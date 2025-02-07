Angus and Fife chefs to appear on TV cooking show Great British Menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Angus and Fife chefs to appear on TV cooking show Great British Menu

Mark McCabe from Tannadice and Hannah Rose from St Andrews will compete in the show.

By Lucy Scarlett
Scottish contestants.
Mark McCabe, David Millar, Calum Munro and Hannah Rose. Image: Great British Menu

Chefs from Angus and Fife are set to compete on TV cooking show Great British Menu.

Mark McCabe, from Tannadice in Angus, and Hannah Rose from St Andrews, will appear in the new series of the BBC show.

It will be Mark’s second time appearing on the programme.

Two years ago, he finished second behind Dundee chef Adam Handling in the regional final.

Mark, 37, and Hannah, 24, are two of four chefs representing Scotland in the regional heats, which start on Tuesday on BBC Two and iPlayer.

‘Great Britons’ is this year’s theme as the chefs draw inspiration from important people from their area.

Angus chef returns to Great British Menu

Mark, head chef of Henrock at Linthwaite House in Cumbria, said: “I’m looking forward to getting into the kitchen and having the chance of going head-to-head with the talented chefs representing Scotland this year.

“This year’s theme promises to be challenging and will definitely make us all think about the structure of our menus, inspired by the many historical figures from Scotland’s rich history.

“One thing is for sure, none of us will be able to take our eye off the ball for one second, especially as it’s Great British Menu’s 20th anniversary year.

“So, fingers crossed, and we’ll see where I end up in this year’s competition.”

