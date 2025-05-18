Perth influencer and TV star ties the knot ahead of big Mallorca wedding celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth influencer and TV star ties the knot ahead of big Mallorca wedding celebration

Kirsten Cameron and Adam Coakley got married in Glasgow on Saturday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kirsten Cameron gets married.
Kirsten Cameron has shared her delight at getting married. Image: Kirsten Cameron/Instagram.

Perth influencer and TV star Kirsten Cameron and her fiance Adam Coakley have tied the knot in Glasgow.

The pair got married at the weekend, with the Scottish Bafta winner sharing the news with all her followers on her Instagram page.

The wedding comes 12 days before the couple hold celebrations to mark their wedding with friends and family in Majorca on May 29.

Kirsten Cameron gets ready before her wedding.
Kirsten Cameron gets ready before her wedding. Image: Kirsten Cameron/Instagram.

Kirsten: ‘The best day of my life’

Sharing the news Kirsten said: “Honestly the best and most special day of my life, with all our family with us & the most amazing people to help me plan and get ready for the day, we honestly feel so lucky.”

She has also shared details about the Majorca event, which will be held at Son Marroig in Deia.

Guests will be welcomed with drinks in the courtyard between 5:30pm-6:30pm followed by a ceremony in the tower.

The evening will continue with aperitifs, cocktails and canapes at the Almond Terrace at 7pm followed by dinner at 8.30pm then the cake cutting ceremony and speeches.

The guests will head to a disco at midnight with the party due to finish between 2am and 3am.

Kirsten Cameron and Adam Coakley, pictured here with daughter Ace, got married. Image: BBC Scotland.

Kirsten grew up in Perth

Kirsten grew up in the Fair City and attended Perth High School.

She co-founded Scotland’s largest influencer agency, Glasgow-based Aquarius Creative in 2020  with business partner Amy Moore.

Last October Aquarius Creative was the focus of BBC Scotland’s The Agency: Unfiltered – which returned for a third season.

Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore at the Bafta Awards in Glasgow.
Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore won a Scottish BAFTA. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Since being launched in February 2023 the show has proved a hit, with the first two series’ reaching a combined total of more than 1.2 million streams on BBC iPlayer.

The show also won a Bafta Scotland 2024 award.

Mum-of-one Kirsten has credited her upbringing in Perth as a reason for being where she is today.

