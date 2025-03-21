Dundee United fan reveals what happens behind the scenes on The Chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United fan reveals what happens behind the scenes on The Chase

Campbell Finlayson spoke to The Courier about his 'great experience' on the show.

Campbell Finlayson appeared on Thursday night's show. Image: STV
By Andrew Robson

A Dundee United fan has revealed what happens behind the scenes on the hit ITV quiz show The Chase.

Campbell Finlayson, who is the match announcer at Arbroath FC, was knocked out by Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace on Thursday’s show. 

The 25-year-old was first to face the chaser and earned a modest £5,000 in the cash builder round and took the middle offer.

However, he was unfortunately caught just one question from safety.

The 25-year-old earned £5,000 in the cash builder. Image: STV

Despite the disappointment, Campbell says he thoroughly enjoyed his experience and has given fans a peek behind the scenes.

Speaking to The Courier, he said: “The show was filmed a year ago to the day on Saturday so it’s been a long time coming.

“I just saw the application online and thought; why not give it a go?

“I went through the application process and progressed to an online audition where they asked a few fairly simple questions about me.

“After getting through that stage, the next thing they asked about was filming dates.”

Campbell was caught by chaser Shaun Wallace on Thursday’s show. Image: STV

Campbell, originally from Glasgow,  went down to the Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, near Warford, in March 2024, and was put up in a nearby hotel the night before.

The following day, he and his fellow contestants were taken to the studio and shown around the set before filming began.

Campbell added: “We were the last show filmed on the day so we got to see how it all worked.

‘The hardest part was not telling anyone what happened’

“Bradley Walsh was really friendly with us all, he took a genuine interest in what we had to say.

“He had a lot of time for us which made us feel wanted especially given the fact it was the third show of the day.

“It might be a daunting experience for some, but we were all well looked after by the team.”

Campbell says host Bradley Walsh took a genuine interest in the contestants. Image: STV

The Tesco Express worker also revealed the contestants don’t know which chaser they’ll be facing before they walk out.

The 25-year-old, who studied sports journalism at university, said he enjoyed the experience of seeing how the show is put together.

He added: “Unfortunately, the show didn’t go quite how I wanted.

“The hardest part has been knowing what happens for so long and not telling anyone.

“It was a great experience around – I watch the show when I can – so it’s interesting to see how it all comes together.

“The reaction from most people has been great – some of my other teammates were getting some stick so that’s taken the heat off me a bit.

“I’m really glad I did it – I’ll remember being on the show for the rest of my life.”

Thursday night’s episode is available to watch on the STV Player.

