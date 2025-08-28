7 interesting facts about Stirling Love Island star Laura Anderson including life with Dundee footballer boyfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

7 interesting facts about Stirling Love Island star Laura Anderson including life with Dundee footballer boyfriend

The TV personality has regularly posts online about spending time in Tayside after moving in with her partner Clark Robertson.

Laura Anderson
Laura Anderson. Image: Laura Anderson/Instagram
By Ellidh Aitken

TV personality Laura Anderson has swapped the Love Island villa for life in Tayside.

The Stirling-born star shot to fame on the ITV2 reality show but has recently settled down in the area with her Dundee FC footballer partner Clark Robertson.

The 36-year-old is one of the most well-known influencers in the region and is known for sharing candid posts about her family and dating life online.

Laura has recently presented shows for Netflix and was a radio host on Capital FM.

The Courier has looked at seven interesting facts about the Dundee-based influencer.

Love Island

Laura was 29 when she appeared on the fourth season of ITV2 dating show Love Island in 2018.

She finished as a runner-up alongside Paul Knops.

However, their relationship only lasted a few months after leaving the Majorca villa.

Laura Anderson appeared on Love Island in 2018.

Laura’s time on the show was marred with speculation over claims she was lying about her age.

Her birth certificate, showing she was born in Stirling’s Royal Infirmary on April 23 1989, was eventually released, putting an end to the rumours.

Stirling upbringing

Laura was born in Stirling to her parents, David and Barbara, and has an older sister, Danielle.

The TV personality grew up in Cambusbarron and attended Stirling High School.

Laura with her mum and sister. Image: Laura Anderson/Instagram

Laura is close to her family and regularly shares pictures and videos with them on social media, including when her sister gave birth in July.

David and Danielle also visited Laura in the Love Island villa during the 2018 series.

Work as cabin crew

Laura previously worked as an air hostess for Emirates before signing up for Love Island.

She spent 10 years as cabin crew working for Emirates, XL Airlines and Qantas.

Laura during her cabin crew days. Image: Laura Anderson/Instagram

The star has spoken fondly of her time as a flight attendant, which saw her meet celebrities such as Channing Tatum and Example.

Laura told The Sun in 2022 how the first-class lounges could often be “carnage” on long-haul flights.

Life in Dubai

Laura grew up in Stirling but lived in Dubai for several years before and after appearing on Love Island.

She received backlash for travelling to the UAE city during the UK’s Covid lockdown for work.

In July 2021 she said she was living in Dubai permanently and was planning to open a hairdressing salon there.

Laura in Dubai recently. Image: Laura Anderson/Instagram

However, she later split with her then-partner Dane Bowers and moved back to Scotland.

In January, she visited Dubai with her daughter, Bonnie, and said: “Feels good to be back home”.

Relationship with Dundee FC’s Clark Robertson

Laura Anderson is currently dating Dundee FC defender Clark Robertson.

The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary with a romantic meal at The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews.

The couple went public with their relationship in October, sharing a photo of their stay at Gleneagles.

Laura is in a relationship with Dundee FC star Clark Robertson. Image: Laura Anderson/Instagram
Laura and Clark visited Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire. Image: Laura Anderson/Instagram

A month later, Laura revealed it was “love” during her stint as a presenter on Capital FM.

Laura is a regular at Dundee FC games and often shares pictures on Instagram of her supporting the team, including earlier this month in the away end at Ibrox.

Life in Tayside

Laura has recently moved in with Robertson and has been enjoying life in Tayside.

She has shared a series of videos showing followers around her huge new house and garden.

Laura and her daughter enjoying views of the Tay. Image: Laura Anderson/Instagram

The TV star regularly posts about spending time in the area and recently visited Broughty Ferry’s Glass Pavilion and waterfront.

She has also previously stayed at Taymouth Marina in Perthshire as she celebrated her birthday.

Mum to Bonnie

Laura has one daughter, Bonnie, who she shares with her ex-partner, Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy.

The pair announced their split while Laura was pregnant with Bonnie in February 2023.

Laura shares images from her time spent with Bonnie on social media. Image: Laura Anderson/Instagram

In April 2024, Laura said on Instagram that she had been raising her daughter single-handedly after doing “everything I could to make my family work”.

She has been honest with her online followers about how she copes with parenting a toddler.

