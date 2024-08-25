Dental workers from Perth and Arbroath win £3k on TV music quiz The Hit List

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dental workers from Perth and Arbroath win £3k on TV music quiz The Hit List

Holli and Rachael showed off their impressive music knowledge on Saturday night.

By Andrew Robson & Chloe Burrell
Holli and Rachael from Perth and Arbroath on The Hit List.
Holli (left) and Rachael appeared on The Hit List. Image: BBC iPlayer

Two dental technicians from Perth and Arbroath have won more than £3,000 on TV music quiz The Hit List.

Colleagues Holli and Rachael appeared on the high-tempo quiz on BBC One on Saturday night.

The show – hosted by husband and wife TV duo Rochelle and Marvin Humes – sees contestants naming as many songs and artists as possible after hearing short audio clips.

The duo battled it out with two other sets of contestants before making it to the final round where they walked away with £3,028.

Colleagues from Perth and Arbroath win The Hit List in tense final round

At the beginning of the show, Holli, from Perth, said: “We like to play the music quiz on the radio when we’re working together.

“I quite like guitar bands and things like that.”

Rachael, from Arbroath, said she was more into Taylor Swift and girl bands.

In a tense final round, the pair were grilled on artists including Lily Allen, Carly Simon and The Beautiful South before walking away with the cash.

The pair, who are keen runners, said they were hoping to go to New York following their win.

Holli (left) and Rachael on The Hit List.
The pair walked away with £3,028. Image: BBC iPlayer

Host Rochelle praised the pair’s performance, saying: “Good job girls.”

Their win comes nearly a year after Kirkcaldy man Colin Brown won £92,000 on BBC quiz Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

And earlier this year, a Stirling resident won £32,000 on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire – with a little help from host Jeremy Clarkson.

The Courier has taken a look at Tayside and Fife contestants who have won big on TV gameshow.

It comes as Marvin Humes is set to appear at Ibiza Orchestra in Dundee on September 6.

More from TV & Film

A new six-part series written by Neil Forsyth will stream on Netflix
Dundee writer Neil Forsyth pens Netflix drama after Guilt and Bob Servant success
Broughty Ferry-based scientist Glynis Mattheisen (left) and friend Ally Turner raise a bottle after hiking for three days to reach Scotland's remotest pub. Image: BBC
Broughty Ferry woman hikes to Scotland’s remotest pub - and ends up on TV
2
John Anderson during his time in Gladiators. Image: Shutterstock.
John Anderson: Gladiators referee who lived in Fife and Perthshire dies aged 92
Danny Dyer suffered ‘major panic attack’ after blanking words on theatre stage (Ian West/PA)
Danny Dyer suffered ‘major panic attack’ after blanking words on theatre stage
Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham in the royal box at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
TV stars mingle with royalty while braving the weather at Wimbledon
Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson reveals she felt ‘scared to be too muscly’
Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh (Joe Giddens/PA)
Julie Hesmondhalgh: Oldham Coliseum campaign part of bigger conversation in arts
Singer Gareth Gates has said Rowan Atkinson inspired him to try acting, after learning the Mr Bean star also has a stammer (Yui Mok/PA)
Gareth Gates: Rowan Atkinson inspired me to try acting in spite of stammer
Brits to experience ‘perilous’ migrant journey to UK in new Channel 4 series (Yui Mok/PA)
Channel 4 series sees people experience ‘perilous’ migrant journey to UK
Dr Susannah Newman, played by Anne-Marie Duff, meets with Alistair Underwood, played by Eddie Marsan, in Suspect series two (Channel 4/PA)
Suspect series two to show ’emotional journey in real time’ – Eddie Marsan

Conversation