EXCLUSIVE: Dundee woman, 23, ‘flooded with positivity’ after winning TV fashion contest

Casey Dillon has spoken to The Courier after being named the winner of M&S: Dress the Nation.

Casey Dillon is shocked to win M&S: Dress the Nation. Image: Casey Dillon/Instagram
By Ben MacDonald

A Dundee woman has told how she has been “flooded with positivity” after winning a TV fashion contest

Casey Dillon, 23, was named the winner of STV show M&S: Dress the Nation after impressing the judges with two Hogmanay-themed outfits.

She was among nine amateur fashion designers competing for the opportunity to create clothes for M&S stores.

Speaking to The Courier, Casey said she had been overwhelmed with the reaction to her victory.

She said: “Obviously, it was a really tough competition – I think it could have gone any way.

Casey Dillon appears on M&S: Dress the Nation
“We all felt that on the day of filming as well – it was really quite intense.

“The shock that you see on the TV was 100% genuine shock. I did not expect it at all.

“Since then, I’ve been flooded with positivity.

“People just being really genuinely happy, everyone saying that I deserve it.

“I’m just really happy with how everything’s turned out.”

Casey Dillon ‘on the right path’ after M&S: Dress the Nation win

During the final episode, model Jodie Kidd told hosts Vernon Kay and AJ Odudu that if she saw the gold dress Casey designed whilst shopping, she would buy it.

The dress can currently be seen at the front of the M&S store at Dundee’s Gallagher Retail Park.

Casey said: “We actually don’t hear those comments (from the judges), which is interesting.

“I only heard that for the first time last Sunday, and I didn’t know it was about my dress.

“It was a really nice feeling to hear Jodie Kidd, David Gandy and (designer) Marco Capaldo all say that my designs were super strong, super commercial, really fashion forward.

“Then Mitch (Hughes) from M&S said he felt like I was really employable and he could sense that I was such a hard worker.

Casey Dillon has been named M&S: Dress the Nation champion
“To hear those comments was really nice.

“It reassured me that I’m in the right career, I’m on the right path and that people are actually seeing the hard work I’m putting in as well.”

Casey, a former St Paul’s RC Academy pupil, was joined at the final fashion show by her mum, Susan.

She said: “I knew she was coming, but I didn’t expect her to come in at that moment in time. That was a nice surprise.

“It was such a positive day, and it was so nice that our family was there to soak that up as well.”

Casey receives messages from fellow designers

Casey will now undergo a mentorship with M&S after winning the show.

Since the win, Casey has received several messages congratulating her.

She has also been recognised by members of the public.

“It’s a great feeling, obviously,” she said.

“There have been other successful designers from Dundee throughout the past.

“I’ve received messages from Hayley Scanlan, which has been really lovely.

Casey’s dress can be bought at the M&S store in Dundee. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“When friends have gone to buy the dress and take pictures of it, a lot of the staff have noticed.

“They approached them and said, ‘Oh, do you know Casey personally? It’s so amazing to see a local girl winning’.

“It’s just a really nice feeling to be selling something that someone from Dundee’s designed.

“All the feedback from everyone from Dundee, it’s just been so positive.”

Conversation