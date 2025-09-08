James McAvoy hails ‘awesome’ Hilltown as first reviews for film about Dundee rap duo revealed

Hollywood star James McAvoy has hailed the “awesome” Hilltown as the first reviews for his film about a Dundee music duo roll in.

California Schemin’ tells the true story of Silibil N’ Brains, the rap duo who duped the music industry in their hopes to become global superstars.

Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, from Dundee and Arbroath respectively, adopted American personas to secure a record deal in the early 2000s.

The pair, who met at Dundee College, would brush shoulders with Madonna and Eminem before the elaborate ruse was later revealed.

James McAvoy hails ‘awesome’ Hilltown

Scenes were shot at various locations across Dundee in November 2024, including the Hilltown and the streets outside Tannadice.

The film, adapted from Bain’s 2010 book of the same name, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the festival, actor-turned-director McAvoy described the three days the crew spent filming in the Hilltown as “awesome”.

Asked which was the “most extreme” place the cast filmed, actor Seamus McLean Ross – who plays Bain in the film – said: “Hilltown in Dundee was pretty extreme.”

McAvoy chimed in, saying: “Hilltown was great. Hilltown was awesome.”

Ross, who is the son of Deacon Blue duo Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, then added: “Hilltown was class, they were amazing, but Hilltown is mad.

California Schemin’ star: Filming in Dundee was ‘pretty wild’

“We were filming in Dundee for three days, and that was pretty wild”.

It comes as the first reviews of California Schemin’ have been published.

The Guardian, which gave the film three out of five stars, described the plot as “awfully predictable”.

“While McAvoy stages some rousing concert sequences and ably conjures the rush of sudden success, he might have slowed the film down on occasion in order to capture more texture and detail,” the review said.

However, it added: “It’s hard not to sympathise with Gavin and Billy’s grand hustle.

“They may be pretenders, but they are undeniably talented ones.”

Positive reviews for California Schemin’

Meanwhile, McAvoy – who describes Bain and Boyd as “latter-day folk heroes” in the same Hollywood Reporter interview – has been praised by Screen Rant for bringing a “clear sense of identity” to the film.

The website’s reviewer described the film as a “fun and energetic” true story and hails McAvoy’s directorial debut as “strong”.

Elsewhere, entertainment news website TheWrap said McAvoy has a future in directing, and is clearly defined by the story from “his native Scotland”.

However, reviewer Matthew Creith said the star was McLean Ross for his portrayal of Bain.

Plans for the wider release of California Schemin’ have yet to be confirmed.