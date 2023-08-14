Broughty Ferry-based actor Barry Keoghan features in fiery trailer for Netflix drama Top Boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry-based actor Barry Keoghan features in fiery trailer for Netflix drama Top Boy

The series, which features Drake as executive producer, first aired on Channel 4.

By Ben MacDonald
Barry Keoghan on the red carpet at the Baftas. Image: PA
Barry Keoghan on the red carpet at the Baftas. Image: PA

Broughty Ferry-based actor Barry Keoghan is spotted with a smug grin on his face in the new trailer for Netflix drama Top Boy.

The 30-year-old Bafta-winner – who lives in Dundee with his partner and child – joins the show in its final series.

Set in the fictional Summerhouse estate, the gritty drama focuses on two men working to run the area’s drug trade.

Barry Keoghan stars in ‘best show on Netflix’

Initially aired on Channel 4, the streaming service picked up the series after receiving a pitch from musician Drake, who is the executive producer.

In the trailer, Keoghan is seen grinning at someone behind him while lead character Sully, played by rapper Kano, looks on in distress

Keoghan is set to play Jonny in the drama – described as the “best show on Netflix” by Esquire.

He will be joined by fellow Irishman Brian Gleeson, who will play Tadgh.

The nature of the duo’s role in the storyline has not been revealed, however both actors will bring a touch of Hollywood glamour to the series.

Gleeson, whose father Brendan joined Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin, has starred in Snow White and the Huntsman and Assassin’s Creed.

He has also featured in Peaky Blinders and Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Following Top Boy, Keoghan will take on the lead role in Saltburn, acting alongside Richard E Grant and Rosamund Pike.

It will bring to an end to a stellar year for the Oscar-nominated actor, who now calls Broughty Ferry his home.

Conversation