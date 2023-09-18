Fife comic’s ‘monsters among us’ routine resurfaces – as fans share his Russell Brand remarks from last year

A Fife comedian’s routine where he speaks out against predatory behaviour has gone viral in the wake of allegations made against Russell Brand.

Daniel Sloss, 33, featured in a Channel 4 documentary at the weekend in which a series of claims were made against Brand.

The TV presenter, actor and stand-up comedian has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by several women.

Brand has denied the allegations and says his relationships have been “always consensual”.

Sloss, who went to East Wemyss Primary School and Waid Academy in Anstruther, was the only comedian willing to go on the record about the allegations against Brand, which emerged as part of an investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches, The Times and The Sunday Times.

‘Monsters among us’

Since speaking out, a video of Sloss talking in a 2019 show about an attack on his friend in a 2019 show has gone viral on social media.

In the routine – unrelated to the Brand allegations – Sloss tells the audience how he knew both the man responsible for the rape, and the woman he attacked.

He says: “If I am being 100% honest with myself, were there signs in my friend’s behaviour towards women over the years that I ignored?

“The answer is yes. And then he raped my friend.

“And that’s on me until the day I die.”

The clip also sees Sloss urging men to speak out if they suspect people they know are involved in sexual abuse.

He says: “There are monsters amongst us, and they look like us.

“If you are sick about the narrative that is currently going on about men, feel free to change it.

“But you have to get involved.

“Don’t make the same mistake I did for years, which was just sitting back and be like, ‘Well, I’m not part of the problem, therefore I must be part of the solution’.

“Because that’s just not how this f****** s*** works.”

Daniel Sloss ‘knows heaps’ of ‘unrepeatable’ stories about Russell Brand

Meanwhile, an appearance by Sloss on a podcast in October 2022, during which he talks about Brand’s behaviour, has also been reshared in the wake of the allegations.

In the clip, he tells the We Might Be Drunk podcast: “Russell Brand is not a comic, or a peer.

“I know heaps about him that are unrepeatable.

“But not a good man.”

Warning: strong language

Sloss adds: “(Brand) was never, ever ever good at stand-up at any point in his f****** career.

“He was somebody who skipped a couple of f****** levels, became a f****** TV presenter and went, ‘I’ll just be weird’.”

Representatives for Sloss said he was unavailable for interview when contacted by The Courier.

On Friday, Brand released a video in which he denied “serious criminal allegations” being made against him.

Russell Brand: ‘Relationships I had were always consensual’

He said: “Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I’ve written about extensively in my books I was very, very promiscuous.

“Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual.”