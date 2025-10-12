Revealed: The treasures uncovered as Antiques Roadshow filmed at historic Fife mansion

The latest episode of Antiques Roadshow, filmed at a historic Fife mansion, airs tonight and features an array of treasures.

The iconic BBC show visited Hill of Tarvit Mansion and Garden near Cupar earlier this year.

And the episode filmed at the Edwardian mansion, run by the National Trust for Scotland, will be shown on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday.

Antiques Roadshow comes to Hill of Tarvit

Treasures featured on the show include a painting by the late Jack Vettriano, a silver statue of Prince Albert and a memento from one of the earliest Ryder Cup golf tournaments.

Meanwhile, presenter Fiona Bruce and the team of experts learn more about the history of the house once owned by the Sharp family.

The episode preview reads: “The roadshow travels to Hill of Tarvit Mansion and Garden in Fife, where presenter Fiona Bruce learns about the history of the house and the people who created it.

“Treasures discovered by our team of experts include a painting by Scottish artist Jack Vettriano, a silver statue of Prince Albert and a haul of solid gold coins.

“Gordon Foster is thrilled to find a memento from one of the earliest Ryder Cup golf tournaments.

“It features the signatures of some of the biggest names in the game during the 1920s.

“Will Farmer discovers he’s the inspiration behind a collector’s passion for Poole Pottery, while Justin Croft is excited to find some Ian Fleming books and letters, sent in response to the owner’s mum after she pointed out some errors in the Bond author’s work.”

Antiques Roadshow: Hill of Tarvit 1 is on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday and will be available on BBC iPlayer a short time later.