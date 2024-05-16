Ryan Reynolds reveals he ‘knows’ Dundee United as Hollywood star quizzed on Lorraine Kelly’s favourite team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ryan Reynolds reveals he ‘knows’ Dundee United as Hollywood star quizzed on Lorraine Kelly’s favourite team

The Deadpool actor also revealed his "love" for the former Broughty Ferry resident.

By Ben MacDonald

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has revealed he knows who Dundee United are – after being quizzed about Lorraine Kelly’s favourite football team.

The Deadpool actor appeared on the Lorraine show on Thursday where he was interviewed by her fellow Scot Ross King.

Reynolds has become a big name in football in recent years after his takeover of Welsh side Wrexham.

King tested the star’s knowledge of Scottish football, saying: “She (Lorraine) and I are two big football fans.

Ryan Reynolds says ‘I know that one’ when asked about Dundee United

“Two teams who you may not have heard of: her team Dundee United, my team Partick Thistle.”

Reynolds responded: “Hmm, Partick Thistle I don’t know.

Dundee United, I know that one.”

Reynolds joined It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenny in buying Wrexham in 2020.

The club’s progress has since been charted in the documentary series Welcome to Wrexham.

Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney. Image: Shutterstock

It was revealed last year how the pair had considered investing in Arbroath before settling for the Welsh club, who have now been promoted to England’s third tier.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Sacked in the Morning podcast, Humphrey Ker, Wrexham’s former executive director, said: “My flatmate from university was a Red Lichties fan, so I have to go to Arbroath for my Scottish football club of choice.

“So ultimately, I said, if you went to Arbroath and we injected money and built that team and you got into the Premiership pretty quickly, you would then run up against Celtic and Rangers.”

Discussing his involvement in football, Reynolds told King: “There’s all kinds of investment in the world, there’s financial investment, emotional investment.

Ross King
Ross King spoke with the actor on Thursday’s episode. Image: Lorraine/ITV/YouTube
Celeb fan Lorraine Kelly and husband Steve celebrate Dundee United fans celebrate outside Tannadice
Lorraine Kelly celebrates Dundee United’s Championship win this season with husband Steve. Image: Alan Richardson

“This is one of those rare opportunities that it’s a perfect combination of both.

“I wouldn’t say that we’ve wasted a nickel over there.”

The Canadian also revealed how he enjoyed spending time with Lorraine – whose former home in Broughty Ferry is under offer having been put up for sale.

He said: “I love Lorraine, we always have a nice chat when we hang out.”

Conversation