James Manning/PA)
Gary Lineker suggests he will avoid BBC suspension as asylum remarks row deepens
Clare Balding (BBC/PA)
Clare Balding to replace Sue Barker as Wimbledon lead presenter
Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker leaves his home in London (James Manning/PA)
Gary Lineker says he stands by criticism of Government’s immigration policy
In Pictures: Time magazine’s second annual Women of the Year Gala (Chris Pizzello/AP)
In Pictures: Time magazine’s second annual Women of the Year Gala
(Ian Walton/PA)
Piers Morgan defends Gary Lineker’s criticism of Government asylum policy
Harry Hill raps Cardi B verse in surprise appearance onstage with Black Midi (Suzan Moore/PA)
Harry Hill raps Cardi B verse in surprise appearance onstage with Black Midi
(PA)
Lineker claim on UK taking ‘far fewer refugees’ than Europe supported by data
Gary Lineker (Yui Mok/PA)
Downing Street brands Gary Lineker’s criticism of asylum policy ‘not acceptable’
Marrtel Maxwell in two photographs with Jay Blades and David Jason
MARTEL MAXWELL: My old pal Jay Blades isn't just famous - like David Jason,…
Presenter Gary Lineker (David Davies/PA)
Regular Twitter user Gary Lineker criticised for airing political views in past

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
From left: Manager Ian Murray; striker William Akio; and Scott Brown and Ross Millen. Images SNS.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish

Editor's Picks

Most Commented