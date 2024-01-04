Sheli McCoy: Who is new Gladiators star from Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sheli McCoy: Who is new Gladiators star from Dundee?

The gym owner is appearing as Sabre in the reboot of the iconic TV show.

Sheli McCoy is set to star in Gladiators
Sheli McCoy is appearing as Sabre in the BBC's Gladiators reboot. Image: Supplied/BBC
By Ben MacDonald

Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy is making her bow as Sabre when the reboot of iconic TV show Gladiators hits screens.

Sheli is one of 16 Gladiators set to take on contestants on the BBC show from January 13.

But who is Sheli McCoy and what is her background?

We take a closer look at the woman most people will soon know as Sabre from Gladiators.

What is Sheli McCoy’s background?

Sheli is originally from Windsor and graduated with a master’s degree from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, before setting herself up in Dundee.

A keen sportswoman, she has competed in five British Weightlifting Championships events and CrossFit championships all over the world, becoming Scottish champion in both sports.

The 35-year-old competed in the 35-39 category at last year’s CrossFit Games, ranking 104th out of more than 23,000 participants.

In 2023, Sheli also set three new Scottish records in Olympic weightlifting at the Scottish Championships.

This made her the fourth-highest-ranked athlete from the UK.

Sheli is a Scottish champion in weightlifting and CrossFit. Image: Sheli McCoy/Instagram
SweatBox Dundee
Sheli co-owns SweatBox Dundee on Camperdown Road. Image: SweatBox Dundee/Facebook

Sheli runs the SweatBox Dundee gym on Camperdown Road with former Dundee Stars player Sam McCluskey.

The gym offers a range of classes, from new starts’ and kids’ classes to functional high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and yoga sessions.

As well as having more than 10 years’ experience as a personal and CrossFit trainer, Sheli is also a weightlifting coach and sports rehabilitation therapist.

How did Sheli McCoy get involved in Gladiators?

Sheli secured her place in the reboot after bosses advertised for both Gladiators and competitors to apply to join the show.

The advert read: “‘We are searching the UK for elite athletes at the peak of their physical fitness to be part of the new generation of Gladiators.”

Sheli was unveiled as Sabre on Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch in May.

After being named as a new Gladiator, she proved her strength by lifting guest host Anna Maxwell Martin to her seat.

BBC's Gladiators reboot is set to broadcast
Sheli McCoy as Sabre with her fellow Gladiators. BBC/Guy Levy

Sheli also wrote on social media: “It’s with a full heart I can finally say out loud – I am a Gladiator.

“I truly hope Sabre will inspire and empower the younger generation of strong capable females just as the gladiators I once watched inspired me to be a confident athletic women.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ll be taking part in the old, iconic games my mum and I once watched and I can’t wait to attack the new ones with her watching.”

During filming for the show at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, Sheli tore a hamstring.

Gladiators competitor Sheli McCoy on crutches
Sheli McCoy on crutches after her injury during Gladiators filming. Image: Sheli McCoy/Instagram

However, she is still starring in the series.

After recording had come to an end, Sheli said each day was a “blessing” and every event was an “unforgettable experience that (I) would repeat in a second”.

She said: “I’m so thankful for such a phenomenal opportunity.

“I gave my absolute everything in each event to do justice to such an honour and privilege.”

What do we know about Sheli McCoy’s Gladiators character Sabre?

Producers of the new show – presented by Bradley and Barney Walsh – have described Sheli’s character as “fierce, powerful and agile”.

They said previously: “Contenders, be afraid of an attack from Sabre, she’s fearless and ferocious.

Sheli McCoy stars as Sabre in the reboot
Sabre from Gladiators – AKA Sheli McCoy. Image: BBC

“Once she catches sight of prey, there’s no escape.”

More is expected to be revealed about her character as the series launches.

When can you watch Sheli McCoy in action on Gladiators?

The new series of Gladiators starts on Saturday January 13 at 5.50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

There will be 11 episodes in the series, each lasting an hour and featuring brand new games alongside classic challenges like The Eliminator.

Conversation