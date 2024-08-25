Dental workers from Perth and Arbroath win £3k on TV music quiz The Hit List

Two dental technicians from Perth and Arbroath have won more than £3,000 on TV music quiz The Hit List.

Colleagues Holli and Rachael appeared on the high-tempo quiz on BBC One on Saturday night.

The show – hosted by husband and wife TV duo Rochelle and Marvin Humes – sees contestants naming as many songs and artists as possible after hearing short audio clips.

The duo battled it out with two other sets of contestants before making it to the final round where they walked away with £3,028.

Colleagues from Perth and Arbroath win The Hit List in tense final round

At the beginning of the show, Holli, from Perth, said: “We like to play the music quiz on the radio when we’re working together.

“I quite like guitar bands and things like that.”

Rachael, from Arbroath, said she was more into Taylor Swift and girl bands.

In a tense final round, the pair were grilled on artists including Lily Allen, Carly Simon and The Beautiful South before walking away with the cash.

The pair, who are keen runners, said they were hoping to go to New York following their win.

Host Rochelle praised the pair’s performance, saying: “Good job girls.”

Their win comes nearly a year after Kirkcaldy man Colin Brown won £92,000 on BBC quiz Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

And earlier this year, a Stirling resident won £32,000 on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire – with a little help from host Jeremy Clarkson.

The Courier has taken a look at Tayside and Fife contestants who have won big on TV gameshow.

It comes as Marvin Humes is set to appear at Ibiza Orchestra in Dundee on September 6.