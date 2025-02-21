Dundee pharmacist and climate worker miss out on £10,500 jackpot on BBC’s Pointless

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pharmacist and climate worker miss out on £10,500 jackpot on BBC’s Pointless

Contestants Stewart and Louise McGregor will appear on the show for a second time on Friday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Dundee couple Stewart and Louise
Dundee couple Stewart and Louise bowed out after giving a wrong answer in the second round. Image: BBC iPlayer

A Dundee couple missed out on a £10,500 jackpot in an appearance on BBC game show Pointless.

Contestants Stewart and Louise McGregor were the lowest scorers in the first round of Thursday’s episode but later bowed out after giving a wrong answer.

The BBC quiz show sees competitors try to score as few points as possible by coming up with obscure answers to questions.

Stewart is a pharmacist at Colin Lowe Pharmacy on Perth Road, while Louise works for Zero Waste Scotland.

Dundee contestants Stewart and Louise. Image: BBC iPlayer

The pair will be given a second chance to win during Friday night’s episode.

Introducing himself to host Alexander Armstrong, Stewart joked that he sometimes describes his job as being a “legal drug dealer”.

He said: “In some companies, I like to describe myself as being a drug dealer, but I am a legal drug dealer.

“I am a pharmacist.

“When the pharmacy is closed one of my hobbies in the past few years has been stargazing.

Dundee pharmacist misses out on jackpot after wrong answer on BBC’s Pointless

“I have three telescopes in my garage now and I pull them out every now and again.

“The skies around Dundee are quite dark which is quite good.”

He suggested he may buy a bigger telescope if he was successful on the show.

The show’s first round asked contestants to name UK top 40 singles and classical music pieces with shared words.

They had to match the last word of a pop song with the first word of a classical music piece.

Stewart was successful in the first round. Image: BBC iPlayer

Stewart scored just 11 points with his answer of ‘hallelujah’ – which applied to both Lordi’s Hard Rock Hallelujah and Hallelujah Chorus by George Frideric Handel.

Meanwhile, Louise gave the lowest-scoring answer of the round – gaining just one point – when she matched the word ‘flower’ from the title of an Ace Of Base song and Léo Delibes piece.

She also shocked Armstrong when she revealed her hobby involves friends “dragging” her into the sea.

She said: “I’ve got a few mad friends who have recently been dragging me into the sea, which is quite cold in Scotland.

“A little bit of wild swimming. It is lovely.”

The pair bowed out after a wrong answer. Image: BBC iPlayer

However, despite a successful first set of questions the pair quickly bowed out in the episode’s second round.

Stewart was left disappointed when his answer of “wingnut” – having been asked to think of a word ending in “nut” – was incorrect.

The show’s co-host, actress and comedian Liza Tarbuck, said the Chambers Dictionary app, which they were using, classified it as two separate words.

Louise received 40 points for her answer of “hazelnut” but it was not enough to keep the couple in the game.

Fellow contestants Amira and Ellie went on to win the £10,500 jackpot, meaning it will be reset to a lower amount for the Dundee pair’s second appearance on Friday at 5.15pm.

