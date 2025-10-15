EXCLUSIVE: Former supermodel Caprice on how Perthshire bookshop inspired Christmas film ahead of TV premiere

Former supermodel Caprice Bourret has revealed how a Perthshire bookshop helped to inspire her latest Christmas film ahead of its TV premiere.

The American model and actress filmed scenes for A Scottish Christmas Secret at The Watermill bookshop and cafe in Aberfeldy earlier this year.

The festive movie tells the story of book publisher Tiffany, who poses as a tourist in Scotland to coax a best-selling author into finishing his abandoned book series.

It is set for its TV premiere on Channel 5 on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to The Courier, Caprice told how she “fell in love” with The Watermill while visiting Perthshire in search of filming locations.

Aberfeldy bookshop inspired supermodel’s latest Christmas film

Caprice said: “I recce so many areas and only do my movies in areas I fall madly in love with.

“My big sales are in America, so I knew there had to be a connection as Americans love Scotland, so that box is ticked.

“I then fell in love with the bookshop in Aberfeldy so I wrote the story according to that.

“I do a storyboard for the writer and show them pictures and tell them about the feeling of the area and what I felt when I saw it.”

A co-owner of The Watermill previously told The Courier how he thought it was a “wind-up” when the former supermodel called.

A Scottish Christmas Secret is Caprice’s fifth movie and is set in Scotland due to the country’s popularity with Americans.

Filming also took place at an estate house in Pitlochry and in Aviemore.

Christmas film will make the ‘whole world fall in love with’ Perthshire

Caprice says the “whole world will fall in love with” the locations when they watch the film.

She added: “Americans love everything about Scotland, so it was a commercial decision to have it set here, and Christmas is a great seller.

“I looked at Aviemore and Aberfeldy and thought, ‘This place is so idyllic, I love it’.

“I did my research and found the book shop and it was just perfect, everyone was so nice and so accommodating and so excited about the film.

“It makes my life so much easier.

“When the film is released, I think the whole world is going to fall in love with the area.

“I think Scotland is so popular with Americans because the people are so nice.

“There is the tradition as well, which is what everyone goes to experience in Scotland.

“People also love the royal family, that is another reason for all the tourism.

“Everyone we met was so nice and accommodating, it just goes to show what a wonderful place it is.

“With each film, I get better and better. This film is fun and emotional, it will make you fall in love with Scotland.”

The film – which is streaming via Tubi – sees Caprice, who is also the executive producer, starring as Tiffany Bennett, a “workaholic” book publisher.

She travels to Scotland after her top author, Nathan McAllister, abandons writing the final book in his bestselling series to become a ski instructor.

The movie synopsis says: “When a workaholic publisher poses as a tourist to coax her best-selling author into finishing his abandoned book series, she finds herself falling for him while unravelling a decades-old family mystery, risking everything when her

growing feelings clash with her original deceit.”

Caprice stars alongside Alex Trumble as Nathan, Emmerdale actress Patsy Kensit and Dominic Waters, who previously appeared in a Christmas movie filmed in Fife.