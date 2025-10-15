EXCLUSIVE: Former supermodel Caprice on how Perthshire bookshop inspired Christmas film ahead of TV premiere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

EXCLUSIVE: Former supermodel Caprice on how Perthshire bookshop inspired Christmas film ahead of TV premiere

The American star's new film A Scottish Christmas Secret is set to air on Channel 5 this weekend.

Caprice says her latest production A Scottish Christmas Secret was partly inspired by a bookshop in Aberfeldy. Image: JJLove Productions
Caprice says her latest production A Scottish Christmas Secret was partly inspired by a bookshop in Aberfeldy. Image: JJLove Productions
By Ellidh Aitken

Former supermodel Caprice Bourret has revealed how a Perthshire bookshop helped to inspire her latest Christmas film ahead of its TV premiere.

The American model and actress filmed scenes for A Scottish Christmas Secret at The Watermill bookshop and cafe in Aberfeldy earlier this year.

The festive movie tells the story of book publisher Tiffany, who poses as a tourist in Scotland to coax a best-selling author into finishing his abandoned book series.

It is set for its TV premiere on Channel 5 on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to The Courier, Caprice told how she “fell in love” with The Watermill while visiting Perthshire in search of filming locations.

Aberfeldy bookshop inspired supermodel’s latest Christmas film

Caprice said: “I recce so many areas and only do my movies in areas I fall madly in love with.

“My big sales are in America, so I knew there had to be a connection as Americans love Scotland, so that box is ticked.

“I then fell in love with the bookshop in Aberfeldy so I wrote the story according to that.

“I do a storyboard for the writer and show them pictures and tell them about the feeling of the area and what I felt when I saw it.”

Caprice filming A Scottish Christmas Secret at The Watermill in Aberfeldy. Image: John Argo/The Watermill
Filming at The Watermill bookshop earlier this year. Image: John Argo/The Watermill

A co-owner of The Watermill previously told The Courier how he thought it was a “wind-up” when the former supermodel called.

A Scottish Christmas Secret is Caprice’s fifth movie and is set in Scotland due to the country’s popularity with Americans.

Filming also took place at an estate house in Pitlochry and in Aviemore.

Christmas film will make the ‘whole world fall in love with’ Perthshire

Caprice says the “whole world will fall in love with” the locations when they watch the film.

She added: “Americans love everything about Scotland, so it was a commercial decision to have it set here, and Christmas is a great seller.

“I looked at Aviemore and Aberfeldy and thought, ‘This place is so idyllic, I love it’.

“I did my research and found the book shop and it was just perfect, everyone was so nice and so accommodating and so excited about the film.

“It makes my life so much easier.

Some scenes are filmed inside an estate house in Pitlochry. Image: JJLove Productions
Caprice stars alongside actor Alex Trumble. Image:  JJLove Productions
Caprice’s character Tiffany must travel to the Highlands in search of a reclusive author. Image: JJLove Productions

“When the film is released, I think the whole world is going to fall in love with the area.

“I think Scotland is so popular with Americans because the people are so nice.

“There is the tradition as well, which is what everyone goes to experience in Scotland.

“People also love the royal family, that is another reason for all the tourism.

“Everyone we met was so nice and accommodating, it just goes to show what a wonderful place it is.

“With each film, I get better and better. This film is fun and emotional, it will make you fall in love with Scotland.”

Author Nathan has abandoned book writing to become a ski instructor in the film. Image: JJLove Productions
Caprice’s character Tiffany learning to ski. Image: JJLove Productions

The film – which is streaming via Tubi – sees Caprice, who is also the executive producer, starring as Tiffany Bennett, a “workaholic” book publisher.

She travels to Scotland after her top author, Nathan McAllister, abandons writing the final book in his bestselling series to become a ski instructor.

The movie synopsis says: “When a workaholic publisher poses as a tourist to coax her best-selling author into finishing his abandoned book series, she finds herself falling for him while unravelling a decades-old family mystery, risking everything when her
growing feelings clash with her original deceit.”

Caprice stars alongside Alex Trumble as Nathan, Emmerdale actress Patsy Kensit and Dominic Waters, who previously appeared in a Christmas movie filmed in Fife.

Conversation