Perthshire jewellery designer lives ‘dream’ of starring in Christmas film after last-minute casting

A Perthshire jewellery designer has lived her “dream” of starring in a Christmas film after a cameo appearance turned into a major role.

Sophie McGown, 41, joined the cast of former supermodel Caprice Bourret’s A Scottish Christmas Secret on a whim during filming in Pitlochry.

The founder of Ear Sass jewellery was helping with the shoot at her partner’s estate home in the Perthshire town when she was asked to appear in a background role.

The scene went so well that the writers continued to keep the character, Maggie, in the script until she eventually became part of the main cast.

Perthshire jewellery designer joins cast of former supermodel’s Christmas film

Sophie told The Courier: “I have known Caprice for a while and we have both got the same PR agent.

“My partner has an estate house in Pitlochry, and we thought, ‘what a perfect place to do filming.’

“It is a lovely stately home so it was ideal to be able to do scenes there and she (Caprice) said ‘why don’t you act in it (the film)?’

“It was amazing, it was the least fearful I have ever been in my life, it was a nice feeling.

“You can do lots of different takes and there are so many people there to help.

“They thought it was so good, so kept on writing me parts and I ended up becoming a main character rather than an extra.

“I played Maggie, who is the lead actor’s best friend’s wife and we own this kids club.

“There are various scenes around that and in the house.

“She is a quirky character and it is all about being Scottish.”

Sophie, who lives in Pitlochry, had never acted before but has experience working in special effects, including on Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka and the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black.

Her jewellery brand, Ear Sass, also proved popular on set and is worn by Caprice in the film.

Sophie lives ‘dream’ of starring in festive flick

The story follows Nathan McAllister, a reclusive author who abandons writing the final book in his bestselling series.

His publisher, Tiffany, is forced to travel to Scotland, alongside her young nephew, to coax him into finishing the novel.

Meanwhile, a fictional local heritage site named Castle Carbisdale reveals secrets about Nathan’s family lineage.

The film stars Caprice Bourret as Tiffany and Alex Trumble as author Nathan.

Other cast members include Dominic Watters, who appeared in Christmas in Scotland, which was shot in Fife, and Emmerdale actress Patsy Kensit.

Sophie, who lives in Pitlochry, said: “I love Christmas, I start watching Christmas films in September so to be able to be in one was a dream.

“We filmed in so many quirky places and Caprice is great to work with, she is a really hard working person and brings everyone together.

“It is the boy meets girl storyline and has the classic Christmas film thing in the way it was shot.

“Even if I never do it again I can say I have been in a Christmas film and that is my dream.

“When I start to watch the films this year I will be able to say I was in one.”

A Scottish Christmas Secret is set to premiere on Channel 5 on Saturday afternoon.

Former supermodel Caprice told The Courier how a visit to a bookshop in Aberfeldy helped inspire the film’s storyline.

Last year, Sophie named an earring design after Kate Middleton to thank the princess for wearing a pair from her brand.