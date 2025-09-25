BBC to release new documentary on Dunblane tragedy to mark 30th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC to release new documentary on Dunblane tragedy to mark 30th anniversary

The film will look at the 18 months that followed the 1996 tragedy.

By Lucy Scarlett
A police officer lays flowers at the scene of the Dunblane shooting in 1996. Image: PA
The BBC is to release a documentary on the Dunblane tragedy to mark the 30th anniversary of the tragedy.

The film will focus on the 18 months following the March 1996 shooting, when 16 children and their teacher were killed at Dunblane Primary School.

The documentary will include themes of remembrance, resilience, and the campaign for tighter gun control laws that followed the tragedy, according to those behind the programme.

It will also feature evidence from government archives, testimony from those affected by the tragedy, and the public anger in the aftermath.

New Dunblane tragedy documentary to focus on ‘courageous’ fight to change gun laws

Dunblane: The Shooting that Changed Britain, which is a working title, is being produced by IWC Media and is set to be released next year.

Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: “Scotland and the world were shocked by what happened in Dunblane nearly 30 years ago.

“While much has been written and broadcast about the terrible events of that morning, our film will seek to shine a light on the courageous story of those who campaigned to get Britain’s gun laws changed forever.”

Next year will mark 30 years since the Dunblane Primary School shooting. Image: PA

Mark Downie, creative director of IWC Media and co-executive producer, said: “The horrific events of Dunblane almost 30 years ago will forever be one of the worst tragedies to happen in the UK.

“The fight for change and justice is an important story to tell.

“We are incredibly grateful to the people who have agreed to take part in the film and honoured that a Scottish filmmaker of the calibre of Steve Condie has returned to make this with us.”

The documentary will be broadcast on BBC Scotland, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in 2026.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

