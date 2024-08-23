Dundee writer Neil Forsyth pens Netflix drama after Guilt and Bob Servant success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dundee writer Neil Forsyth pens Netflix drama after Guilt and Bob Servant success

The six-part series Legends will tell the true story of undercover customs workers who infiltrated drug gangs.

By Ben MacDonald
A new six-part series written by Neil Forsyth will stream on Netflix
Neil Forsyth's new six-part series will stream on Netflix. Image: Supplied/Shutterstock

Dundee writer Neil Forsyth has written a drama for streaming giant Netflix.

Forsyth – the man behind hit shows including Guilt and Bob Servant – has penned Legends.

The six-part series is based on a true story about customs workers who went undercover to infiltrate some of Britain’s most dangerous drug gangs.

According to US magazine Variety, a synopsis for the show says: “In the early 1990s, at the height of the international war on drugs, the government agency in charge of Britain’s borders, Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise, realised that they were losing the battle against drug smuggling.

Story of ‘ordinary men and women’ who targeted criminal underworld

“Their solution was extraordinary.

“In a top-secret operation, a small team of British customs employees were sent undercover. Their task – to infiltrate Britain’s most dangerous drug gangs.

“They were not trained spies. These were ordinary men and women, plucked from ordinary lives around the UK.

“They are put through a basic training regime then told to build new identities in the criminal underworld.

“These identities were called Legends.”

New Neil Forsyth drama to stream on Netflix

The series will be produced by Forsyth’s company, Tannadice Pictures – named after his beloved Dundee United.

Forsyth told Variety: “I’m very excited to be able to tell this incredible story, along with everyone at Tannadice Pictures.

“I think Legends is a fascinating, gripping, unknown British story that deserves to be told in full. I’m delighted that Netflix agreed.”

Forsyth will act as an executive producer for the show alongside Ben Farrell. Richard Bradley and Charlie Leech will serve as producers.

The four worked together on Forsyth’s last show, BBC series The Gold.

Neil with Brian Cox, who played Bob Servant in a BBC series based on Forsyth’s character. Image: Neil Forsyth/X

Mona Qureshi, director of UK content at Netflix, said: “As such fans of Neil’s The Gold, we were immediately excited by the prospect of the extraordinary story of Legends in his hands.

“Transporting us back to 1990s Britain, where the government was losing its battle in what was a global war on drugs, Neil’s scripts introduce us to a compelling ensemble of characters, whose unexpected journeys into the dangerous labyrinth of undercover operations promise a gripping, action-filled series that sits in the best tradition of UK crime stories.

“We can’t wait for Legends to come to life on Netflix.”

More from TV & Film

Broughty Ferry-based scientist Glynis Mattheisen (left) and friend Ally Turner raise a bottle after hiking for three days to reach Scotland's remotest pub. Image: BBC
Broughty Ferry woman hikes to Scotland’s remotest pub - and ends up on TV
John Anderson during his time in Gladiators. Image: Shutterstock.
John Anderson: Gladiators referee who lived in Fife and Perthshire dies aged 92
Danny Dyer suffered ‘major panic attack’ after blanking words on theatre stage (Ian West/PA)
Danny Dyer suffered ‘major panic attack’ after blanking words on theatre stage
Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham in the royal box at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
TV stars mingle with royalty while braving the weather at Wimbledon
Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson reveals she felt ‘scared to be too muscly’
Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh (Joe Giddens/PA)
Julie Hesmondhalgh: Oldham Coliseum campaign part of bigger conversation in arts
Singer Gareth Gates has said Rowan Atkinson inspired him to try acting, after learning the Mr Bean star also has a stammer (Yui Mok/PA)
Gareth Gates: Rowan Atkinson inspired me to try acting in spite of stammer
Brits to experience ‘perilous’ migrant journey to UK in new Channel 4 series (Yui Mok/PA)
Channel 4 series sees people experience ‘perilous’ migrant journey to UK
Dr Susannah Newman, played by Anne-Marie Duff, meets with Alistair Underwood, played by Eddie Marsan, in Suspect series two (Channel 4/PA)
Suspect series two to show ’emotional journey in real time’ – Eddie Marsan
Danny Dyer attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024 in London (Ian West/PA)
Danny Dyer says lack of working class people in the arts is ‘disgusting’

Conversation