Fans back former Dunfermline school pupil Ncuti Gatwa amid Doctor Who exit rumours

Doctor Who fans have backed former Dunfermline school pupil Ncuti Gatwa amid rumours he is set to quit the show.

Speculation is growing that Gatwa – who attended Dunfermline High School and trained at Dundee Rep – will stand down as the Doctor.

Reports in several national newspapers claim that the actor has already filmed his regeneration exit scenes.

The 32-year-old has not responded to the rumours but posted on Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of himself at a British Vogue x GQ Fashion & Film party in London.

Several fans took the chance to comment on the post, urging him not to quit.

Fans beg Ncuti Gatwa ‘please don’t leave Doctor Who’

One said: “Please don’t leave Doctor Who – you are a fantastic Doctor.

“My mum has watched Doctor Who from the very beginning and has said don’t you dare leave, you are one of the special outstanding doctors.”

Another fan said: “I have no idea how accurate or not the rumours about you leaving (Doctor) Who at the end of the next series are, and I absolutely don’t expect you to comment on them.

“But I did want to say, I think you are fantastic as the Doctor, and I hope you get to keep playing the role for years to come.”

One other fan wrote: “You’ve just started, don’t leave Doctor Who already.”

Others said that they can’t wait to see Gatwa and co-star Varada Sethu together in the new series.

The BBC has refused to comment on the Doctor or future storylines.

However, the corporation has denied reports that the show is being cancelled.

Last year, the actor revealed how he wanted an episode of Doctor Who to be filmed in Fife.

Gatwa has previously told how he suffered racial abuse while at school in Dunfermline.