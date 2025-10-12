Revealed: The treasures uncovered as Antiques Roadshow filmed at historic Fife mansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: The treasures uncovered as Antiques Roadshow filmed at historic Fife mansion

The BBC show features items including a painting by Jack Vettriano and a Ryder Cup memento.

By Andrew Robson
The Antiques Roadshow episode filmed at Hill of Tarvit in Fife
The Antiques Roadshow episode filmed at Hill of Tarvit. Image: BBC

The latest episode of Antiques Roadshow, filmed at a historic Fife mansion, airs tonight and features an array of treasures.

The iconic BBC show visited Hill of Tarvit Mansion and Garden near Cupar earlier this year.

And the episode filmed at the Edwardian mansion, run by the National Trust for Scotland, will be shown on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday.

Antiques Roadshow comes to Hill of Tarvit

Treasures featured on the show include a painting by the late Jack Vettriano, a silver statue of Prince Albert and a memento from one of the earliest Ryder Cup golf tournaments.

Meanwhile, presenter Fiona Bruce and the team of experts learn more about the history of the house once owned by the Sharp family.

The iconic show was filmed at Hill of Tarvit earlier this year.
The iconic show was filmed at Hill of Tarvit earlier this year. Image: National Trust for Scotland

The episode preview reads: “The roadshow travels to Hill of Tarvit Mansion and Garden in Fife, where presenter Fiona Bruce learns about the history of the house and the people who created it.

“Treasures discovered by our team of experts include a painting by Scottish artist Jack Vettriano, a silver statue of Prince Albert and a haul of solid gold coins.

“Gordon Foster is thrilled to find a memento from one of the earliest Ryder Cup golf tournaments.

Hill of Tarvit near Cupar.
Hill of Tarvit near Cupar. Image: National Trust for Scotland

“It features the signatures of some of the biggest names in the game during the 1920s.

“Will Farmer discovers he’s the inspiration behind a collector’s passion for Poole Pottery, while Justin Croft is excited to find some Ian Fleming books and letters, sent in response to the owner’s mum after she pointed out some errors in the Bond author’s work.”

Antiques Roadshow: Hill of Tarvit 1 is on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday and will be available on BBC iPlayer a short time later. 

