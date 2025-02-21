Brian Cox cleared by watchdog after calling Donald Trump C-word three times on live TV

Brian Cox has been cleared by TV watchdog Ofcom after calling Donald Trump the C-word three times while being interviewed live on Channel 4.

The broadcasting regulator reviewed an episode of The Last Leg in which the Dundee-born actor was asked to comment on Trump’s re-election as US president.

Presenter Adam Hills, 54, asked Cox: “I might be scared of where this is going to go but, what are your thoughts on Donald Trump so far, Brian?’

The 78-year-old Succession star abruptly replied: “He’s a c***,” prompting the host to cover his face with both hands as the audience erupted into laughter.

Cox doubled down on his initial outburst, declaring: “Well they never told me not to say it.

“I would have been happy not to say it but if somebody doesn’t call him a c*** then we’re deeply lost.”

The actor’s criticism continued later in the show when asked if he watched the film about Trump called The Apprentice.

He added: “Of course, I didn’t see The Apprentice because I wouldn’t watch anything about that c*** I mentioned earlier.”

Each outburst prompted Hills to issue an on-air apology to viewers during the late-night show on January 31, but it sparked four complaints to Ofcom from people who said it breached rules on “offensive language.”

Ofcom assessed the footage but has now said they found it did not raise issues that warranted an official investigation under the Broadcasting Code.

They found that the comments “clearly represented” Cox’s views and said they also took into account the apologies from Hills and the fact the show was broadcast after the watershed.

Dundee-born Cox, who has a home in the US, has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump, saying he will “try to spend as much time” in the UK as he can following the results of the presidential election.

He was warned not to swear during an appearance on ITV daytime show Loose Women earlier this week when the subject of Trump came up.

He said: “I did The Last Leg and I can’t repeat what I said. I wouldn’t dream of it.”

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “Complaints related to a comment made by actor Brian Cox about President Trump.

“Given the apologies from the presenter, expectations of the programme, the time of broadcast and that these comments clearly represented Mr Cox’s views, our assessment found that the content did not raise issues under our rules.”

Brian Cox will return to Dundee Rep to star in a play about the Royal Bank of Scotland’s role in the 2008 financial collapse later this year.

The actor was recently left emotional after being presented with his portrait by fellow Dundonian Boo Paterson in New York.