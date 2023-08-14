Broughty Ferry-based actor Barry Keoghan features in fiery trailer for Netflix drama Top Boy

Broughty Ferry-based actor Barry Keoghan is spotted with a smug grin on his face in the new trailer for Netflix drama Top Boy.

The 30-year-old Bafta-winner – who lives in Dundee with his partner and child – joins the show in its final series.

Set in the fictional Summerhouse estate, the gritty drama focuses on two men working to run the area’s drug trade.

Barry Keoghan stars in ‘best show on Netflix’

Initially aired on Channel 4, the streaming service picked up the series after receiving a pitch from musician Drake, who is the executive producer.

In the trailer, Keoghan is seen grinning at someone behind him while lead character Sully, played by rapper Kano, looks on in distress

Keoghan is set to play Jonny in the drama – described as the “best show on Netflix” by Esquire.

He will be joined by fellow Irishman Brian Gleeson, who will play Tadgh.

The nature of the duo’s role in the storyline has not been revealed, however both actors will bring a touch of Hollywood glamour to the series.

Top Boy. The Final Chapter. 7 September. pic.twitter.com/dWORzYQnfl — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 14, 2023

Gleeson, whose father Brendan joined Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin, has starred in Snow White and the Huntsman and Assassin’s Creed.

He has also featured in Peaky Blinders and Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Following Top Boy, Keoghan will take on the lead role in Saltburn, acting alongside Richard E Grant and Rosamund Pike.

It will bring to an end to a stellar year for the Oscar-nominated actor, who now calls Broughty Ferry his home.