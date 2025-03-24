TV chef Big Zuu tries ‘world’s most expensive haggis’ at Scone Palace for new Sky show

TV chef Big Zuu has told how he tried the “world’s most expensive haggis” at Scone Palace for a new Sky show.

The Perthshire venue will feature in an episode of Big Zuu & AJ Tracey’s Seriously Rich Flavours – hosted by the Bafta-winning chef and his cousin.

Big Zuu – real name Zuhair Hassan – teased details of the programme on Saturday’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show.

The 29-year-old, who is also a rapper, said: “It’s about me and him (AJ Tracey) eating very expensive food across the world and then we do our own take on it for the community.”

Big Zuu had ‘grand moment with haggis’ at Scone Palace

He continued: “We went to South Korea, we went to the Highlands in Scotland and we went to New York.

“When we were in Scotland we had the world’s most expensive haggis. (It cost) four grand, for a piece of haggis – four thousand pounds.

“It’s just tastes like haggis bro, what’s haggis supposed to taste like?

“Haggis is supposed to taste like intestines.

“We had a very grand moment with the haggis.

“We were in Scone Palace, which is where kings and queens have been crowned.

“We had bagpipes, it was very grand.

“Then you had me and AJ in this mad palace in tracksuits sitting back like, ‘It’s alright isn’t it?'”

Big Zuu & AJ Tracey’s Seriously Rich Flavours will be available to watch on Sky Max and Now later this spring.

Scone Palace is set to host a brand new comedy festival, headlined by Ed Byrne and Dylan Moran, in June.