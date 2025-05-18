Perth influencer and TV star ties the knot ahead of big Mallorca wedding celebration

Perth influencer and TV star Kirsten Cameron and her fiance Adam Coakley have tied the knot in Glasgow.

The pair got married at the weekend, with the Scottish Bafta winner sharing the news with all her followers on her Instagram page.

The wedding comes 12 days before the couple hold celebrations to mark their wedding with friends and family in Majorca on May 29.

Kirsten: ‘The best day of my life’

Sharing the news Kirsten said: “Honestly the best and most special day of my life, with all our family with us & the most amazing people to help me plan and get ready for the day, we honestly feel so lucky.”

She has also shared details about the Majorca event, which will be held at Son Marroig in Deia.

Guests will be welcomed with drinks in the courtyard between 5:30pm-6:30pm followed by a ceremony in the tower.

The evening will continue with aperitifs, cocktails and canapes at the Almond Terrace at 7pm followed by dinner at 8.30pm then the cake cutting ceremony and speeches.

The guests will head to a disco at midnight with the party due to finish between 2am and 3am.

Kirsten grew up in Perth

Kirsten grew up in the Fair City and attended Perth High School.

She co-founded Scotland’s largest influencer agency, Glasgow-based Aquarius Creative in 2020 with business partner Amy Moore.

Last October Aquarius Creative was the focus of BBC Scotland’s The Agency: Unfiltered – which returned for a third season.

Since being launched in February 2023 the show has proved a hit, with the first two series’ reaching a combined total of more than 1.2 million streams on BBC iPlayer.

The show also won a Bafta Scotland 2024 award.

Mum-of-one Kirsten has credited her upbringing in Perth as a reason for being where she is today.