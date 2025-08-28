7 interesting facts about Stirling Love Island star Laura Anderson including life with Dundee footballer boyfriend

TV personality Laura Anderson has swapped the Love Island villa for life in Tayside.

The Stirling-born star shot to fame on the ITV2 reality show but has recently settled down in the area with her Dundee FC footballer partner Clark Robertson.

The 36-year-old is one of the most well-known influencers in the region and is known for sharing candid posts about her family and dating life online.

Laura has recently presented shows for Netflix and was a radio host on Capital FM.

The Courier has looked at seven interesting facts about the Dundee-based influencer.

Love Island

Laura was 29 when she appeared on the fourth season of ITV2 dating show Love Island in 2018.

She finished as a runner-up alongside Paul Knops.

However, their relationship only lasted a few months after leaving the Majorca villa.

Laura’s time on the show was marred with speculation over claims she was lying about her age.

Her birth certificate, showing she was born in Stirling’s Royal Infirmary on April 23 1989, was eventually released, putting an end to the rumours.

Stirling upbringing

Laura was born in Stirling to her parents, David and Barbara, and has an older sister, Danielle.

The TV personality grew up in Cambusbarron and attended Stirling High School.

Laura is close to her family and regularly shares pictures and videos with them on social media, including when her sister gave birth in July.

David and Danielle also visited Laura in the Love Island villa during the 2018 series.

Work as cabin crew

Laura previously worked as an air hostess for Emirates before signing up for Love Island.

She spent 10 years as cabin crew working for Emirates, XL Airlines and Qantas.

The star has spoken fondly of her time as a flight attendant, which saw her meet celebrities such as Channing Tatum and Example.

Laura told The Sun in 2022 how the first-class lounges could often be “carnage” on long-haul flights.

Life in Dubai

Laura grew up in Stirling but lived in Dubai for several years before and after appearing on Love Island.

She received backlash for travelling to the UAE city during the UK’s Covid lockdown for work.

In July 2021 she said she was living in Dubai permanently and was planning to open a hairdressing salon there.

However, she later split with her then-partner Dane Bowers and moved back to Scotland.

In January, she visited Dubai with her daughter, Bonnie, and said: “Feels good to be back home”.

Relationship with Dundee FC’s Clark Robertson

Laura Anderson is currently dating Dundee FC defender Clark Robertson.

The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary with a romantic meal at The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews.

The couple went public with their relationship in October, sharing a photo of their stay at Gleneagles.

A month later, Laura revealed it was “love” during her stint as a presenter on Capital FM.

Laura is a regular at Dundee FC games and often shares pictures on Instagram of her supporting the team, including earlier this month in the away end at Ibrox.

Life in Tayside

Laura has recently moved in with Robertson and has been enjoying life in Tayside.

She has shared a series of videos showing followers around her huge new house and garden.

The TV star regularly posts about spending time in the area and recently visited Broughty Ferry’s Glass Pavilion and waterfront.

She has also previously stayed at Taymouth Marina in Perthshire as she celebrated her birthday.

Mum to Bonnie

Laura has one daughter, Bonnie, who she shares with her ex-partner, Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy.

The pair announced their split while Laura was pregnant with Bonnie in February 2023.

In April 2024, Laura said on Instagram that she had been raising her daughter single-handedly after doing “everything I could to make my family work”.

She has been honest with her online followers about how she copes with parenting a toddler.