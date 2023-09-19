Meet the Dundee contestant aiming for Great British Bake Off glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Dundee contestant aiming for Great British Bake Off glory

Nicky, 52, is one of 12 people vying for glory on the new series of the hit Channel 4 show.

By Ben MacDonald
Great British Bake Off contestant Nicky, from Dundee
Nicky, originally from Dundee, is on this year's Great British Bake Off. Image: Channel 4/Love Productions

An amateur baker originally from Dundee has relived the “pinch me” moment she was told she was appearing on this year’s Great British Bake Off.

Nicky, 52, who now lives in the West Midlands, is one of 12 people vying for glory on the new series of the hit Channel 4 show.

A retired cabin crew member, Nicky – whose surname has not been revealed – says her earliest memories of baking are at her gran’s kitchen table.

As a girl, she would roll out pastries and decorate cakes, which she says was as much fun then as baking is to her now.

Her favourite bakes are still pastries, but she also loves making breads and birthday cakes for her niece and grandchildren.

‘Pinch me moment’ for Dundee Great British Bake Off contestant Nicky

Speaking of the moment she was told she had made the cut for this year’s show, Nicky said: “I never let myself believe that it might actually happen, in case my amazing dream was well and truly shattered.

“Then when the phone rang and I was told the news, I couldn’t believe that dreams really can come true and can become the most amazing reality.

“It was a massive ‘pinch me’ moment that still doesn’t seem real.”

Great British Bake Off 2023 contestants Keith, Saku, Tasha, Josh, Matty, Cristy, Dana, Amos, Dan, Rowan, Abbi and Nicky with presenters and judges Noel Fielding, Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood and Alison Hammond. Image: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4/PA Wire

Alison Hammond joins The Great British Bake Off as a presenter this year alongside Noel Fielding, with longstanding judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith continuing to taste the baked goods.

Nicky – who volunteers for a pet therapy charity along with her dog, Bracken – said: “From the minute I met Alison and Noel, I felt like I had known them for years.

“They both made me chuckle so much and our chats, both on and off camera, were always a real hoot.

“I think I spent too long chatting away to them and forgot that I was in the tent to bake.”

Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood inspects a Dundee cake during a visit to the city in 2015. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Nicky’s skills will be put to the test when the new series of The Great British Bake Off starts next Tuesday (September 26).

She added: “Seeing the tent for the first time felt like going to see a show on Broadway.

“It was something I had dreamt about for a very long time but thought that it would never become a reality.

“I was like a kid in a sweet shop as I walked towards my work station. I couldn’t wait to open every drawer and door to explore what was inside.”

Nicky is fourth Tayside contestant to compete in Great British Bake Off

Nicky will be the fourth contestant from Tayside to compete in the show.

Auchterarder-based Marie Campbell was second contestant to leave the tent in 2015, having been named ‘star baker’ in the first week.

In the same series, Flora Shedden, who owns Aran Bakery in Dunkeld, became the show’s youngest semi-finalist.

And former Perth Academy pupil Michael Chakraverty received the backing of his former teachers before coming sixth in 2019.

