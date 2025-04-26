A Dundee actor has “controversially” been eliminated from an ITV gameshow after breaking the rules.

Saturday night TV viewers have been watching former High School of Dundee pupil Finlay McKillop compete in 99 To Beat, which has been compared to Netflix hit Squid Game.

The weekly gameshow sees 100 contestants whittled down by playing “stupidly simple games”, with the last person standing winning £25,000.

It is hosted by soap star brothers Ryan and Adam Thomas.

Finlay’s departure coincides with the third night at Perth Theatre of Restless Natives: The Musical, in which he plays the lead role of Will.

Confidence ahead of 99 To Beat’s tin can challenge

Tonight’s edition of 99 To Beat began with the remaining 26 contestants being told their numbers would be halved by the end.

One of these casualties would be Finlay, who came a cropper on the programme’s third – and suitably unusual – test.

Each contestant was tasked with getting a tin can over the finish line using a ball inside a drooping sock attached to their midriff.

It was a challenge of balance, technique and patience, as each contestant had to use their core to direct a pouch dangling between their legs.

The slowest person to finish would be eliminated.

Only 20 contestants remained after the show’s first two tasks

Finlay was confident he could progress further.

The 26-year-old, who has 4.5 million likes on TikTok, said: “I am an actor and in my industry you have to be a competitive person.

“I have in my head what I’m going to do.

“If it goes wrong, there is a plan B.

“We will have to see.”

Dundee actor Finlay McKillop ‘changes tactics’

But Finlay had made little progress even after 18 of the remaining contestants had completed the challenge.

The only rival still on the course was Kent radio presenter Robin Nixon, the oldest contestant at 63.

But he was tantalisingly close to the finishing line and only a miracle could save Finlay.

“It’s not going to plan so I have to change my tactics,” Finlay said afterwards.

Suddenly, he propelled the ball at speed past the finishing line to leave Robin seemingly out of the game.

ITV host says it was a ‘controversial’ night

Just as it looked as though Finlay had made a great escape, a buzzer sounded.

A voice said: “There has been a rule break.

“Finlay, you used your hand to move the ball.

“Please return to the start

“Robin, you go back to where you were.”

This decision effectively eliminated Finlay because Robin only needed a few nudges to pass the finish line.

After the inevitable was confirmed, one of the presenters said: “A controversial night on ITV for Finlay.”

Finlay said afterwards: “If I have broken the rules then I start again.

“I can’t complain about that.

“I gave it a good whack but it wasn’t to be.

“I usually like my beans in cans but I’m off them now!”

Perth Theatre starring role for Saturday night contestant

The defeat last summer appears not to have harmed Finlay’s acting career.

Finlay, who now lives in London, is currently in Scotland playing the lead role of Will in Restless Natives: The Musical.

He was upbeat as he signed off from the show.

“Back to the singing and acting,” he said.

“I’ve had my fun with the silly challenges.

“Get me to the West End!”

Tickets are available for Restless Natives, which runs at Perth Theatre until May 10, and the Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling from May 14 to May 17.