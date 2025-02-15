Dundee support worker wins dream holiday to Caribbean on Wheel of Fortune

A Dundee support worker has won a dream trip to the Caribbean on ITV favourite Wheel of Fortune.

Kerrick Scott, 32, who works in Dundee City Council’s social services department, appeared on Saturday night’s show with partner Declan Samson.

The couple also took home £4,000.

They told host Graham Norton they met on social media website TikTok 18 months ago but currently live apart.

But they get to see a lot of each other because Declan, 29, who lives in Glasgow, drives buses for a company that serves Dundee.

Dundee’s Kerrick Scott wins trip to Antigua

Saturday’s couples’ special saw three pairs spin the famous roulette wheel for the ultimate prize of £50,000.

Whichever duo won the most money after a series of word-guessing games had the chance to win the jackpot.

Kerrick and Declan got off to a solid start before taking a commanding lead after a round in which they correctly identified all three song titles.

This qualified them with the chance to win a bonus prize of an all-inclusive trip for two to a top resort in Antigua.

Faced with the category choice of activity, TV presenter or pudding, Declan confidently chose the latter.

It paid off, as they correctly concluded the answer was apple crumble to win the holiday.

The jubilant pair were congratulated by Irish comedian Norton, 61, who quipped: “It’s a far sight from Dundee – and of your bus route as well.”

Couple take home £4k from Wheel of Fortune appearance

With £4,000 also in the bank, Kerrick and Declan had a commanding lead over the other two couples and were in pole position to eventually play for the jackpot.

But hitting the bankrupt wedges in two consecutive spins marked a change in their luck.

They won no more money and eventually finished in third place.

They were consoled by presenter Norton, who said: “You have £4,000 to spend on the rest of your lives together, which is the most important thing.”

The winners, Cardiff couple Rikky and Sarah, fell short of the £50,000 jackpot but still pocketed £41,150.

Kerrick is the latest in a long line of gameshow winners from Tayside and Fife.

In December, viewers saw Kinross woman Fiona Wood become Countdown’s first female winner in 26 years.

And last month, Glenrothes pensioner Frank McClure was seen winning £25,000 on The Chase.