Peek inside derelict Dundee mill where Emmy-winning designer keeps treasure trove of Hollywood costumes

I’ve never been star-struck by a coat before.

Especially not a shabby tweed trench coat, hanging in the basement of an old Dundee coffee mill.

But this isn’t just any coat. It was worn by Oscar winner and Hollywood icon Helena Bonham-Carter in Suffragette (2015).

It’s spectacular, I think. A piece of cinematic history, suspended in time. A perfect, unique relic.

Wait… there’s another one beside it? Identical?

“This coat is from the riot sequence in the film,” explains Jane Petrie, who designed the costumes for Suffragette, The Outlaw King (2018) and season 2 of The Crown, for which she won an Emmy.

“We’ve often got doubles, because of the action that they have to go through.

“Or if a stunt is too difficult for them, then you need to make a costume for the stunt performer as well.”

Orange juice blunder with Hugh Grant

The coat is one of thousands upon thousands of garments hanging on what seems like endless rows of rails.

Elaborate Victorian-style gowns and Medieval capes compete with swashbuckling pirate boots and sumptuous silken saris, with original creations and doggedly-sought vintage finds jostling for space

They stretch on the entire length and breadth of the old James Aimer coffee mill building on Dundee’s Milnbank Road, like an Aladdin’s Cave of Hollywood gold.

And they’ve been graced by plenty of famous armpits.

“I’ve got Colin Firth’s shirt over here I’m sure,” muses Jane, scurrying off beyond some American-style soldiers’ fatigues to a row of romantic, raggedy-sleeved blouses.

“I did a film with him called Genius with him. He was very nice.”

As was, she assures me, his British rom-com rival, Hugh Grant.

“I’ve always thought he was very cool,” smiles Jane. She met Grant on the set of 1999 smash-hit Notting Hill, where she was wardrobe mistress and principal standby.

For those of us not in the biz, that means she was responsible for making sure the costumes had continuity throughout every scene.

Though she admits it wasn’t always possible.

“There’s a scene where Hugh crashes into Julia Roberts in the middle of the street,” she says.

“One of them is carrying a cup of orange juice and it goes all over his shirt, which is a pivotal point in the script. And we had to shoot the aftermath before the spill.

“We took a punt – chucked orange juice on his shirt and hoped it matched. But after the crash, there was just a tiny drip. Pretty awful.”

Who is Jane Petrie?

Jane’s meticulousness and eye for detail is part of what drew her to costuming, and particularly period costumes.

Growing up in Newport-on-Tay, she left Madras Secondary school at 16.

“I didn’t know what I wanted,” she says. “I just knew I wanted to do something cool.

“And I liked clothes.”

A visit to the V&A on a family holiday to London at age 10 had sparked a love of historical clothing.

And she had fun experimenting with making her own clothes in the 80s.

But the idea that designing costumes could be a job didn’t cross her mind until she was living with a friend in London, and a chance TV segment caught her attention.

“It was this little insert on The Clothes Show about the Wimbledon School of Art’s costume design programme,” she says.

“It was like a jigsaw piece fell out of the sky: ‘that’s exactly what I want to do’.”

So she did.

Jane put Dundee gran’s coat ‘on the Queen’

After attending the Wimbledon School of Art, she landed the role of wardrobe supervisor on films sets for Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, and Oscar and Lucinda.

She then became a costume designer in her own right, with credits including TV’s Top Boy and The Essex Serpent, the latter of which won a Bafta for Best Costume Design.

And her ability to source, design and hand-craft intricate, historically-accurate costumes led her to the set of one of TV’s most lauded period dramas – The Crown.

“When I got the call for season 2, I don’t even think the first season was out yet,” she reveals. “The producer, Andy Harries, sent me the script. I phoned him up and said: ‘Andy, it’s about the Queen.’

“He said: ‘Oh Jane, shut up – we’re all republicans! The scripts are good, it’s an excellent project.

“And it was excellent,” she admits. “But I had no idea what I was getting myself into, in terms of the scale of the thing. It was like being hit by a train.”

One of the biggest challenges, Jane reveals, was keeping up the pace of production for the Queen Elizabeth II character’s “bespoke gowns”.

“It’s the Queen, so she’s never seen in the same outfit twice,” she explains. “Four scenes in one day could mean four costumes.”

But Jane was resourceful in sourcing quality garments wherever she could – including from her own grandmother’s wardrobe!

“I put my gran’s coat on the Queen, which was really nice,” she grins. “My Gran Ferrier. And that would’ve been bought here in Dundee.”

Why did Jane Petrie choose Dundee?

Jane admits going to the Emmys for her award-winning efforts on The Crown was “really fun”.

“It’s Hollywood on steroids,” she laughs. “It’s big and silly and shiny and mad. But actually, being recognised by the Costume Designer’s Guild meant even more, because that’s your peers, you know?”

Despite reaching dizzy heights in the TV and film world, Jane’s never lost touch with her Tayside roots. (She can’t even look at her own Wikipedia page with a straight face.)

Years of shuttling between London (where she lives with her son) and Dundee (where her mum stays) meant she had a foot in two worlds.

So after being priced out of her storage facility in Hackney, she moved her whole inventory back home.

“Firstly I got a spot on Mains Road,” she says. “But it was just a lock-up. I wanted somewhere you could invite someone to spend a day’s work.”

She was first offered a spot at the old James Aimer coffee mill through a sublet.

But now Jane rents the whole building – and she’s got big plans.

How designer is transforming derelict mill

Her costume workshop takes up the basement of the building, but she hopes all the other spaces can be used by local artists and creatives, who she observes “struggle for affordable space in Dundee”.

Already, a product designer, an artisanal gold-leaf glass artist, a painter, and a life-drawing instructor have taken up residence.

Outside, Jane shows me the “dye garden”, where tenants are growing plants to yield natural dyes for textile work.

And she tells me her vision for the upper floors is “the perfect gallery and photoshoot space”.

Already, Keiller Centre manager and local gallery owner Kathryn Rattray has arranged a pop-up there.

“I really want to get a whole thing going,” says Jane, at the end of our tour, one hand resting on what I think is a real tin soldier’s helmet.

“I think it could be really cool.”

Some of Jane Petrie’s costumes will feature in a new exhibition, Curtain Call: A Costume Designer’s Vision, at The McManus, Dundee, opening February 2026.