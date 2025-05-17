5 TV shows filmed in Tayside, Fife and Stirling set to be released

Tayside, Fife and Stirling have provided the backdrop for several upcoming TV shows.

The region has played a part in bringing TV dramas, documentaries and gameshows to life over recent months.

The programmes, involving stars such as Andrew Lincoln and Kelly Macdonald, will be released by the likes of Netflix, BBC and ITV.

Similar film and TV projects have brought millions of pounds to the area in the last year.

The Courier has rounded up TV shows recently shot in Tayside, Fife and Stirling that are set to be broadcast in the near future.

Cold Water

The upcoming ITV drama saw The Lade Inn in Kilmahog, near Callander, taken over by more than 50 actors and production staff in August 2024.

The thriller stars Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead and This Life), Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) and Indira Varma (Obsession).

Set in the fictional Scottish village of Coldwater, the series is written by award-winning playwright David Ireland (The Lovers, Ulster American, Cyprus Avenue).

The story follows John (Lincoln), a repressed man who is shocked to find himself in middle age, secretly raging at his life as a stay-at-home dad.

A release date for the ITV production is yet to be announced.

Karen Pirie

Production crews descended on Inverkeithing, Dysart, Kinghorn and Anstruther to film scenes for the second series of hit ITV crime drama Karen Pirie last summer.

Several roads, including the town’s High Street, were closed off to traffic for more than four hours on Tuesday evening as filming continued in and around a chip shop.

Produced by London-based World Productions, the show is based on best-selling Fife author Val McDermid’s second book in her Karen Pirie series, A Darker Domain.

The lead role is played by Lauren Lyle (star of Outlander), who is given a 40-year-old murder case to reinvestigate.

A release date is yet to be announced, but author Val McDermid says the series is “set to arrive on ITV imminently”.

Dept Q

Burntisland provided a filming location for Netflix’s upcoming detective series Dept Q in June 2024.

The series stars Trainspotting actress Kelly Macdonald and Matthew Goode, who is known for his roles in Downton Abbey, The Crown and The Imitation Game.

Dept Q is an adaptation of the novels of the same name by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen.

The series revolves around Carl Morck, a former top-rated detective in Edinburgh assigned to a new cold case whilst wracked with guilt following an attack that left his partner paralysed and another police officer dead.

The series will be released on Netflix on May 29.

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes

Actor Robson Green visited Broughty Ferry this week to film with Gladiators star Sheli McCoy.

The Soldier Soldier star went paddleboarding on the River Tay on Tuesday during filming for an episode of BBC Two series Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes.

The show, which sees Green travel across the country meeting famous faces along the way, is currently in its third season.

The actor told The Courier that the episode will centre around activities “that are good for your mental wellbeing”, as recommended by Dundee-based gym owner McCoy.

An exact date for the episode release has not been announced, but it is understood that it may not be on TV screens until early 2026.

Race Against the Tide

Filming for the BBC’s new TV gameshow Race Against the Tide also took place in St Andrews this week.

The Fife town’s West Sands beach provides a backdrop for the BBC’s Race Against the Tide.

The show sees competitors build sand sculptures against the ticking clock of the incoming tide.

The six-part series is hosted by Scottish comedian Iain Stirling – best known as the narrator of Love Island – who will issue additional craft challenges throughout the show.

The series will be available on BBC Two, BBC Scotland and iPlayer but a release date has yet to be announced.