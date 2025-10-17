Perthshire jewellery designer lives ‘dream’ of starring in Christmas film after last-minute casting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire jewellery designer lives ‘dream’ of starring in Christmas film after last-minute casting

Sophie McGown has a major role in Caprice Bourret's upcoming A Scottish Christmas Secret.

Sophie McGown on the set of Caprice Bourret's A Scottish Christmas Secret with director Graham Pritz Bennett.
Sophie on set with director Graham Pritz Bennett. Image: Supplied/RM Publicity
By Ellidh Aitken

A Perthshire jewellery designer has lived her “dream” of starring in a Christmas film after a cameo appearance turned into a major role.

Sophie McGown, 41, joined the cast of former supermodel Caprice Bourret’s A Scottish Christmas Secret on a whim during filming in Pitlochry.

The founder of Ear Sass jewellery was helping with the shoot at her partner’s estate home in the Perthshire town when she was asked to appear in a background role.

The scene went so well that the writers continued to keep the character, Maggie, in the script until she eventually became part of the main cast.

Perthshire jewellery designer joins cast of former supermodel’s Christmas film

Sophie told The Courier: “I have known Caprice for a while and we have both got the same PR agent.

“My partner has an estate house in Pitlochry, and we thought, ‘what a perfect place to do filming.’

“It is a lovely stately home so it was ideal to be able to do scenes there and she (Caprice) said ‘why don’t you act in it (the film)?’

“It was amazing, it was the least fearful I have ever been in my life, it was a nice feeling.

Sophie with co-star Dominic Watters. Image: Supplied/RM Publicity

“You can do lots of different takes and there are so many people there to help.

“They thought it was so good, so kept on writing me parts and I ended up becoming a main character rather than an extra.

“I played Maggie, who is the lead actor’s best friend’s wife and we own this kids club.

“There are various scenes around that and in the house.

“She is a quirky character and it is all about being Scottish.”

Sophie, who lives in Pitlochry, had never acted before but has experience working in special effects, including on Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka and the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black.

Her jewellery brand, Ear Sass, also proved popular on set and is worn by Caprice in the film.

Sophie lives ‘dream’ of starring in festive flick

The story follows Nathan McAllister, a reclusive author who abandons writing the final book in his bestselling series.

His publisher, Tiffany, is forced to travel to Scotland, alongside her young nephew, to coax him into finishing the novel.

Meanwhile, a fictional local heritage site named Castle Carbisdale reveals secrets about Nathan’s family lineage.

Sophie during filming. Image: Supplied/RM Publicity

The film stars Caprice Bourret as Tiffany and Alex Trumble as author Nathan.

Other cast members include Dominic Watters, who appeared in Christmas in Scotland, which was shot in Fife, and Emmerdale actress Patsy Kensit.

Sophie, who lives in Pitlochry, said: “I love Christmas, I start watching Christmas films in September so to be able to be in one was a dream.

“We filmed in so many quirky places and Caprice is great to work with, she is a really hard working person and brings everyone together.

“It is the boy meets girl storyline and has the classic Christmas film thing in the way it was shot.

Caprice wearing Sophie’s new Ear Sass collection. Image: Supplied/RM Publicity

“Even if I never do it again I can say I have been in a Christmas film and that is my dream.

“When I start to watch the films this year I will be able to say I was in one.”

A Scottish Christmas Secret is set to premiere on Channel 5 on Saturday afternoon.

Former supermodel Caprice told The Courier how a visit to a bookshop in Aberfeldy helped inspire the film’s storyline.

Last year, Sophie named an earring design after Kate Middleton to thank the princess for wearing a pair from her brand.

