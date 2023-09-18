Fife comic’s ‘monsters among us’ routine resurfaces – as fans share his Russell Brand remarks from last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife comic’s ‘monsters among us’ routine resurfaces – as fans share his Russell Brand remarks from last year

Daniel Sloss has previously urged men to speak out if they suspect people they know are involved in sexual abuse.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Daniel Sloss pictured in August 2022.
Daniel Sloss pictured in August 2022. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Fife comedian’s routine where he speaks out against predatory behaviour has gone viral in the wake of allegations made against Russell Brand.

Daniel Sloss, 33, featured in a Channel 4 documentary at the weekend in which a series of claims were made against Brand.

The TV presenter, actor and stand-up comedian has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by several women.

Brand has denied the allegations and says his relationships have been “always consensual”.

Sloss, who went to East Wemyss Primary School and Waid Academy in Anstruther, was the only comedian willing to go on the record about the allegations against Brand, which emerged as part of an investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches, The Times and The Sunday Times.

‘Monsters among us’

Since speaking out, a video of Sloss talking in a 2019 show about an attack on his friend in a 2019 show has gone viral on social media.

In the routine – unrelated to the Brand allegations – Sloss tells the audience how he knew both the man responsible for the rape, and the woman he attacked.

He says: “If I am being 100% honest with myself, were there signs in my friend’s behaviour towards women over the years that I ignored?

“The answer is yes. And then he raped my friend.

“And that’s on me until the day I die.”

The clip also sees Sloss urging men to speak out if they suspect people they know are involved in sexual abuse.

He says: “There are monsters amongst us, and they look like us.

“If you are sick about the narrative that is currently going on about men, feel free to change it.

“But you have to get involved.

“Don’t make the same mistake I did for years, which was just sitting back and be like, ‘Well, I’m not part of the problem, therefore I must be part of the solution’.

“Because that’s just not how this f****** s*** works.”

Daniel Sloss ‘knows heaps’ of ‘unrepeatable’ stories about Russell Brand

Meanwhile, an appearance by Sloss on a podcast in October 2022, during which he talks about Brand’s behaviour, has also been reshared in the wake of the allegations.

In the clip, he tells the We Might Be Drunk podcast: “Russell Brand is not a comic, or a peer.

“I know heaps about him that are unrepeatable.

“But not a good man.”

Warning: strong language

Sloss adds: “(Brand) was never, ever ever good at stand-up at any point in his f****** career.

“He was somebody who skipped a couple of f****** levels, became a f****** TV presenter and went, ‘I’ll just be weird’.”

Representatives for Sloss said he was unavailable for interview when contacted by The Courier.

On Friday, Brand released a video in which he denied “serious criminal allegations” being made against him.

Russell Brand: ‘Relationships I had were always consensual’

He said: “Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I’ve written about extensively in my books I was very, very promiscuous.

“Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual.”

