Danni Menzies: 11 interesting facts about Perthshire TV presenter

Perthshire presenter Danni Menzies is best known for her time presenting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun.

The TV personality has also been the face of UK’s Strongest Man and Formula Woman.

The 36-year-old has hit the headlines several times over the years due to her honesty on social media.

The Courier has looked at 11 interesting facts about the Perthshire star.

A Place in the Sun

Danni made her debut on Channel 4 in 2016 and spent six years hosting A Place in the Sun.

She has more recently appeared in the follow-up series, A Place in the Sun: What Happened Next, which aired in March.

She has since shared several behind-the-scenes clips from her time filming.

The recent series saw Danni travel to Spain’s Costa del Sol, ski resort Sierra Nevada, Costa Blanca, Manilva and Portugal.

Danni said: “I loved shooting this series of What Happened Next.

“It was great to catch up with all my lovely house hunters.”

Self-proclaimed ‘petrolhead’

Danni is a self-proclaimed “petrolhead” and has worked with several car brands.

She co-hosted Amazon Prime’s Car and Country, where she travelled around the UK in supercars.

She has also worked with Formula Woman, Hyundai and McLaren.

The presenter has also taken part in driving events such as demolition derbies and she won a rally race through Wales.

Danni regularly shares clips on Instagram of her trying out different cars.

She has also previously worked with Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife.

Love for Scottish countryside

According to her website, Danni “loves nothing more than getting her boots on and hiking the hills”.

She previously revealed how she still loves coming home to Perthshire to “switch off”.

She told The Courier: “My family are all up in Scotland so I love coming home.

“I do try to come back as much as possible.

“It’s where I come to switch off and get away. The countryside is good for your mental health.

“When I was growing up in Kenmore, I spent most of my time in the hills – whether running, walking or riding a horse.”

Growing up on huge Perthshire country estate

The 36-year-old grew up in Kenmore on the banks of Loch Tay, where her family ran Mains of Taymouth Country Estate.

The estate was sold in 2022, ending the Menzies’ family involvement after 100 years.

The estate was the home farm for nearby Taymouth Castle, seat of the Earls and Marquises of Breadalbane.

It was bought by the Menzies family in 1922.

Danni says she learnt to drive at age 10 in a car with no doors on the estate.

She has more recently lived in London, having moved to pursue her career.

School bullying

Danni has revealed her parents moved her to Strathallan School in Forgandenny after she was bullied.

She told The Sunday Post she was thrown down the stairs “a few times” by a girl and her friends.

Danni said: “After school she would be in her boyfriend’s car chasing me and shouting she was going to kill me.

“Sometimes I would walk to my granny’s house and would have to hide in shops. It was very scary.”

She added: “I wouldn’t change anything that happened because it toughened me up. Those bullies did a lot for me.”

Horse rescuing after university accident

Danni, who is a qualified riding instructor, once built her own stables at her family’s Taymouth estate after rescuing several horses bound for a meat factory in Hungary.

This came after she decided to take on a horse from a rogue trader during a period of depression.

Danni had returned home from studying at Loughborough University while recovering from an accident that “smashed her nose in” and left her feeling sick and dizzy.

She told the Daily Record in 2013: “I decided I wanted to start a riding stable and it spurred me on to get a horse myself while I was going through the depression.”

She later heard from a woman who had devoted her life to saving horses from slaughterhouses in Hungary and decided to help.

Danni was also on the winning team at the Scottish Equestrian Championships in show jumping and dressage when she was at school.

Celebrity TV game show and keeping fit

Danni was part of the line-up for reality TV show The Challenge UK.

The Channel 5 show is based on the US series where contestants take part in challenges to win prize money.

The presenter flew to Argentina to take part in the show and was knocked out in the third episode.

Other celebrities on the show included ex-Love Island stars Curtis Pritchard and Kaz Crossley.

Danni enjoys keeping fit and regularly posts about spending time in the gym.

She previously said she had been on the receiving end of abuse online but was “not ashamed” to post pictures in her gym gear.

Egg-freezing journey

The former A Place in the Sun host has recently been sharing her egg-freezing journey on social media.

In a video on her Instagram page in December, she discussed the process before going to an appointment at a fertility clinic.

She said in another post on the platform: “There’s a lot of stigma around starting later and freezing your eggs and I don’t think it’s something we should shy away from.

“So I’ll be giving little updates on this over the next few months while I prepare and do one round of egg freezing.”

She has since posted multiple updates explaining the egg freezing process and answering questions from her followers.

Plans for American move

Danni has recently revealed plans to sell her London flat and move to Los Angeles.

The presenter announced to her Instagram followers in April 2025 that a visa allowing her to live and work in the country had been approved.

She says she is available to film in the US for the next three years.

Danni previously told Scottish Woman Magazine: “I’m ambitious, and just felt I wasn’t getting to where I wanted to be with work or with relationships.

“So after that trip, I thought: why don’t I head out to LA and give this a go?”

Months of recovery after ‘being hit by stolen moped’

Danni was left unable to work for four months after being hit by a stolen moped in 2022.

She was left with facial injuries after the moped driver “lost control” while driving on the pavement.

The accident left Danni with a scar above her eyebrow and she has previously spoken out about becoming “upset” seeing it on screen.

She said in August 2023: “I think I’m a pretty positive person, but sometimes life (or a moped!) hits you in the face, and when it feels hard, it’s good to look back and see how far you’ve come.”

Adult acne ordeal

The presenter was praised earlier this year for opening up on her challenges with adult acne.

In a post on Instagram, she discussed how she was diagnosed with the skin condition and how she treats it.

She said that after trying different medications, she found the answer through a prescription drug in the US.

Danni said: “When I was in LA, I found out some girls were taking something called spironolactone, which you have to get through a dermatologist.

“You know what? It worked and I haven’t had a problem since.”