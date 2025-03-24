TV chef Big Zuu tries ‘world’s most expensive haggis’ at Scone Palace for new Sky show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TV chef Big Zuu tries ‘world’s most expensive haggis’ at Scone Palace for new Sky show

The Bafta-winning chef teased details of Seriously Rich Flavours on The Jonathan Ross Show.

By Ben MacDonald
TV chef Big Zuu has visited Scone Palace. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
TV chef Big Zuu has visited Scone Palace. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

TV chef Big Zuu has told how he tried the “world’s most expensive haggis” at Scone Palace for a new Sky show.

The Perthshire venue will feature in an episode of Big Zuu & AJ Tracey’s Seriously Rich Flavours – hosted by the Bafta-winning chef and his cousin.

Big Zuu – real name Zuhair Hassan – teased details of the programme on Saturday’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show.

The 29-year-old, who is also a rapper, said: “It’s about me and him (AJ Tracey) eating very expensive food across the world and then we do our own take on it for the community.”

Big Zuu had ‘grand moment with haggis’ at Scone Palace

He continued: “We went to South Korea, we went to the Highlands in Scotland and we went to New York.

“When we were in Scotland we had the world’s most expensive haggis. (It cost) four grand, for a piece of haggis – four thousand pounds.

“It’s just tastes like haggis bro, what’s haggis supposed to taste like?

“Haggis is supposed to taste like intestines.

“We had a very grand moment with the haggis.

“We were in Scone Palace, which is where kings and queens have been crowned.

Big Zuu discussed the show with Jonathan Ross. Image: ITV

“We had bagpipes, it was very grand.

“Then you had me and AJ in this mad palace in tracksuits sitting back like, ‘It’s alright isn’t it?'”

Big Zuu & AJ Tracey’s Seriously Rich Flavours will be available to watch on Sky Max and Now later this spring.

Scone Palace is set to host a brand new comedy festival, headlined by Ed Byrne and Dylan Moran, in June.

