BBC to release new documentary on Dunblane tragedy to mark 30th anniversary

The BBC is to release a documentary on the Dunblane tragedy to mark the 30th anniversary of the tragedy.

The film will focus on the 18 months following the March 1996 shooting, when 16 children and their teacher were killed at Dunblane Primary School.

The documentary will include themes of remembrance, resilience, and the campaign for tighter gun control laws that followed the tragedy, according to those behind the programme.

It will also feature evidence from government archives, testimony from those affected by the tragedy, and the public anger in the aftermath.

Dunblane: The Shooting that Changed Britain, which is a working title, is being produced by IWC Media and is set to be released next year.

Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: “Scotland and the world were shocked by what happened in Dunblane nearly 30 years ago.

“While much has been written and broadcast about the terrible events of that morning, our film will seek to shine a light on the courageous story of those who campaigned to get Britain’s gun laws changed forever.”

Mark Downie, creative director of IWC Media and co-executive producer, said: “The horrific events of Dunblane almost 30 years ago will forever be one of the worst tragedies to happen in the UK.

“The fight for change and justice is an important story to tell.

“We are incredibly grateful to the people who have agreed to take part in the film and honoured that a Scottish filmmaker of the calibre of Steve Condie has returned to make this with us.”

The documentary will be broadcast on BBC Scotland, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in 2026.

