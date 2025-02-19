Fans back former Dunfermline school pupil Ncuti Gatwa amid Doctor Who exit rumours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fans back former Dunfermline school pupil Ncuti Gatwa amid Doctor Who exit rumours

The Dundee-trained actor has played the Time Lord since 2023.

By Ben MacDonald
Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who
Dunfermline actor Ncuti Gatwa is rumoured to be quitting Doctor Who. Image: James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Doctor Who fans have backed former Dunfermline school pupil Ncuti Gatwa amid rumours he is set to quit the show.

Speculation is growing that Gatwa – who attended Dunfermline High School and trained at Dundee Rep – will stand down as the Doctor.

Reports in several national newspapers claim that the actor has already filmed his regeneration exit scenes.

The 32-year-old has not responded to the rumours but posted on Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of himself at a British Vogue x GQ Fashion & Film party in London.

Several fans took the chance to comment on the post, urging him not to quit.

Fans beg Ncuti Gatwa ‘please don’t leave Doctor Who’

One said: “Please don’t leave Doctor Who – you are a fantastic Doctor.

“My mum has watched Doctor Who from the very beginning and has said don’t you dare leave, you are one of the special outstanding doctors.”

Another fan said: “I have no idea how accurate or not the rumours about you leaving (Doctor) Who at the end of the next series are, and I absolutely don’t expect you to comment on them.

“But I did want to say, I think you are fantastic as the Doctor, and I hope you get to keep playing the role for years to come.”

One other fan wrote: “You’ve just started, don’t leave Doctor Who already.”

Gatwa during a performance of Cars and Boys at the Dundee Rep in 2014. Image: Supplied

Others said that they can’t wait to see Gatwa and co-star Varada Sethu together in the new series.

The BBC has refused to comment on the Doctor or future storylines.

However, the corporation has denied reports that the show is being cancelled.

Last year, the actor revealed how he wanted an episode of Doctor Who to be filmed in Fife.

Gatwa has previously told how he suffered racial abuse while at school in Dunfermline.

