Dundee’s Brian Cox roasts England football legends in Champions League Final promo

Some of England’s footballing heroes have been the target of Dundee actor Brian Cox’s acid tongue.

The Succession actor is the face of TNT Sports’ promotional campaign for the Champions League final.

A video has been posted on the network’s X – formerly Twitter – account showing a blooper reel of the advert.

Surrounded by the channel’s pundits at Wembley Stadium, the venue for Saturday’s match, Cox lets rip at former Chelsea star Joe Cole.

Referring to the Blues’ 2008 final loss against Manchester United, Cox tells Cole: “No it’s not a final and you get that because you played in one.

“You bottled it and you lost.”

Among those laughing are former United defender Rio Ferdinand and the 6ft 7ins tall Peter Crouch.

Cox then fires at the former Liverpool striker: “Don’t know why you’re laughing, Stretch.”

The 77-year-old then turned his attention on Scottish football hero Ally McCoist.

The pair appeared in the 2000 film A Shot at Glory together.

Cox said: “There was a sequence where he had to miss a penalty. He couldn’t do it.

“It went on for f***ing days. The director was going nuts.

“I said, “obviously he can’t do it, when he sees a penalty he can’t miss.”

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the former Brown Constable Street resident, who is later seen muffling his monologue in front of those watching on.

Earlier this month, Cox shared how playing Logan Roy in the multi-award winning Succession changed his life.