Dundee pharmacist and climate worker miss out on £10,500 jackpot on BBC’s Pointless

A Dundee couple missed out on a £10,500 jackpot in an appearance on BBC game show Pointless.

Contestants Stewart and Louise McGregor were the lowest scorers in the first round of Thursday’s episode but later bowed out after giving a wrong answer.

The BBC quiz show sees competitors try to score as few points as possible by coming up with obscure answers to questions.

Stewart is a pharmacist at Colin Lowe Pharmacy on Perth Road, while Louise works for Zero Waste Scotland.

The pair will be given a second chance to win during Friday night’s episode.

Introducing himself to host Alexander Armstrong, Stewart joked that he sometimes describes his job as being a “legal drug dealer”.

He said: “In some companies, I like to describe myself as being a drug dealer, but I am a legal drug dealer.

“I am a pharmacist.

“When the pharmacy is closed one of my hobbies in the past few years has been stargazing.

“I have three telescopes in my garage now and I pull them out every now and again.

“The skies around Dundee are quite dark which is quite good.”

He suggested he may buy a bigger telescope if he was successful on the show.

The show’s first round asked contestants to name UK top 40 singles and classical music pieces with shared words.

They had to match the last word of a pop song with the first word of a classical music piece.

Stewart scored just 11 points with his answer of ‘hallelujah’ – which applied to both Lordi’s Hard Rock Hallelujah and Hallelujah Chorus by George Frideric Handel.

Meanwhile, Louise gave the lowest-scoring answer of the round – gaining just one point – when she matched the word ‘flower’ from the title of an Ace Of Base song and Léo Delibes piece.

She also shocked Armstrong when she revealed her hobby involves friends “dragging” her into the sea.

She said: “I’ve got a few mad friends who have recently been dragging me into the sea, which is quite cold in Scotland.

“A little bit of wild swimming. It is lovely.”

However, despite a successful first set of questions the pair quickly bowed out in the episode’s second round.

Stewart was left disappointed when his answer of “wingnut” – having been asked to think of a word ending in “nut” – was incorrect.

The show’s co-host, actress and comedian Liza Tarbuck, said the Chambers Dictionary app, which they were using, classified it as two separate words.

Louise received 40 points for her answer of “hazelnut” but it was not enough to keep the couple in the game.

Fellow contestants Amira and Ellie went on to win the £10,500 jackpot, meaning it will be reset to a lower amount for the Dundee pair’s second appearance on Friday at 5.15pm.