James McAvoy hails ‘awesome’ Hilltown as first reviews for film about Dundee rap duo revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment TV & Film

James McAvoy hails ‘awesome’ Hilltown as first reviews for film about Dundee rap duo revealed

The Hollywood star has been praised for his directorial-debut film California Schemin'.

By Andrew Robson
James McAvoy filming California Schemin’ in Dundee last year.
James McAvoy filming California Schemin’ in the Hilltown last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Hollywood star James McAvoy has hailed the “awesome” Hilltown as the first reviews for his film about a Dundee music duo roll in.

California Schemin’ tells the true story of Silibil N’ Brains, the rap duo who duped the music industry in their hopes to become global superstars.

Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, from Dundee and Arbroath respectively, adopted American personas to secure a record deal in the early 2000s.

The pair, who met at Dundee College, would brush shoulders with Madonna and Eminem before the elaborate ruse was later revealed.

James McAvoy hails ‘awesome’ Hilltown

Scenes were shot at various locations across Dundee in November 2024, including the Hilltown and the streets outside Tannadice.

The film, adapted from Bain’s 2010 book of the same name, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the festival, actor-turned-director McAvoy described the three days the crew spent filming in the Hilltown as “awesome”.

Two male actors and one female film a scene sitting in a bench in Dundee's Hilltown
The lead actors film a scene in Dundee’s Hilltown. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Asked which was the “most extreme” place the cast filmed, actor Seamus McLean Ross – who plays Bain in the film – said: “Hilltown in Dundee was pretty extreme.”

McAvoy chimed in, saying: “Hilltown was great. Hilltown was awesome.”

Ross, who is the son of Deacon Blue duo Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, then added: “Hilltown was class, they were amazing, but Hilltown is mad.

California Schemin’ star: Filming in Dundee was ‘pretty wild’

“We were filming in Dundee for three days, and that was pretty wild”.

It comes as the first reviews of California Schemin’ have been published.

The Guardian, which gave the film three out of five stars, described the plot as “awfully predictable”.

James McAvoy looks back over his shoulder while directing California Schemin' outside Hilltown Court in November 2024.
McAvoy directing California Schemin’ outside Hilltown Court in November 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“While McAvoy stages some rousing concert sequences and ably conjures the rush of sudden success, he might have slowed the film down on occasion in order to capture more texture and detail,” the review said.

However, it added: “It’s hard not to sympathise with Gavin and Billy’s grand hustle.

“They may be pretenders, but they are undeniably talented ones.”

Positive reviews for California Schemin’

Meanwhile, McAvoy – who describes Bain and Boyd as “latter-day folk heroes” in the same Hollywood Reporter interview – has been praised by Screen Rant for bringing a “clear sense of identity” to the film.

The website’s reviewer described the film as a “fun and energetic” true story and hails McAvoy’s directorial debut as “strong”.

Elsewhere, entertainment news website TheWrap said McAvoy has a future in directing, and is clearly defined by the story from “his native Scotland”.

However, reviewer Matthew Creith said the star was McLean Ross for his portrayal of Bain.

Plans for the wider release of California Schemin’ have yet to be confirmed.

More from TV & Film

braveheart scene
Stirling still reaping 'Braveheart effect' benefits 30 years on
Laura Anderson
7 interesting facts about Stirling Love Island star Laura Anderson including life with Dundee…
11
Aimee Culley and dad Mark on The Hit List. Image: BBC
Montrose football coach wins £3.5k on BBC music quiz show The Hit List
Image shows the cast of Karen Pirie season two in a field in Fife.
ITV crime drama Karen Pirie showcases Fife beauty spots: Dysart, Caiplie Caves and...Jackie O's
Joanna Vanderham.
Outrageous star Joanna Vanderham on latest TV role, her Perthshire upbringing and seeing herself…
Stacey Solomon and the Sort Your Life Out team have been filming in Glenrothes. Image: Dilly Carter/Facebook
Stacey Solomon in Glenrothes for TV home makeover show Sort Your Life Out
To go with story by Alex Watson. Brian Cox and Alan Cumming filming in Stirlingshire Picture shows; Brian Cox Alan Cumming Glenrothan Gartmore filming. Gartmore, Stirlingshire. Supplied by Isla Glen/DC Thomson Date; 25/09/2024
Surprising Stirling filming locations and facts, according to a movie expert
Lorraine Kelly speaks to the media after ascending the mast of the RRS Discovery in Dundee.
EXCLUSIVE: TV star Lorraine Kelly on moving back to Dundee one day - and…
8
The Eagle Hotel in Callander
TV show Homes Under the Hammer films at former Callander hotel
Daughter Emma with mother Lorraine, from Stirling, on Location, Location, Location.
Bridge of Allan mum reveals what it was like behind the scenes on Location,…

Conversation