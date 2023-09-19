Meet the Dundee contestant aiming for Great British Bake Off glory

An amateur baker originally from Dundee has relived the “pinch me” moment she was told she was appearing on this year’s Great British Bake Off.

Nicky, 52, who now lives in the West Midlands, is one of 12 people vying for glory on the new series of the hit Channel 4 show.

A retired cabin crew member, Nicky – whose surname has not been revealed – says her earliest memories of baking are at her gran’s kitchen table.

As a girl, she would roll out pastries and decorate cakes, which she says was as much fun then as baking is to her now.

Her favourite bakes are still pastries, but she also loves making breads and birthday cakes for her niece and grandchildren.

‘Pinch me moment’ for Dundee Great British Bake Off contestant Nicky

Speaking of the moment she was told she had made the cut for this year’s show, Nicky said: “I never let myself believe that it might actually happen, in case my amazing dream was well and truly shattered.

“Then when the phone rang and I was told the news, I couldn’t believe that dreams really can come true and can become the most amazing reality.

“It was a massive ‘pinch me’ moment that still doesn’t seem real.”

Alison Hammond joins The Great British Bake Off as a presenter this year alongside Noel Fielding, with longstanding judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith continuing to taste the baked goods.

Nicky – who volunteers for a pet therapy charity along with her dog, Bracken – said: “From the minute I met Alison and Noel, I felt like I had known them for years.

“They both made me chuckle so much and our chats, both on and off camera, were always a real hoot.

“I think I spent too long chatting away to them and forgot that I was in the tent to bake.”

Nicky’s skills will be put to the test when the new series of The Great British Bake Off starts next Tuesday (September 26).

She added: “Seeing the tent for the first time felt like going to see a show on Broadway.

“It was something I had dreamt about for a very long time but thought that it would never become a reality.

“I was like a kid in a sweet shop as I walked towards my work station. I couldn’t wait to open every drawer and door to explore what was inside.”

Nicky is fourth Tayside contestant to compete in Great British Bake Off

Nicky will be the fourth contestant from Tayside to compete in the show.

Auchterarder-based Marie Campbell was second contestant to leave the tent in 2015, having been named ‘star baker’ in the first week.

In the same series, Flora Shedden, who owns Aran Bakery in Dunkeld, became the show’s youngest semi-finalist.

And former Perth Academy pupil Michael Chakraverty received the backing of his former teachers before coming sixth in 2019.