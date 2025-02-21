Brian Cox cleared by watchdog after calling Donald Trump C-word three times on live TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Brian Cox cleared by watchdog after calling Donald Trump C-word three times on live TV

Ofcom reviewed an episode of Channel 4's The Last Leg in which Dundee-born Brian Cox was asked to comment on Donald Trump's re-election.

By Stuart MacDonald
Brian Cox has been cleared by TV watchdog Ofcom. Image: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Shutterstock
Brian Cox has been cleared by TV watchdog Ofcom. Image: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Shutterstock

Brian Cox has been cleared by TV watchdog Ofcom after calling Donald Trump the C-word three times while being interviewed live on Channel 4.

The broadcasting regulator reviewed an episode of The Last Leg in which the Dundee-born actor was asked to comment on Trump’s re-election as US president.

Presenter Adam Hills, 54, asked Cox: “I might be scared of where this is going to go but, what are your thoughts on Donald Trump so far, Brian?’

The 78-year-old Succession star abruptly replied: “He’s a c***,” prompting the host to cover his face with both hands as the audience erupted into laughter.

Dundee actor Brian Cox cleared by watchdog after Donald Trump outburst

Cox doubled down on his initial outburst, declaring: “Well they never told me not to say it.

“I would have been happy not to say it but if somebody doesn’t call him a c*** then we’re deeply lost.”

The actor’s criticism continued later in the show when asked if he watched the film about Trump called The Apprentice.

Brian Cox’s appearance was reported after an outburst about Donald Trump. Image: Shutterstock

He added: “Of course, I didn’t see The Apprentice because I wouldn’t watch anything about that c*** I mentioned earlier.”

Each outburst prompted Hills to issue an on-air apology to viewers during the late-night show on January 31, but it sparked four complaints to Ofcom from people who said it breached rules on “offensive language.”

Ofcom assessed the footage but has now said they found it did not raise issues that warranted an official investigation under the Broadcasting Code.

Donald Trump comments ‘clearly represented’ Dundee actor’s views

They found that the comments “clearly represented” Cox’s views and said they also took into account the apologies from Hills and the fact the show was broadcast after the watershed.

Dundee-born Cox, who has a home in the US, has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump, saying he will “try to spend as much time” in the UK as he can following the results of the presidential election.

He was warned not to swear during an appearance on ITV daytime show Loose Women earlier this week when the subject of Trump came up.

He said: “I did The Last Leg and I can’t repeat what I said. I wouldn’t dream of it.”

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “Complaints related to a comment made by actor Brian Cox about President Trump.

“Given the apologies from the presenter, expectations of the programme, the time of broadcast and that these comments clearly represented Mr Cox’s views, our assessment found that the content did not raise issues under our rules.”

Brian Cox will return to Dundee Rep to star in a play about the Royal Bank of Scotland’s role in the  2008 financial collapse later this year.

The actor was recently left emotional after being presented with his portrait by fellow Dundonian Boo Paterson in New York.

More from TV & Film

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who
Fans back former Dunfermline school pupil Ncuti Gatwa amid Doctor Who exit rumours
2
Kerrick Scott, from Dundee and Glasgow's Declan Samson on Wheel of Fortune.
Dundee support worker wins dream holiday to Caribbean on Wheel of Fortune
Perth influencer Kirsten Cameron and Aquarius Creative co-founder Amy Moore.
Perth influencer returns for third series of hit TV show
The Repair Shop's Dominic Chinea with Amanda Kopel. Image: BBC/Ricochet Ltd
United legend's cap and HMS Unicorn to feature on Dundee episode of The Repair…
Great British Menu judges Ed Gamble, Ben Thomson (of Broughty Ferry RNLI), Andi Oliver, Lorna McNee and Tom Kerridge. Image: Optomen Television Ltd
Broughty Ferry lifeboat volunteer to judge Angus and Fife chefs on Great British Menu
2
Dave Kirby appeared on The Chase
Angus man misses out on £4k The Chase win after being left on his…
The funfair at the Dundee Euro 2024 fan zone. Image: BBC iPlayer
New TV series goes behind scenes of funfairs at Dundee fan zone and Kirkcaldy…
Ean Coutts' daughters Emma and Louise and killer David Barnes in court. Image: Firecrest Films/BBC
Inside Fife murderer David Barnes' trial as TV documentary lays bare heartbreak of victim's…
Police forensic officers at the scene in Glenrothes.
Fife 'body in the warehouse' murder trial to feature in new BBC documentary
Sheli McCoy returned to Gladiators on Saturday
Dundee Gladiator Sheli McCoy helps bring back fan favourite event in new series

Conversation