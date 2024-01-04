Sheli McCoy: Who is new Gladiators star from Dundee?

Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy is making her bow as Sabre when the reboot of iconic TV show Gladiators hits screens.

Sheli is one of 16 Gladiators set to take on contestants on the BBC show from January 13.

But who is Sheli McCoy and what is her background?

We take a closer look at the woman most people will soon know as Sabre from Gladiators.

What is Sheli McCoy’s background?

Sheli is originally from Windsor and graduated with a master’s degree from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, before setting herself up in Dundee.

A keen sportswoman, she has competed in five British Weightlifting Championships events and CrossFit championships all over the world, becoming Scottish champion in both sports.

The 35-year-old competed in the 35-39 category at last year’s CrossFit Games, ranking 104th out of more than 23,000 participants.

In 2023, Sheli also set three new Scottish records in Olympic weightlifting at the Scottish Championships.

This made her the fourth-highest-ranked athlete from the UK.

Sheli runs the SweatBox Dundee gym on Camperdown Road with former Dundee Stars player Sam McCluskey.

The gym offers a range of classes, from new starts’ and kids’ classes to functional high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and yoga sessions.

As well as having more than 10 years’ experience as a personal and CrossFit trainer, Sheli is also a weightlifting coach and sports rehabilitation therapist.

How did Sheli McCoy get involved in Gladiators?

Sheli secured her place in the reboot after bosses advertised for both Gladiators and competitors to apply to join the show.

The advert read: “‘We are searching the UK for elite athletes at the peak of their physical fitness to be part of the new generation of Gladiators.”

Sheli was unveiled as Sabre on Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch in May.

After being named as a new Gladiator, she proved her strength by lifting guest host Anna Maxwell Martin to her seat.

Sheli also wrote on social media: “It’s with a full heart I can finally say out loud – I am a Gladiator.

“I truly hope Sabre will inspire and empower the younger generation of strong capable females just as the gladiators I once watched inspired me to be a confident athletic women.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ll be taking part in the old, iconic games my mum and I once watched and I can’t wait to attack the new ones with her watching.”

During filming for the show at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, Sheli tore a hamstring.

However, she is still starring in the series.

After recording had come to an end, Sheli said each day was a “blessing” and every event was an “unforgettable experience that (I) would repeat in a second”.

She said: “I’m so thankful for such a phenomenal opportunity.

“I gave my absolute everything in each event to do justice to such an honour and privilege.”

What do we know about Sheli McCoy’s Gladiators character Sabre?

Producers of the new show – presented by Bradley and Barney Walsh – have described Sheli’s character as “fierce, powerful and agile”.

They said previously: “Contenders, be afraid of an attack from Sabre, she’s fearless and ferocious.

“Once she catches sight of prey, there’s no escape.”

More is expected to be revealed about her character as the series launches.

When can you watch Sheli McCoy in action on Gladiators?

The new series of Gladiators starts on Saturday January 13 at 5.50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

There will be 11 episodes in the series, each lasting an hour and featuring brand new games alongside classic challenges like The Eliminator.