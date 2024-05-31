Dundee’s Brian Cox roasts England football legends in Champions League Final promo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Brian Cox roasts England football legends in Champions League Final promo

The Succession actor is the face of TNT Sports' promotional campaign for the tournament's final.

By Ben MacDonald
Brian Cox appears in TNT Sports' advert for the Champions League final
Brian Cox winds up some of England's footballing legends in the video. Image: TNT Sports/X

Some of England’s footballing heroes have been the target of Dundee actor Brian Cox’s acid tongue.

The Succession actor is the face of TNT Sports’ promotional campaign for the Champions League final.

A video has been posted on the network’s X – formerly Twitter – account showing a blooper reel of the advert.

Surrounded by the channel’s pundits at Wembley Stadium, the venue for Saturday’s match, Cox lets rip at former Chelsea star Joe Cole.

Referring to the Blues’ 2008 final loss against Manchester United, Cox tells Cole: “No it’s not a final and you get that because you played in one.

“You bottled it and you lost.”

Among those laughing are former United defender Rio Ferdinand and the 6ft 7ins tall Peter Crouch.

Cox then fires at the former Liverpool striker: “Don’t know why you’re laughing, Stretch.”

The 77-year-old is the face of the network’s promotional campaign. Image: TNT Sports/X
Peter Crouch, Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand were lambasted by the actor. Image: TNT Sports/X

The 77-year-old then turned his attention on Scottish football hero Ally McCoist.

The pair appeared in the 2000 film A Shot at Glory together.

Cox said: “There was a sequence where he had to miss a penalty. He couldn’t do it.

“It went on for f***ing days. The director was going nuts.

“I said, “obviously he can’t do it, when he sees a penalty he can’t miss.”

Former St Johnstone player Ally McCoist listens on. Image: TNT Sports/X

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the former Brown Constable Street resident, who is later seen muffling his monologue in front of those watching on.

Earlier this month, Cox shared how playing Logan Roy in the multi-award winning Succession changed his life.

