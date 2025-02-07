Angus and Fife chefs to appear on TV cooking show Great British Menu

Chefs from Angus and Fife are set to compete on TV cooking show Great British Menu.

Mark McCabe, from Tannadice in Angus, and Hannah Rose from St Andrews, will appear in the new series of the BBC show.

It will be Mark’s second time appearing on the programme.

Two years ago, he finished second behind Dundee chef Adam Handling in the regional final.

Mark, 37, and Hannah, 24, are two of four chefs representing Scotland in the regional heats, which start on Tuesday on BBC Two and iPlayer.

‘Great Britons’ is this year’s theme as the chefs draw inspiration from important people from their area.

Angus chef returns to Great British Menu

Mark, head chef of Henrock at Linthwaite House in Cumbria, said: “I’m looking forward to getting into the kitchen and having the chance of going head-to-head with the talented chefs representing Scotland this year.

“This year’s theme promises to be challenging and will definitely make us all think about the structure of our menus, inspired by the many historical figures from Scotland’s rich history.

“One thing is for sure, none of us will be able to take our eye off the ball for one second, especially as it’s Great British Menu’s 20th anniversary year.

“So, fingers crossed, and we’ll see where I end up in this year’s competition.”