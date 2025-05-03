Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 films shot in Tayside, Fife and Stirling set to be released

Hollywood crews have descended on the region over recent months.

James McAvoy filming in Dundee's Hilltown. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

Hollywood has come to Tayside, Fife and Stirling over recent months to shoot a series of films.

Crews have descended on the region for a number of upcoming major productions.

Stars including James McAvoy, Christoph Waltz, Brian Cox and Alan Cumming are involved in the new releases.

Similar film and TV projects have brought millions of pounds to the area in the last year.

The Courier has taken a look at films recently shot in Tayside, Fife and Stirling that are set to be released in the near future.

California Schemin’

Hollywood star James McAvoy was in Dundee in November as the Hilltown offered a backdrop for his upcoming movie California Schemin’.

The film tells the true story of two Dundee students who pretended to be American rappers to get a record deal.

Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, who called themselves Silibil N’ Brains, went on to support Eminem and his group D12 before their hoax was uncovered.

Filming near Tannadice Park in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Filming took place on Dudhope Street and Hilltown before moving inside the Hilltown Court multi – with actors seen hanging out a window.

Scenes were also filmed in the streets outside Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United.

Although it is still to be confirmed how the movie will be released, Bankside Films says it will be introducing the title to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Borges and Me

Film crews descended on St Andrews in October to shoot scenes for an upcoming adaptation of Jay Parini’s “novelised memoir” Borges and Me

Crews were spotted on the town’s Hope Street shooting scenes using classic cars and on West Sands Beach, where they filmed horses galloping along the sand.

Filming in St Andrews for Borges and Me. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The movie, starring Fionn Whitehead, Luis Gnecco and Alan Cumming, follows Parini’s journey chauffeuring blind Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges through Scotland in 1970.

Borges and Me also filmed on location in Gartmore in Stirlingshire.

A release date for the film has not been announced.

Frankenstein

Filming for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Frankenstein was rumoured to have taken place in Arbroath in September.

Production vans and staff were spotted in the grounds of Hospitalfield House.

The film is set to star two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, who was spotted walking around Dundee city centre the same week.

Film crews at Hospitalfield House. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Guillermo del Toro is directing the production while Dune and Star Wars actor Oscar Issac is taking on the role of Victor Frankenstein.

Meanwhile, Saltburn star Jacob Elordi is playing his monster.

Frankenstein is set to be released on Netflix in November.

Glenrothan

Brian Cox and Alan Cumming were in Gartmore in Stirlingshire in September as filming began for the Dundee actor’s directoral debut.

Glenrothan, set in a fictional town of the same name, follows the story of two brothers – played by Cox and Cumming – who must reunite to save their family’s distillery.

Brian Cox is directing Glenrothan. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The Dundonian and Perthshire actors also spent time in the nearby village of Kippen.

Cox, renowned for playing media mogul Logan Roy in Succession, has been developing the film with Scottish writer David Ashton.

A release date is yet to be announced.

A Scottish Christmas Secret

American model and actress Caprice Bourret filmed scenes for her new Christmas movie in Perthshire.

The former supermodel visited Aberfeldy and Pitlochry to shoot The Scottish Christmas Secret.

Film crews transformed The Watermill bookshop and cafe in Aberfeldy into a festive movie set, while an estate house in Pitlochry was also used.

Caprice filming in Aberfeldy. Image: John Argo/The Watermill

The movie stars Caprice as book publisher Tiffany, who must travel to Scotland after the disappearance of reclusive author Nathan McAllister.

Perthshire jewellery designer Sophie McGown spoke to The Courier about her surprise role in the festive flick.

The film is expected to be released later this year.

