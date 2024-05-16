Ryan Reynolds reveals he ‘knows’ Dundee United as Hollywood star quizzed on Lorraine Kelly’s favourite team

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has revealed he knows who Dundee United are – after being quizzed about Lorraine Kelly’s favourite football team.

The Deadpool actor appeared on the Lorraine show on Thursday where he was interviewed by her fellow Scot Ross King.

Reynolds has become a big name in football in recent years after his takeover of Welsh side Wrexham.

King tested the star’s knowledge of Scottish football, saying: “She (Lorraine) and I are two big football fans.

Ryan Reynolds says ‘I know that one’ when asked about Dundee United

“Two teams who you may not have heard of: her team Dundee United, my team Partick Thistle.”

Reynolds responded: “Hmm, Partick Thistle I don’t know.

“Dundee United, I know that one.”

Reynolds joined It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenny in buying Wrexham in 2020.

The club’s progress has since been charted in the documentary series Welcome to Wrexham.

It was revealed last year how the pair had considered investing in Arbroath before settling for the Welsh club, who have now been promoted to England’s third tier.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Sacked in the Morning podcast, Humphrey Ker, Wrexham’s former executive director, said: “My flatmate from university was a Red Lichties fan, so I have to go to Arbroath for my Scottish football club of choice.

“So ultimately, I said, if you went to Arbroath and we injected money and built that team and you got into the Premiership pretty quickly, you would then run up against Celtic and Rangers.”

Discussing his involvement in football, Reynolds told King: “There’s all kinds of investment in the world, there’s financial investment, emotional investment.

“This is one of those rare opportunities that it’s a perfect combination of both.

“I wouldn’t say that we’ve wasted a nickel over there.”

The Canadian also revealed how he enjoyed spending time with Lorraine – whose former home in Broughty Ferry is under offer having been put up for sale.

He said: “I love Lorraine, we always have a nice chat when we hang out.”