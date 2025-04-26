Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee actor ‘controversially’ leaves ITV show 99 To Beat after breaking the rules

Finlay McKillop is also in the lead role of a musical now showing at Perth Theatre.

By Stephen Eighteen
Finlay McKillop on 99 To Beat.
Finlay McKillop has been eliminated from 99 To Beat. Image: ITV1

A Dundee actor has “controversially” been eliminated from an ITV gameshow after breaking the rules.

Saturday night TV viewers have been watching former High School of Dundee pupil Finlay McKillop compete in 99 To Beat, which has been compared to Netflix hit Squid Game.

The weekly gameshow sees 100 contestants whittled down by playing “stupidly simple games”, with the last person standing winning £25,000.

It is hosted by soap star brothers Ryan and Adam Thomas.

Finlay’s departure coincides with the third night at Perth Theatre of Restless Natives: The Musical, in which he plays the lead role of Will.

Confidence ahead of 99 To Beat’s tin can challenge

Tonight’s edition of 99 To Beat began with the remaining 26 contestants being told their numbers would be halved by the end.

One of these casualties would be Finlay, who came a cropper on the programme’s third – and suitably unusual – test.

Each contestant was tasked with getting a tin can over the finish line using a ball inside a drooping sock attached to their midriff.

It was a challenge of balance, technique and patience, as each contestant had to use their core to direct a pouch dangling between their legs.

The slowest person to finish would be eliminated.

Only 20 contestants remained after the show’s first two tasks

Finlay, right,  on Saturday night’s show. Image: ITV
Ryan and Adam Thomas present the gameshow. Image: ITV

Finlay was confident he could progress further.

The 26-year-old, who has 4.5 million likes on TikTok, said: “I am an actor and in my industry you have to be a competitive person.

“I have in my head what I’m going to do.

“If it goes wrong, there is a plan B.

“We will have to see.”

Dundee actor Finlay McKillop ‘changes tactics’

But Finlay had made little progress even after 18 of the remaining contestants had completed the challenge.

The only rival still on the course was Kent radio presenter Robin Nixon, the oldest contestant at 63.

But he was tantalisingly close to the finishing line and only a miracle could save Finlay.

The 26-year-old needed a miracle to get through. Image: ITV
The actor’s rule-break left his rivals shocked. Image: ITV

“It’s not going to plan so I have to change my tactics,” Finlay said afterwards.

Suddenly, he propelled the ball at speed past the finishing line to leave Robin seemingly out of the game.

ITV host says it was a ‘controversial’ night

Just as it looked as though Finlay had made a great escape, a buzzer sounded.

A voice said: “There has been a rule break.

“Finlay, you used your hand to move the ball.

“Please return to the start

“Robin, you go back to where you were.”

Embracing a fellow contestant as he leaves the show. Image: ITV
No hard feelings as Finlay embraces rival Robin. Image: ITV1

This decision effectively eliminated Finlay because Robin only needed a few nudges to pass the finish line.

After the inevitable was confirmed, one of the presenters said: “A controversial night on ITV for Finlay.”

Finlay said afterwards: “If I have broken the rules then I start again.

“I can’t complain about that.

“I gave it a good whack but it wasn’t to be.

“I usually like my beans in cans but I’m off them now!”

Perth Theatre starring role for Saturday night contestant

The defeat last summer appears not to have harmed Finlay’s acting career.

Finlay, who now lives in London, is currently in Scotland playing the lead role of Will in Restless Natives: The Musical.

He was upbeat as he signed off from the show.

He is currently performing a lead role at Perth Theatre. Image: ITV

“Back to the singing and acting,” he said.

“I’ve had my fun with the silly challenges.

“Get me to the West End!”

Tickets are available for Restless Natives, which runs at Perth Theatre until May 10, and the Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling from May 14 to May 17.

More from TV & Film

Danni Menzies
Danni Menzies: 11 interesting facts about Perthshire TV presenter
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Keara and Ashleigh treat the man. Picture shows; Paramedics. Dundee. Supplied by BBC Scotland Date; 16/04/2025
Moment ambulance crew races to save man who overdosed in Perth focus of new…
2
Mike Soutar The Apprentice
Mike Soutar: 11 interesting facts about Dundee businessman starring on The Apprentice
A Fife tourist tax could be introduced
New BBC gameshow to be filmed at St Andrews beach
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (13017149aj) Big Zuu 'Lorraine' TV show, London, UK - 04 Jul 2022
TV chef Big Zuu tries 'world's most expensive haggis' at Scone Palace for new…
Campbell Finlayson reveals what happens behind the scenes on the chase
Dundee United fan reveals what happens behind the scenes on The Chase
Hill of Tarvit near Cupar. Image: National Trust for Scotland
Antiques Roadshow to film episode at historic Fife mansion
Michael Alexander (centre, back row) joins rent-a-crowd before 'interviewing' KT Tunstall for new Courier TV advert. Image: Michael Alexander
MICHAEL ALEXANDER: I pogoed in St Andrews with miming KT Tunstall, then interviewed her…
Dundee couple Stewart and Louise
Dundee pharmacist and climate worker miss out on £10,500 jackpot on BBC's Pointless
Brian Cox has been cleared by TV watchdog Ofcom. Image: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Shutterstock
Brian Cox cleared by watchdog after calling Donald Trump C-word three times on live…
13

Conversation